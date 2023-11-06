The best shampoo for healthy and bright blonde hair 2023

Call it the Margot Robbie-effect but Barbie blonde is having a moment, with more and more of us trading in our darker shade for something fresh, light, and bright. But whilst blondes apparently have more fun, trying to keep brassiness at bay is somewhat less enjoyable. Whether you’re a natural blonde looking for an ashy hue, a platinum queen craving all-over ice or your sun-kissed balayage has lost its cool, a toning shampoofor blonde hair is exactly what your haircare routine needs right now.
But while there are tons of products designed for this purpose, choose the wrong one or leave it on for too long and you can end up with dry, straw-like – and sometimes purple – hair. For example, if you’ve got white hair, go for a silver shampoo instead, as this will keep the colour looking cool, whilst those with a warmer hue can benefit from the brass-busting powers of the purple option. Still lost? Allow Michelle Billington, Hair Pro at Jerome Russell Bblonde to explain.
“When hair is lightened using bleach, the result of the base colour is often a slightly yellow tone until a post-blonding toner is applied. Bleached hair is also prone to turning brassy over time due to lifestyle factors, such as chlorine or sun exposure. For this reason, purple shampoos can be an effective way to achieve and restore the desired blonde tone; this is because a purple pigment will effectively cancel out yellow tones."
She continues: "These tone-correcting pigments are not only restorative but help to protect the colour from fading. Certain purple shampoos can also enhance lustre and reduce frizz. Hair that hasn’t been chemically lightened can also benefit from a purple shampoo occasionally.”
Best overall shampoo for blonde hair: Redken Color Extend Blondage Shampoo, £22.50 at LookFantastic
Best budget shampoo for blonde hair: PRO
Best bond-building shampoo for blonde hair: Jerome Russell Bblonde JPLEX 2 Bond Shampoo, £6.66 at Superdrug
As you can see, you don't have to break the bank to boost your blonde locks. If you're not ready to splurge on high-end products, you can try these purse-friendly picks first. Then, if you're feeling adventurous, why not introduce some toning drops into your routine? "Toners help to transform brassy-looking tresses and add a longer-lasting lift to your colour that can last up to 16 washes," says Michelle. In the meantime, shop our pick of the best shampoos.
<strong>Best overall shampoo for blonde hair</strong>
If you're happy to spend a little more, Redken Color Extend Blondage Shampoo is well worth the
Pros
- Doesn't dry hair out
- Won't stain your hands
- Doesn't leave a purple hue behind
Cons
- Not the biggest bottle
<strong>Best budget shampoo for blonde hair</strong>
All seasoned blondies will recognise this bargain beauty. It's one of the most popular formulas on
Pros
- Super affordable
- Brightens blonde hair
- Fixes brassy tones
Cons
- Can make hair feel dry
- Can't use it every day
<strong>Best bond-building shampoo for blonde hair</strong>
When it comes to blonde hair, especially hair that's been lightened, it's important to address any
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types and colours
- Super nourishing
- Repairs damage
Cons
- Doesn't tone the hair
Best high-end pick
Restoring gloss and shine while brightening blonde hues, Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet
Pros
- Gives the hair a glossy look
- Boosts hair hydration
- Doesn't stain hands or hair
- Smells fresh
Cons
- Can be slightly drying (follow with conditioner)
Best for between appointments
To keep your blonde in good condition between appointments, try this multi-benefit shampoo.
Pros
- Vegan
- Sulfate free
- Highly concentrated for 80 + washes
Cons
- Doesn't have the best lather
Best for silver-seeking blondes
Description
Not everyone wants a creamy or white-blonde look. If it's silver you're after,
Pros
- Bigger bottle
- Good for ashy tones, silver and grey
Cons
- Not suitable for creamy blondes
Best for natural blondes
Description
**If you were born with blonde hair (lucky you) and you'd like to brighten the
Pros
- Works on natural and colour-treated blondes
- Peroxide and ammonia-free
Cons
- Not suitable for those who prefer fragrance-free formulas
Best for glossy blonde hair
When we think of blonde hair, 'healthy' isn't what springs to mind. That being said, this
Pros
- Promotes healthy hair
- Gives a gorgeous shine
Cons
- Doesn't tone, but brightens
How to care for blonde hair
Whilst natural blonde hair doesn't suffer from the same extent of damage as bleached blonde locks, it still needs a routine to maintain its vibrancy. "Using a moisturising condition to keep hair healthy, protecting it from sun damage and limiting heat styling will help," says Dr. Catherine Leray, Head of Research and Development at THG LABS. To protect against pollution, heat damage and UV stress, she recommends Grow Gorgeous Defence Anti-Pollution Leave-in Spray, £12, which shields the strands, hydrates and detangles hair, while preventing colour fade.
How to stop blonde hair from going brassy
Georgina Hamilton, Colour Director at Hadley Yates Salon notes: "Many elements can make your hair brassy; copper pipes, chamomile shampoos, smoking and general pollution can all cause it." To combat this, she recommends using a detox shampoo once a week, as "this will get rid of impurities – as well as a blue or purple shampoo to keep your blonde hair bright." For bleached hair, find our go-to guide on what shampoos to buy, plus haircare tips here.
