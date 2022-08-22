Andrew Le Page reveals major U-turn over Tasha Ghouri relationship

The pair became boyfriend and girlfriend when Tasha popped the all-important question (no, not that one) to Andrew after Casa Amor and they’ve now moved into Tasha’s East London apartment together after leaving the villa.

Things are even going so well that Tasha has made a huge U-turn about having children, with her and Andrew planning marriage and babies.

“At the start of the process, Tasha told me she didn’t want kids. I said, 'That’s cool, it’s not a deal breaker for me,' and then five days before the baby challenge, she sat me down and said, ‘I can actually see myself having kids with you one day’,” Andrew told OK!

“I was very surprised as it was such a change, but I was obviously very happy. I couldn’t stop smiling."

Revealing the reason behind her decision, Tasha added, “It just goes to show that if you meet the right person your opinion can change. Now I’ve met Andrew and I can see it happening. You know when you have a vision in your head of your life further down the line? I can see it sometimes. It has changed because of Andrew."

However, Andrew has admitted they still need to hash out the details as he’d like two children while Tasha is only keen to have one. But, at this rate, there will be little Le Page-Ghouri’s running around in no time.

It’s fair to say that Andrew and Tasha have come a long way since their early days in the villa and changed a lot of opinions on their relationship. Even their fellow Islander Jay Younger thought there was “absolutely” no way they would last on the outside world.

"Unfortunately for Andrew, because he's a really good boy, I think Tasha has a safe option with Andrew, so she alays knows Andrew is going to be there no matter what in that villa because honestly, he has genuine feelings for her,” he told heat’s Under The Duvet host Harriet Rose last month.

"Tasha's a good girl but you can tell that she's not into him. I feel like if I put a little bit more pressure on Tasha to get to know me a bit better and get to know her, that could have maybe ended the relationship. Equally with Charlie when he came in, if he pushed harder then that could have easily have gone the other way. I think on the outside, that will not last.”

How quickly things can change, eh?