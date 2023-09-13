The best shampoo for coloured hair to enhance dyed locks

Tired of your shampoo completely stripping away your colour? You need the best shampoo for coloured hair. Don't worry, we get it - there's nothing worse than watching the money you spent on your freshly dyed 'do wash down the drain. While the best shampoo and conditioner work to keep your hair looking healthy, the best shampoo for coloured hair works to keep dyed hair looking vibrant at the same time.

Some regular shampoos on the high street contain ingredients like parabens, silicones and more - so, basically all the nasty stuff - that strips your hair. As a result, these ingredients can lead to dry hair, breakage and fading colour in dyed tresses. If you want to avoid that from happening, then you'll be glad to know we've selected the best shampoo for coloured hair.

1. Pureology Hydrate Moisturising Shampoo for Colour Treated Hair Best highly rated shampoo for coloured hair Amazon Rrp: £ 23.8 Price: £ 18.79 View offer Description The Pureology Hydrate Moisturising Shampoo for Colour Treated Hair is the most highly rated ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Hydrates normal to thick colour-treated hair

Contains natural and multi-weight protein extracts

Vegan-friendly and sulphate-free Cons May not be the best for sensitive skin

2. Bed Head by TIGI Colour Goddess Shampoo Best value shampoo for coloured hair Amazon Rrp: £ 20.5 Price: £ 8.95 View offer Description At fab value, the Bed Head by TIGI Colour Goddess Shampoo has been formulated with dyed hair in ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Now on offer, it's fantastic value

Enriched with vitamin E, keratin and natural oils

Has an unreal sweet toffee scent Cons May contain sulphates

3. Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair Best shampoo for blonde coloured hair Amazon Price: £ 19.95 View offer Description As the best toning shampoo for blonde colour-treated hair, the Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo just had ... read more Pros & Cons Pros UV filters to protect from sun

Free from sulphates and parabens

Vegan-friendly formula Cons Powerful pigmentation so don't leave it on too long

4. OGX Fade-Defying Orchid Oil Shampoo Best budget shampoo for coloured hair Amazon Rrp: £ 6.99 Price: £ 6.43 View offer Description For the best budget option, the OGX Fade-Defying Orchid Oil Shampoo is pretty bloomin' good. A ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Helps to hydrate and replenish colour-treated hair

Orchid oil, grape seed oil and UV filters to protect

Sulphate-free Cons Thick consistency makes it hard to

5. Wella Professionals Invigo Colour Protection Shampoo Best salon worthy shampoo for coloured hair Amazon Price: £ 15.59 View offer Description With salons everywhere recommending Wella, it comes as no surprise that the Wella Professional ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A fab choice for thin hair

Copper encapsulating molecules maintain vibrancy

Vitamin E and histidine control oxidation Cons Wella pump may not be compatible

6. Color Wow Colour Security Shampoo Best celebrity endorsed shampoo for coloured hair LookFantastic Price: £ 11 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description As loved by Love Island's Molly Marsh{href='https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxGcICAofIS/' ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Amino-fortified complex to help hair health

Gentle cleansing formula

Sulphate-free Cons May not be best for all hair types

7. REDKEN Shampoo For Coloured Hair Best balancing shampoo for coloured hair Amazon Rrp: £ 20.9 Price: £ 16.7 View offer Description According to reviews, the REDKEN Shampoo For Coloured Hair is a long-lasting solution that ... read more Pros & Cons Pros pH-balanced formula for scalp health

Enhances hair colour vibrancy and shine

Strengthens hair from root to tip Cons May not be the best for sensitive skin

8. John Frieda Radiant Red Boosting Shampoo Best shampoo for red coloured hair Amazon View offer Description Enhancing shades of red hair, the John Frieda Radiant Red Boosting Shampoo is great for keeping up ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Preserves and enhances red shades

Contains pomegranate and vitamin D extracts

Infuses red tones with every wash Cons Does contain sulphates

9. L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino Colour Shampoo Best popular shampoo for coloured hair LookFantastic Price: £ 13.86 (was £16.30) www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description The formula of the L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino Colour Shampoo is enriched with ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Highly rated on LookFantastic

Colour protection for up to eight weeks

Enriched with antioxidants Cons May cause build-up on the scalp

10. John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Colour Vibrancy Shampoo Best shampoo for brunette coloured hair Amazon Price: £ 4 View offer Description If you have brunette tresses and looking to enhance the colour, the John Frieda Brilliant Brunette ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Affordable price point

Formulated with light-reflecting complex

Reveals dimensional tones Cons Does contain sulphates

FAQs

What types of shampoo are best for coloured hair?

CREDIT: GettyImages ©Getty

Colour protecting: Using mild ingredients, unlike clarifying agents found in the best shampoo for oily hair, colour protecting shampoo gently cleanses the hair without stripping it of its pigment. They work to preserve the colour by ditching harmful ingredients that cause the colour to fade.

Colour toning: These work to deposit colour throughout the hair to change or maintain the tone of your hair. Noticing your blonde hair is looking a little brassy? A purple colour toning shampoo will sort that right out. There are loads of different toning shampoos out there, so buy according to what you're after.

Colour depositing: In a similar sense, these shampoos work to deposit temporary pigment throughout the hair, but these are often used to maintain and enhance the shade of your current hair. They often come in the form of a shampoo or a hair mask.

How to care for coloured hair?

This goes out to all types of hair, whether it's been dyed or not. However, as we know, coloured hair does require a lot more maintenance. Not only should you invest in the right colour shampoo, but you should follow our guide on how often you should wash your hair. Honestly, your hair will thank you for it.

First and foremost, cut back on the heat. Whether that's the temperature of the water you're washing your hair with, to ditching the straighteners and curlers. Instead of using a hair dryer, allow your hair to air dry instead if you can. Always use a heat protectant spray.

Get rid of any of your shampoos that contain drying ingredients. Parabens, silicones, sulphates, you name it. The best dandruff shampoos and clarifying shampoos are harsh on coloured hair, so you should avoid these if you want to keep your colour from fading.

Instead, make sure that your hair has plenty of moisture. Using conditioner, conditioning hair masks and colour depository masks between your next date with your box dye (or your next salon appointment) will only help to keep your hair looking fresh.