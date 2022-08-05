An ode to Tasha Ghouri’s incredible Love Island outfits – including her ICONIC reunion co-ord ✨

You've got to give it to Tasha Ghouri, even though she's had a bit of a marmite time in the Love Island villa (we love her, fyi) - she knows how to dress to impress.
Like Millie Court, Molly-Mae Hague and Kaz Kamwi before her, Tasha has put her own stamp on Islander style, with the model and dancer straying away from the 'bodycon and heels' vibe of a night time and switching it up with jeans, biker jackets and knee high cowboy boots.
Not saying that bodycons are a bad thing, but its so refreshing to watch someone's personal style shine through.
Tasha's had a rollercoaster journey in the Love Island villa, as her romance with her (now) boyfriend Andrew Le Page dividing opinion after all the antics in Casa Amor that saw both of their heads turn - but there's sides to the model, dancer and campaigner (she describes being deaf as her 'superpower') that we simply adore, starting off with her style.
From her love of sustainable clothing (she's been spotted doing the most when it comes to wearing the pre-loved clothing eBay have provided in the villa) to her love of jeans a nice top, here our our favourite Tasha fashion moments so far...
Tasha Ghouri's incredible Love Island outfits
Tasha left the villa in fourth place alongside boyfriend Andrew Le Page, but she was the real winner of the Love Island Reunion party in the sparkly AURORA co-ord by brand I AM GIA, which is now sold out. We have found a dupe for some flared biker trousers from Reclaimed Vintage (£28.99).
Tasha looked gorg standing next to Andrew in this love-inspired pink heart-shaped dress in the finale. Always one after out own hearts, Tasha's dress was actually snapped up from H&M (£99) - sold out, but you can grab dupes in the same vibe, like this Ruffle Dress from Missguided (£60).
Everyday seems to be a rodeo for Tasha, as she often shuns high heels for boots, including an incredible ombre pair from Simmi AND these lush Topshop silver cowboy boots (£140).
The Spanish sun hasn't stopped Tasha from exploring her obvious denim obsession, from this killer double denim two piece to pairing ultra baggy jeans with 'a nice top', showing that you don't always have to rock a mini dress on a night out.
Get your hands on Tasha's cropped denim two-piece Zara Cropped Denim Jacket (£19.99) and Denim Skirt (£12.99)
Pastel colours are everywhere this year and Tasha has got the memo. She also rocks a bucket hat, which seems to have become the must-have villa item this year. Fuel your bucket hat obsession with his ASOS version (£15).
It's yours honey. Honestly, this blue dress she wore at the blue themed eBay party was a MOMENT.
Tasha's exact dress was from By Brooke (£40).
Unlike her bestie Gemma Owen who is never seen without her signature (and very pricey) gold necklace and bracelets, Tasha prefers to keep it simple and lets her killer fashion sense do the talking. Sometimes a pair of gold hoops is all you need.
We love everything about Love Island, but one things we REALLY enjoy every single year is is the brilliant bikinis and swimsuit inspo we get from every episode. Tasha's bikini game has been momentous, with her marble print three piece bikini from PrettyLittleThing and white corset top (£32) kicking off our obsession.
Whether you're a fan of Tasha's journey in the villa or not, you can't deny her outfit choices will go down in Love Island style history and we can't wait to see her slay on the outside world.