The best shampoo and conditioner for fresh hair all the time

Ah, shampoo and conditioner. Something we're all always searching for. As much as it seems like a neverending hunt for something that cleanses, smooths AND keeps our hair looking fresh for as long as possible, the search is over. It's here: we've hunted down the best shampoos and conditioners in a duo set on the market.

Including classic choices from Kérastase and Olaplex to more niche choices like Briogeo and Only Curls, there really is something for everyone. So, if you're sick of your hair looking dull or just simply tired of running out of your fave dry shampoo, fret no more.

heat's best shampoo and conditioners at a glance:

Best overall shampoo and conditioner: Kérastase Resistance Shampoo and Conditioner Set, £45.40 on LookFantastic

Best shampoo and conditioner for bleached hair: Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, £56 on LookFantastic

Best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair: Only Curls Starter Pack, £35 on Only Curls

Whether you want luscious locks as long as Olivia Atwood or a slick back looking as iconic as Ella Thomas', all of these choices will keep your hair fresh and ready to go.

Plus, they've been tried and tested by our shopping experts or being one of the bestsellers on the market - including shampoo for greasy hair, curly conditioners and more. For our full breakdown of which best shampoo and conditioners you should be investing in, read below.

SHOP: The best shampoo and conditioner to invest in

What shampoo and conditioner is best?

Surprise surprise, it all depends on your hair type, style and length. What might work for someone, might not work for another person and so that's what makes the decision ever so more complicated - and it's enough to think about when you just want a good hair day after all. Here are some of the things to think about when choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for you.

Hair Type: Of course, whether you have curly hair, straight hair or anything in between will completely change the way you're shopping for your everyday haircare routine. Determine your hair type, whether it's straight, curly, wavy, fine, thick, dry, oily, or chemically treated and look for shampoos and conditioners that cater to this.

Scalp Condition: We've all been there - and if you have dandruff, an oily scalp, or scalp sensitivity there's nothing to be ashamed of. There are loads of shampoos and conditioners out there that will help soothe irritation - our favourite as above is The Body Shop Ginger Shampoo and Ginger Conditioner (£10).

Hair Concerns: This can only be answered by you and you alone. What are you trying to achieve when washing your hair? Do you want to keep your curls protected or flood your hair with moisture? Whether thinking of frizz, damage, split ends, colour-treated hair or anything in between, choose brands that target these concerns.

Ingredients: Ah, the debate of understanding what's really in our cosmetics. You'll want to avoid products that contain harsh sulfates, parabens, and other chemicals if you prefer more natural or gentle options. Look for shampoos and conditioners with nourishing ingredients like natural oils, vitamins, and proteins if this is more of a concern for you.