Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri wows fans with fierce new fringe and we WANT

by Elena Angelides |

Bang, bang ... my baby shot me down! And, no, we are not singing Nancy Sinitra. We are reacting to Tasha Ghouri’s latest Instagram post about her new hairstyle. Daym. The.internet.is.speechless!

Every girl knows a new hairstyle is usually part and parcel of a new phase of life, a break-up, a move to a different city, a new job. Well, Tasha has announced she’s moving in with Andrew and she’s been blocking out the haters since they left the villa. So, I think she’s due a new do.

Tasha debuts her fringe with the caption, “Switch up 💇‍♀️”, and her boyfriend commented, “Sexiest girl on the planet 🔥🔥🔥.”

Other Love Island season 8 alumni were quick to notice her new look. Indiyah said, “Tasha I’m DECEASED 😍😍😍😍😍” and Paige Thorne wrote, “No one drops it better 😍😍😍”

The fringe is an iconic, timeless and chic move. Other stars to don it are Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato, each in their own unique and individual ways.

We’re happy to welcome Tasha to this group of elite graduates. You’re looking fab, hun. 👏

Earlier this year, we discovered that despite Tasha looking like a natural blonde, her natural hair colour is actually a mousey brown and SOO long.

In a Q&A on her stories, someone asked 'Is blonde your natural hair colour?', to which Tasha's account responded with an old snap of her showing off her long dark locks, where she wrote: “It’s not! Mousey brown it is. This also used to be my natural length.”

We are obsessed.

Tasha is also unrecognisable in an Instagram post from October last year, where she’s sporting a black wig from Lullabelz (£69).