The most iconic Love Island Reunion outfits 2023 (and where to shop them)

What's better than eight weeks of watching singles find love in what can only be described as the villa of dreams? Nothing much. That is, of course, until they air the Love Island Reunion, where we get to see our favourite couples soak up some more screen time and admire the Love Island outfits on TV one last time.
Alongside certified queen Maya Jama, winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding appeared, along with others like second-place couple Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowack, third-place couple Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas, and fourth-place couple Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble.
And although we tuned in to get some insight into the behind-the-scenes of the show (read: hot tea), one thing we couldn't get enough of was the girls and their reunion 'fits, because this year they dressed especially well. Special shout out to Ella Thomas' outfit choices, of course.
Brands such as Rat and Boa, Club L London and Nadine Merabi were worn by our favourite Islanders, and there is no denying that every outfit looked amazing. If only we had the funds for the exact dress that winner Jess was spotted in, because £159 is a bit steep when we've already spent all our money on all the beauty products we spotted in the villa this year.
If you're looking to emulate some of the outfits we spotted the girls in, today is your lucky day, because we found the exact pieces, plus some budget-friendly dupes.
Don't forget, you can find our roundup of the best Love Island outfits as seen on the girls this season too. Because who doesn't want to dress exactly like their fave ex-Islander? From Love Island sunglasses to sliders we've got you covered.
Oh, and who can forget Love Island crocs?
SHOP: The best Love Island Reunion outfits
Ella Thomas' White Reunion Dress
While we couldn't find the exact dress Ella wore, we found a pretty good dupe courtesy of EGO. Featuring similar side split detailing and an asymmetric neckline.
Jess Harding's Reunion Dress
Jess Harding's reunion dress was a gorgeous number from House of CB, featuring leopard and floral print across the dress.
EXACT: House of CB Nalini Floral Dress
DUPE: Jaded London Sheer Mesh Midi Dress
Whitney Adebayo's Reunion Dress
Whitney stunned in white at the Love Island reunion in this gorgeous House of CB dress. The corset detailing steals the show on this one.
EXACT: House of CB Tamara Peaked Neckline Stretch Maxi
DUPE: Miss Pap Corset Maxi Dress
Mal Nicol's Reunion Jumpsuit
Mal wore a gorg PLT number for the Love Island reunion, which featured fun feather arm detail and diamante embellishments head to toe.
Ella Barnes' Reunion Dress
Ella B wore a stunning black cocktail dress for the reunion and we honestly fell in love with the look. With extreme plunge detailing as well as a stunning side slit in the skirt.
EXACT: House of CB Larelle Black Side Split Dress
DUPE: ASOS Plunge Maxi Dress
Whitney Adebayo's Afterparty Reunion Outfit
Whitney looked a baddie in this Diesel Banduae complete with the Diesel logo making a feature on the front. She paired it with black body-snatching shorts.
EXACT: Diesel M Clarkesville A Bandeau Top
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Black Bandeau Playsuit
Amber Wise's Reunion Dress
Amber stunned in a Zara dress that radiated true summer sun energy. The satin material really makes the colours of this midi pop and we can't get enough.
EXACT: Zara Satin Dress
DUPE: Miss Pap Satin Cowl Neck Dress
Kady McDermott's Reunion Dress
Kady's reunion dress was a real show stopper, and for an original retail price of around £450, we can see why. Welcome to the stage: the Self-Portrait Hotfix Crystal Maxi Dress.
EXACT: Self-Portrait Hotfix Crystal Maxi Dress
DUPE: Boohoo Satin Maxi Dress
Catherine Agbaje's Reunion Dress
A particularly hard dress to find, yet still stunning nonetheless. Catherine really pulled out all the stops with this one. We found a similar embellished dress that has similar vibes to Catherine's.
Abi Moore's Reunion Dress
Casa girl (Who made her presence well established) Abi looked amazing in this rust coloured dress from Club L London. Absolutely gorge.
EXACT: Club L London Mademoiselle Maxi Dress
DUPE: Miss Pap Crinkle Tie Waist Maxi