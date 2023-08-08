The most iconic Love Island Reunion outfits 2023 (and where to shop them)

What's better than eight weeks of watching singles find love in what can only be described as the villa of dreams? Nothing much. That is, of course, until they air the Love Island Reunion, where we get to see our favourite couples soak up some more screen time and admire the Love Island outfits on TV one last time.

And although we tuned in to get some insight into the behind-the-scenes of the show (read: hot tea), one thing we couldn't get enough of was the girls and their reunion 'fits, because this year they dressed especially well. Special shout out to Ella Thomas' outfit choices, of course.

Brands such as Rat and Boa, Club L London and Nadine Merabi were worn by our favourite Islanders, and there is no denying that every outfit looked amazing. If only we had the funds for the exact dress that winner Jess was spotted in, because £159 is a bit steep when we've already spent all our money on all the beauty products we spotted in the villa this year.

If you're looking to emulate some of the outfits we spotted the girls in, today is your lucky day, because we found the exact pieces, plus some budget-friendly dupes.

Don't forget, you can find our roundup of the best Love Island outfits as seen on the girls this season too. Because who doesn't want to dress exactly like their fave ex-Islander? From Love Island sunglasses to sliders we've got you covered.