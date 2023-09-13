The best purple shampoos that will banish all brass

Okay, as those of us blessed with blonde hair would know, purple shampoo can be the saving grace between rusty, coppery tresses and a fresh-out-the-salon blonde look. Of course, knowing which of the best shampoo and conditioners that really suit your hair can be hard to find, so we've locked down the best shampoos with purple tints out there to really make the most of your hair 'do.

Getting vibrancy and freshness from your hair doesn't have to be so hard - and it definitely doesn't have to include a 'spenny trip to the hairdressers, that's for sure. Enter: the purple shampoo to grace your showers and hair wash days. Trust us, they'll even work as shampoos for greasy hair because they're so effective.

heat's best purple shampoo at a glance:

Clue's in the name with this one, but all you need to do with these purple shampoos is pop them in your hair during your regular hair routine in replacement of your everyday shampoo, and you'll start to see your hair in no time. Depending on how intense your choice is, results can be as fast as when you dry your hair afterwards.

So, ready to crack on with the best purple shampoos on the market? Well, luckily, we've found the top choices, including bestsellers from Olaplex, Kérastase and L'Oreal. Get ready for fresh locks in a jiffy.

SHOP: The best purple shampoo to buy

What is purple shampoo?

Now, if you're still a bit apprehensive about getting your hands on this stuff, fret not. To put it simply, purple shampoo is a specialized type of shampoo designed to neutralize unwanted yellow or brassy tones in blonde, silver, or grey hair. It usually has a purple or violet tint (hence the name), which colour corrects the warm tone - leaving it looking cooler and more natural.

A top tip is to remember that purple shampoo is usually used on light-coloured hair to combat brassiness. If you have darker hair, it may not have the same effect, and you may want to explore other hair care products to get the look you want with things like dry shampoo or even blue shampoo.

How do I use purple shampoo?

Getting down to the nitty-gritty, purple shampoo is super easy to use and won't be that difficult to figure out. We'd recommend wetting your hair thoroughly in the shower or bath, applying your shampoo evenly and massaging in, focusing on yellow or brassy areas. After a few minutes (or however long the bottle says), rinse with lukewarm water. Follow with conditioner. Use once or twice weekly - but avoid overuse to prevent a purple tint. Because, that's the last thing we want.