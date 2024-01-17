15 top hair trends you’ll be asking your stylist for in 2024, according to a pro

Here at heatworld, we love any excuse for a makeover, and one of the best ways to switch up your look is by getting a new ‘do. Whether it’s some face-framing highlights or a fancy new fringe, nothing beats that fresh-from-the-salon feeling. But a lot of thought goes into getting a new cut or colour, right? As well as picking something right for your face shape and complexion, it’s also important to know what the key hair trends are – that’s where we come in.

From luscious, layered butterfly cuts and curtain bangs to box bobs, messy lobs and mullets, 2023 was all about going for the chop – and this year is shaping up to be just as experimental, says Tyler Moore, Expert Stylist at Live True London. The hair pro, who labels Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter as this year's hair muses, is predicting pixie cuts, retro bangs and lots of layers, plus a low-maintenance extension of balayage: lived-in colour. Count us in!

Speaking of colour, "you can expect to see platinum white, chunky highlights and tangy copper," explains Stéphane Ferraira, Live True Senior Colourist. "For those wanting to make a statement, vibrant blue is set to be huge in 2024."

In need of some hair-spo? See below for the biggest expert-approved hairstyles to try out in 2024. It's giving glow-up.

1) Bardot Bangs

If there's anyone who could inspire us to cut in a fringe, it's Sabrina Carpenter. The American pop singer, who has been touring with Taylor Swift on the US leg of her Eras Tour is renowned for her Brigitte Bardot-style bangs.

“Last year, we saw Brigitte Bardot’s style influence lots of hair trends, from voluminous half up-dos to statement ribbons and bows," explains Tyler. "Now, coupled with a trend prediction of fuller bangs, the Bardot style is set to dominate 2024 as the perfect hybrid between curtain bangs and a full fringe – as spotted on singer Sabrina Carpenter.” If you'd like to try this look out for yourself but live in a windy city, top tip: go hard with the hairspray.

2) The Messy Pixie

With long, flowing locks dominating the hair world in recent years – we'll thank The Kardashians for that – it feels like a lifetime ago we were all swooning over super short hair. Remember Frankie Bridge's iconic pixie cut? Well, it's back – only a little messier. Leading the trend as of late is Don't Worry Darling star and all-round red carpet royalty, Florence Pugh, who recently wore her peroxide pixie in a messy, spiky style.

Now, before you make like Florence and go for the chop, it's worth considering how much effort you'd like to put into your styling regime. After all, we don't all have a glam team on call. "The messy pixie requires more styling than you might think," says Tyler. "While the sides will have a slightly neater finish, you’ll want choppier layers on top to create lots of body that’s amped up with plenty of texturising products," he adds.

"If you really want to create a statement, icy cool colours from white blondes to silvers really make this style pop.”

3) Mullet Pixie, aka, The Mixie

Looking for something a little longer? Try the Mixie, which – you guessed it – is mix of a mullet and a pixie. This look makes a great choice if you've been playing with the idea of going shorter or you're growing out an already-short style. "I'm predicting the continued reign of short hair, with an emphasis on crops like the Mixie (mullet pixie) and other short and choppy cuts. These are ultra cool but less intimidating to wear than you would expect," says Tyler.

"Plus, they are also very low maintenance," he adds. If your hair doesn't have natural texture, try blow-drying it with a diffuser, then using a slim straightener or curling iron, you can enhance and create waves where you'd like them to be. For days you don't have time to style, simply spritz the hair with some salt spray and let your hair dry naturally.

4) Whimsical Butterfly Cut

We know, we know, you've probably heard "butterfly cut" again and again this past year, but for good reason. Not only does this TikTok-approved trim give va-va-voom volume – we're talking 90s supermodel – but it also acts as a contouring method, with face-framing layers designed to flatter your features. We can see why it's still hot with the hair crowd. Tyler says: "If there’s one cut that is set to be on everyone’s lips this year, it’s the butterfly cut."

"Taking inspiration from 70s cuts, this style features plenty of layers, which look great when blown out with a round brush, thanks to the amount of body created." If oomph is what you're after, he says, "ask your stylist to cut in some short face-framing layers designed to cascade like butterfly wings, with longer layers throughout."

5) Contour Cut

In the same way make-up can magically alter your face shape and structure, your hairstyle can also. Enter, contour cutting: a formula Tyler explains "is achieved by strategically layering the hair to draw attention to and make the most out of certain features. This cut works for anyone as it is shaped for the individual, so just decide with your stylist which facial features you want to emphasise." It doesn't need to be a butterfly cut either, it's customisable.

6) Curved Lob

While longer locks are on the cards for 2024, we're not totally waving goodbye to bobs, says Tyler. "Instead, expect to see the lob takeover with a 90s twist – think less layers and more of a blunt cut with a retro, flicked-out finish"

"For added glam, switch to a side parting and use some styling putty or gel to keep the ends together in an almost wet-look style as seen on the likes of Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber." This style looks better the more sleek it is.

7) Lived-In Colour

When balayage first burst onto the scene, one of the many reasons it took off was that customers realised they could spend less money and time on their hair and still have gorgeous, sun-kissed strands. I mean, who wants to sit in that chair every few weeks having highlights? Not us. Well good news, you don't have to, as Tyler reveals that the next lazy-girl trend to take off is lived-in colour: a technique requiring even less maintenance than the OG balayage.

