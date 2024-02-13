I tried Sabrina Carpenter’s new perfume and here are my honest thoughts

Sabrina Carpenter has really stolen the limelight lately. From her trending hair to her dewy makeup, searches for the actress-turned-artist are sky-high. So, when we discovered Sabrina had a new perfume in the works, we were more than excited to give it a try. Now sold out almost everywhere, it's a scent that's proven itself popular, and it's no wonder why.

©superdrug

Admittedly, I'm typically not one for sweet perfumes. I tend to lean more towards unisex scents with underlying wood tones. But, I can say I was more than pleasantly surprised with Sweet Tooth. For me, the overriding aroma is coconut, so you get a light, airy and refreshing sweetness as opposed to an overpowering, sickly scent that can often come with a sweet perfume. I have to say - I might just be a sweet perfume convert...

It's not just its scent, but its unreal packaging that makes it a stand-out fragrance. Designed to look like a pink chocolate bar, Sweet Tooth is almost good enough to eat. With notes of chocolate, vanilla and marshmallow, it's definitely a treat for the senses. Literally summer in a bottle, it reminds us of laying somewhere on a beach and soaking up the sun. (AKA, the perfect dopamine hit for winter days).

The fact that Sweet Tooth has become a sell-out fragrance says everything you need to know. And, if you want to give it a try for yourself, it's available to shop online at Superdrug. However, we recommend snapping it up fast, because we're not sure the scent will be around for much longer given how popular it is.

So, if your go-to scent is on the sweeter side, this is, without a doubt, the perfume for you. Here's where you can shop the popular fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter now.

1. SHOP: Sweet Tooth By Sabrina Carpenter Superdrug Price: £ 39.99 www.superdrug.com View offer Description Sweet Tooth is the signature scent by actress and pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Inspired by her love ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A light, refreshing sweet scent

Gorgeous packaging

Affordable price Cons The packaging is a bit bulky Price: £ 39.99 www.superdrug.com View offer