Tasha Ghouri has released her first eBay pre-loved collection and here’s our fave bits

It's no secret that Tasha Ghouri was the complete style icon of Love Island 2022. Low-rise jeans, feather crop tops and everything in between highlighted Tasha's amazing wardrobe and even better now, you can shop her second-hand collection with eBay.
Since getting out of the villa, we've seen her get a tattoo with Andrew (crazy if you ask us) and even ran a campaign encouraging sign language with Cadbury and The National Deaf Children's Society. The gal is BUSY.
So, in exciting news, we've seen Tasha's exclusive collection on eBay go live and all proceeds will go to national hearing loss charity, RNID. The collection is full of one-off designer pieces that you can snap up for as low as £10 - that's right, including Versace jeans, a vintage Ralph Lauren shirt for just £30, and even a Topshop hot pink suit for £40, the collection is full of staple, sustainable pieces. Even better that you know it's going to a great cause.
Tasha's already commented on the collection, saying: “With this collection I wanted to include the timeless staples I reach for most in my own wardrobe, from denim jackets to sparkly dresses and big blazers that can be dressed up or down.
"I’m passionate about showing how easy it is to make those little swaps so that we shop more sustainably, whilst still serving amazing looks!”
We totally get it, Tash.
The sustainable queen recently announced her partnership with eBay as the first ever pre-loved ambassador. Putting "secondhand front and centre" as she wrote in her Insta caption of the launch, Tash sure is making waves in the fashion industry, that's for sure.
There is a little bit of a catch on this collection, though. Because this collection is soooo sustainable and encourages slow fashion, there's only ONE of everything. Yep, when it's gone it's gone. So if you spot anything you'll want to snap it up before someone else does.
Even some of our fave bits have already been sold, so if you don't want to miss Tasha Ghouri's Pre-Loved Picks you'll have to shop it right now.
SHOP: The new Tasha Ghouri pre-loved eBay collection and what's still left to buy
Here's what to buy from Tasha's eBay collection
Tasha dons some vintage Versace denim straight-leg jeans in this' Borrowed from Andrew' look. Talk about second-hand chic.
The EXACT look on eBay:
Tasha Ghouri Delong Green & Cream Varsity Jacket, £90 (SOLD OUT)
Tasha Ghouri Versace Denim Straight Leg Jeans 30/44, £40
Tasha Ghouri Ralph Lauren Pink Striped Long Sleeve Shirt XL, £25 (SOLD OUT)
Other choices from the Tasha collection:
Tasha Ghouri Polo Ralph Lauren Blue Striped Long Sleeved Shirt, £30
Tasha Ghouri Vintage Purple Embroidered Satin Bomber Jacket XL, £70
Tasha Ghouri Swingster Satin Varsity Bomber Jacket L, £100
Tasha Ghouri Vintage Satin Jacket M, £135
Next up is this look that's giving total power suit vibes and we can't get enough. Unfortch this is all sold out already - boo.
The EXACT look on eBay:
Tasha Ghouri Daks Brown Checked Blazer L, £40 (SOLD OUT)
Tasha Ghouri Stussy Orange Sheer Short Sleeve Shirt S, £55 (SOLD OUT)
Tasha Ghouri Frankie Shop Black Ribbed Leggings XS, £30 (SOLD OUT)
Other choices from the Tasha collection:
Tasha Ghouri Norma Kalami Black Split Leg Trousers M, £70
Tasha Ghouri Reformation Black Stretch Trousers L, £60
Okurrrrrr, Tasha has got it down with this double denim choice that is so on-trend right now. There are loads of choices of jeans in this Tasha collection.
The EXACT look on eBay:
Tasha Ghouri Zara Denim Flared Jeans 6, £14.50 (SOLD OUT)
Other choices from the Tasha collection:
Tasha Ghouri Zara Denim Jacket M, £30
Tasha Ghouri Niihai Pink Baggy Jeans M, £38
Want more sporty chic from your look? Tasha's got this one down with a lush green blazer with black top and shorts. Another sold out choice but luckily there are similar options in the collection.
The EXACT look on eBay:
Tasha Ghouri Zara Green Blazer S, £59
Tasha Ghouri Maniere De Voir Black Playsuit 10, £40
Other choices from the Tasha collection:
Tasha Ghouri Whistles Green Linen Oversized Blazer M, £32
Tasha Ghouri Zara Top & Shorts Co ord M-L, £30
Ready to go out-out with Tasha? She's got some stunning choices in this eBay collection that you'll want to snap up.
The EXACT look on eBay:
Tasha Ghouri Silver Chainmail Halter Dress, £94
Other choices from the Tasha collection:
Tasha Ghouri Topshop Pink Suit 8, £40
{:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener nofollow}Tasha Ghouri River Island Green Crochet Dress, £16