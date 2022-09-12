Tasha Ghouri has released her first eBay pre-loved collection and here’s our fave bits

It's no secret that Tasha Ghouri was the complete style icon of Love Island 2022. Low-rise jeans, feather crop tops and everything in between highlighted Tasha's amazing wardrobe and even better now, you can shop her second-hand collection with eBay.

Since getting out of the villa, we've seen her get a tattoo with Andrew (crazy if you ask us) and even ran a campaign encouraging sign language with Cadbury and The National Deaf Children's Society. The gal is BUSY.

So, in exciting news, we've seen Tasha's exclusive collection on eBay go live and all proceeds will go to national hearing loss charity, RNID. The collection is full of one-off designer pieces that you can snap up for as low as £10 - that's right, including Versace jeans, a vintage Ralph Lauren shirt for just £30, and even a Topshop hot pink suit for £40, the collection is full of staple, sustainable pieces. Even better that you know it's going to a great cause.

Tasha's already commented on the collection, saying: “With this collection I wanted to include the timeless staples I reach for most in my own wardrobe, from denim jackets to sparkly dresses and big blazers that can be dressed up or down.

"I’m passionate about showing how easy it is to make those little swaps so that we shop more sustainably, whilst still serving amazing looks!”

We totally get it, Tash.

The sustainable queen recently announced her partnership with eBay as the first ever pre-loved ambassador. Putting "secondhand front and centre" as she wrote in her Insta caption of the launch, Tash sure is making waves in the fashion industry, that's for sure.

There is a little bit of a catch on this collection, though. Because this collection is soooo sustainable and encourages slow fashion, there's only ONE of everything. Yep, when it's gone it's gone. So if you spot anything you'll want to snap it up before someone else does.

Even some of our fave bits have already been sold, so if you don't want to miss Tasha Ghouri's Pre-Loved Picks you'll have to shop it right now.