Tasha Ghouri reveals the £4 beauty product she STOLE from the villa

Despite having a rocky road in the villa when it came to her love life and her relationship with boyfriend Andrew Le Page, Love Island's Tasha Ghouri won us all over when it came to her flawless fashion sense, cute AF freckles, immaculate fluffy brows and the way she championed the deaf community with her superpower.

Beauty favourites in the Love Island villa are fair game, as the show is sponsored by Boots, meaning that the Islanders are handed an array of beauty, skincare and make-up products that they can use during their stay. A huge move when it comes to attainable beauty routines, as we can shop the EXACT same products that they do.

Tasha was known for her toned-down make-up in the villa, as she chose to opt natural look during the day and a "bold eye" on a nighttime.

Since leaving the villa, Tasha has jumped on the YouTube train (just like 2021 Love Island Millie Court did before her) and she's already spilling all of her beauty secrets

In a new video called 'My everyday makeup', Tasha revealed that she STOLE her favourite product she found in the villa as it was 'so good' - a 17 mascara that costs just £4.

She told viewers, "I have two mascaras Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk and 17 mascara, that is a really good one. It was actually in the villa and I stole it, because I was like I need to bring this back home with me."

Tasha also admitted that she was a creature of habit, as the rest of her make up was by REFY, including her blusher and brow products. She also explained that she didn't really use foundation when she was in the villa and is a huge fan of a 'basic' routine, choosing to just focus on her brows and a "bold eye" if she is going out.

