The best shampoo and conditioner for fresh hair all the time

Ah, shampoo and conditioner. Something we're all always searching for. As much as it seems like a neverending hunt for something that cleanses, smooths AND keeps our hair looking fresh for as long as possible, the search is over. It's here: we've hunted down the best shampoos and conditioners in a duo set on the market.
Including classic choices from Kérastase and Olaplex to more niche choices like Briogeo and Only Curls, there really is something for everyone. So, if you're sick of your hair looking dull or just simply tired of running out of your fave dry shampoo, fret no more.
heat's best shampoo and conditioners at a glance:
Best overall shampoo and conditioner: Kérastase Resistance Shampoo and Conditioner Set, £45.40 on LookFantastic
Best shampoo and conditioner for bleached hair: Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, £56 on LookFantastic
Best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair: Only Curls Starter Pack, £35 on Only Curls
Whether you want luscious locks as long as Olivia Atwood or a slick back looking as iconic as Ella Thomas', all of these choices will keep your hair fresh and ready to go.
Plus, they've been tried and tested by our shopping experts or being one of the bestsellers on the market - including shampoo for greasy hair, curly conditioners and more. For our full breakdown of which best shampoo and conditioners you should be investing in, read below.
SHOP: The best shampoo and conditioner to invest in
Best overall shampoo and conditioner
Description
Kérastase is hairdresser-recommended and has a range of haircare products that will suit every
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Made with a Vita-Ciment® Complex
Cons
- May be less strong on thick hair
Best shampoo and conditioner for bleached hair
Description
Olaplex is perhaps one of the most well-known shampoos and conditioners out there, and rightly so,
Pros
- Great for bleached hair and repairing bonds
- Patented technology that's unique to this brand
Cons
- May not be as helpful for brunettes or curly hair
Best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair
Description
Curly-haired peeps, get to know Only Curls. The recently-hyped brand has been going viral on
Pros
- Great for curly hair and lifting up waves
- A whole set made with cleansing and hydrating in mind
Cons
- May be too much if you just want a shampoo and conditioner
Best shampoo and conditioner for hard water
Description
The rumours are true: hard water really does ruin your hair. To get rid of flat and dull hair due
Pros
- Will keep your hair fresh, even in harsh conditions
- Counteracts harsh minerals and heavy metals
Cons
- Not as necessary if you're in a soft water area
Best customizable shampoo and conditioner
Description
If you want a shampoo and conditioner that you can tailor to your hair needs, welcome to Function
Pros
- You can tailor this shampoo and conditioner to your haircare needs
- Choose the base depending on your hair type
Cons
- Lots of factors to consider before purchasing
Best shampoo and conditioner for greasy hair
Description
If you're looking for haircare with no sulfates, silicones or parabens then the Briogeo range may
Pros
- Sulfate, silicone and paraben-free
- Fortified with phytonutrients for an extra boost
Cons
- May dry out your hair
Best shampoo and conditioner for build-up
Description
Say hello to this gorgeous OUAI Fine Fair Bundle. Aesthetically pleasing as much as it is
Pros
- Removes any product build-up left in your hair
- Keeps your hair feeling nourished
Cons
- Mainly aimed at fine hair
Best anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner
Description
The Body Shop is both eco-friendly and highly efficient, making both an affordable and effective
Pros
- Will get rid of pesky flakes
- Great smell with natural ginger ingredients
Cons
- Not as strong as other shampoo and conditioners
Best high street shampoo and conditioner
Description
Sometimes, we don't need the highest-priced shampoo and conditioner to actually have a brand that
Pros
- Great value for money
- Clarifies hair to keep it clean
Cons
- Not as strong as other high-end brands
Best hydrating shampoo and conditioner
Description
Containing antioxidants, vitamins E and A, red algae and argan oil, the Moroccanoil Hydrating
Pros
- Full of natural oils and vitamins for hydration
- Keeps your hair manageability at bay
Cons
- Can be intense on fine hair
What shampoo and conditioner is best?
Surprise surprise, it all depends on your hair type, style and length. What might work for someone, might not work for another person and so that's what makes the decision ever so more complicated - and it's enough to think about when you just want a good hair day after all. Here are some of the things to think about when choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for you.
Hair Type: Of course, whether you have curly hair, straight hair or anything in between will completely change the way you're shopping for your everyday haircare routine. Determine your hair type, whether it's straight, curly, wavy, fine, thick, dry, oily, or chemically treated and look for shampoos and conditioners that cater to this.
Scalp Condition: We've all been there - and if you have dandruff, an oily scalp, or scalp sensitivity there's nothing to be ashamed of. There are loads of shampoos and conditioners out there that will help soothe irritation - our favourite as above is The Body Shop Ginger Shampoo and Ginger Conditioner (£10).
Hair Concerns: This can only be answered by you and you alone. What are you trying to achieve when washing your hair? Do you want to keep your curls protected or flood your hair with moisture? Whether thinking of frizz, damage, split ends, colour-treated hair or anything in between, choose brands that target these concerns.
Ingredients: Ah, the debate of understanding what's really in our cosmetics. You'll want to avoid products that contain harsh sulfates, parabens, and other chemicals if you prefer more natural or gentle options. Look for shampoos and conditioners with nourishing ingredients like natural oils, vitamins, and proteins if this is more of a concern for you.
Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat, Closer, and Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.