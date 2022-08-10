The £16 secret to Love Island star Tasha Ghouri’s incredible brushed-up brows

by Emma Hawkins |

If there’s one Love Island star we’d take beauty tips from, it’s Tasha Ghouri. Whilst the 23-year-old dancer failed to take home the crown, her makeup looks on the ITV2 show reigned supreme – especially her full and fluffy brows, which were always brushed up to perfection.

Although the contestants must tape up the labels on their own beauty products, it didn’t stop us from identifying Tasha’s brow must-have on the show: Refy’s Brow Sculpt (£16).

Adored by beauty editors and celebrities alike, the unique formula, which is somewhere between a gel and a wax, allows you to shape and set hairs in place, creating a flawless, feathery finish.

Flake-free and water resistant, we can see why the cult-favourite buy made it into Tasha’s suitcase ­– we mean, who wants their brows melting off mid-way through a challenge? What’s more, it comes with a double-ended brush to help you achieve bombshell-worthy brows.

The Yorkshire-born Islander isn’t the only fan of Refy’s best-selling brow product. Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague and Jesy Nelson have both raved about the formula, not to mention, supermodel Bella Hadid gave it her stamp of approval in a clip shared to her TikTok account.

Created by mega-influencer icon Jess Hunt, Refy first launched with a line-up of easy-to-use brow products, made up of a setting gel, pomade and pencil. A cream highlighter, blush and bronzer shortly followed, as well as a primer, lip kit and a shimmering body illuminator.

As well as loving Refy’s Brow Sculpt, Tasha has also been spotted using the brand’s Cream Bronzer (£18) and Duo Brush (£16) – the best Love Island duo since Chris and Kem.

In one episode, the star can be seen buffing and blending in the formula to her cheekbones and across her forehead, adding some extra warmth to her already-sunkissed skin.

Whilst we’re unsure which shade Tasha uses, shoppers can pick from three options: Sand, Tan and Onyx – each giving a natural-looking finish. If you’re looking for a more defined look however, on the brand’s website, it recommends trying “the next shade up on target areas”.