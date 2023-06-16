I tried REFY’s brand-new Lip Blush and here are my honest thoughts

If there's one thing a beauty lover is always on the hunt for, it's the perfect lipstick. That one product you can rely on for day and night, the one you tell all of your friends about, the perfect formula, shade and payoff.

Known for its viral products and celebrity fans, including Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, REFY has amassed a huge social media following - and for good reason. Founded by model and influencer, Jess Hunt, REFY is the go-to brand when it comes to sculpted brows and glowing skin.

Whatever REFY does, it does well, so, when the brand announced its new Lip Blush, I had to get my hands on it. And quickly, too, before it inevitably sells out. As a huge fan of the REFY Lip Sculpt (£18) lip liner (specifically the shades Taupe and Blush), I had high expectations for this launch. Would this product be making its way into my must-have list?

What is REFY Lip Blush?

REFY has described Lip Blush as a 'lightweight, blurring formula that adds a subtle blush of colour to enhance your natural lip' and I agree - the brand has nailed the description perfectly. The product feels weightless on the lips and leaves a plumping effect, negating the need to wear any lip liner. The finish isn't matte but definitely isn't glossy - it's more of a satin, creamy finish that looks natural.

Lip Blush is available in six shades to suit every skin tone: Bloom, Amber, Orchid, Cinnamon, Wine and Canyon.

REFY Lip Blush review: my honest thoughts

Without being dramatic, this is the lip product I've been waiting for. If like me, you love a natural-looking lip that looks plump and nourished, this is the product for you. Lip Blush gives the effect of blush on the skin with the nourishing properties of a lip balm. Infused with coconut, Lip Blush is comfortable to wear without feeling chalky.

I typically love a nude lip and instantly gravitated towards the shade Bloom. The flattering pinky-nude matches my pale skin and is the closest to my natural lip shade. However, after trying the shade Orchid and Amber, I think I've found my favourites. I discovered that I can wear a deeper shade when the formula is buildable and lightweight, as I can determine how pigmented I want the colour to look. Lip Blush leaves a natural flush on the lips and can easily be built up for a more dramatic look.

Wearing the shade Orchid.

Overall, I think this product is perfect for those looking to find a new lip shade for the summer. The creamy formula lets you experiment with the shade range, and it's been designed to look super flattering and enhance your lip colour. Perfect for that no-make-up-make-up look. Looking for a glossy finish? Lip Blush pairs perfectly with the REFY Lip Gloss (£14) (another staple of mine, I'll admit).

I'm not the only one who's been instantly captivated by the new launch, either - it's received glowing reviews so far. One customer wrote, "I absolutely love this product! It's my new go-to and makes my lips feel amazing. I use it to give my lips that perfect subtle hint of colour, I constantly carry this round in my handbag with me now."

Another satisfied shopper said, "I love the subtle colour on my lips and how it has a buttery feel, my new everyday lip product!".

It's clear this is one to watch this summer. Shop the new launch below.