No, really. "We've got plenty of clients asking for ‘lived-in hair’ – an extension of the balayage," he says. "Unlike its predecessor, we’ll see less of a multi-tonal colour and more of a natural hue with soft and understated babylights.”

To ensure any regrowth blends seamlessly – meaning less trips to the salon – Tyler stresses: "It's important to colour match to the root," adding, "delicate face-framing highlights can be scattered through the top section, but avoid a statement money-piece, as you don't want noticeable roots for this look."

8) Pearlescent White

"Whilst warm-toned shades like honey and caramel are traditional A/W favourites, the start of 2024 will see the emergency of cooler blonde tones, like pearlescent white," says Senior Colourist, Stéphane Ferraira. "To achieve this, we paint bleach all over to lift the colour to a bright blonde and make the hair one shade. Depending on the condition of your hair, it may not be achievable in one sitting. You may need 2-3 sessions to get the perfect tone."

He continues, “Ask your stylist for an icy platinum colour all over and be sure to bring reference images. Your stylist will advise you on the process but be prepared that it could take a long time to reach the desired level of brightness and will also be a commitment to maintain. It’s also an option to create this look with highlights, bringing in a bit more dimension.”

9) Dandelion Blonde

If cool, icy tones tend to wash you out, then consider this buttery shade of blonde instead. It's soft, it's fresh – and a lot less faff than going for a full head bleach. "If your hair runs naturally warmer in tone, you’ll find this shade great for lower maintenance," says Tyler, who also talks of its body-boosting benefits. "The naturally warming, golden tones help to add subtle texture and movement throughout the hair, giving the illusion of thickness," he explains.

To keep the colour as dreamy as the first day you dyed it, make sure to buy a blonde shampoo, as they banish brassy tones and brighten your shade in the shower. (You'll find our fave formulas here.)

10) Expensive Expresso

For healthy, luxurious-looking hair, expensive espresso should be on your radar. It's a rich, brunette shade that's deep in colour and gives a glass-like shine. "The colour plays a big part in this, but health is also key," says Tyler.

"To keep on top of hair health, use a professional-grade mask like the FUL Intense Moisture Mask which is packed with conditioning agents, glycerin, shea butter and organic coconut oil, which help to lock in moisture".

11) Bright Capri Blue

“If natural colours aren’t for you, then 'bright capri blue' is the statement colour to try this year," explains Tyler. "First spotted at New York Fashion Week, this aqua shade is expected to be big in 2024 – and it can work for anyone!"

“When it comes to achieving this colour, this can be achieved with either all-over bleach or highlights. Depending on your existing colour, your hair will first be lifted and then a vivid blue will be applied."

“If you already have light hair, this will be a slightly easier look to achieve," he adds. "The darker your hair is, the brighter you will have to lift it first. Going for a bold colour like this can take longer to achieve, and may require some colour correction to achieve the ideal base colour, however a blue like this will stick around in the hair much longer.”

12) Streaky Strands

The 90s called: it wants its hair back. Yep, that's right – chunky highlights aren't going anywhere in 2024. They're bigger and bolder, with influencers everywhere spotted rocking the throwback look.

"This year, we’ll be seeing an edgier take on the money piece trend, with chunky sections of bright white hair placed randomly throughout the rest of the hair," suggests Stéphane. “This look works best when placed against the stark contrast of dark hair.”

13) Apricot Copper

For a pretty pop of colour, try 'apricot copper' – an update on the auburn trend with ultra-bright sections that can be worn as a balayage, highlights or all-over colour. Stéphane says: "The bleached parts of your hair can take on a vivid hue to get this ultra-bright and juicy shade. Or, opt for a balayage which is easier to maintain, as you can simply visit the salon to up-keep your shade as and when you'd like a refresh."

Worried about damaging your mane? Don't. Stéphane explains: "This look is relatively easy to create as hair tends to naturally warm up when lifted, meaning you needn’t treat the hair as much."

14) Wet Look Lengths

If your New Year's resolution is to nail the wet-look hair trend, you're not alone. We've been swooning over this slick style ever since Megan Fox wore it to the VMA's – not to mention, Winnie Harlow's wet-look curls. Dreamy, right?

Tyler advises, “To create a smooth slicked-back look, use a styling gel or mousse to slick back the hair with a dense brush, like boar bristle. For something a little more tousled, apply a generous amount of gel or wax to your hands and comb through your hair with your fingers, leaving the hair a bit more undone.”

15) XL Braids

Another IT-girl style this year? XL braids. Great for festivals, parties, pilates and more, it's about being loud, proud and unapologetic – not to mention, it's also a practical option if you prefer to keep your hair out of your face day-to-day. "This year, braids with be chunkier and longer – and we're loving it," says Live True Hair Expert, Liz Wilson.

"To recreate yourself, split the hair into two clean sections, ensuring all hair is detangled. The bigger the section, the bigger the braid will be. Start by taking your initial section as you would braid normally and work your way back. Use a gel or pomade to lock in the style and finish off with the FUL Styling Spray to tame any pesky flyaways.

With a whole new year, comes a whole new vibe – so, which style will you be screen-shotting to show your stylist?