11 of the best conditioners for dry hair to boost shine

If your hair looking brittle, stressed-out, and in need of a little extra TLC, it might be time for to start looking for the best conditioner for dry hair. When hair starts to look dull and damaged, your first instinct might be to coat it in a hair mask, or leave-in conditioner. But if dryness is an ongoing problem, it’s also worth checking that you’re using a specially formulated shampoo and conditioner for dry hair.

When choosing a conditioner for dry hair, opt for a formula specifically designed for dry hair with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, coconut oil or argan oil: “These components help retain moisture and nourish your hair from within,” says Vanessa Boland, Moroccanoil Education Manager at Joy Ltd.

How do you know if you have dry hair?

“Identifying dry hair is the first step towards finding the ideal conditioner,” explains Vanessa. If you’re trying to find out whether you have dry hair, look for these common signs.

Brittle and fragile texture : “Dry hair tends to feel rough, brittle and lacks elasticity.”

Excessive frizz : “It is difficult to manage and tends to become frizzy, especially in humid conditions.”

Dull appearance: “Dry hair often lacks shine and appears dull and lifeless.”

heat’s best conditioners for dry hair, at a glance:

Best overall conditioner for dry hair: Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Hair Food Conditioner, £3 on Boots

Best conditioner for hydration:Aussie Deeep Moisture Vegan Hair Conditioner, £4.50 on Superdrug

Best conditioner for long-lasting results: Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner, £18.85 on Look Fantastic

If you’ve always been wondering what the best conditioner for dry hair is, we’ve made your life easier and listed our pick of the best ones to solve your hair woes, and then some.

{#h-}

SHOP: The best conditioners for dry hair

2. <br>2. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner, 250ml Best conditioner for long-lasting results Price: £ 18.85 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Description This hydrating formula claims to help restore hair’s health and leave lengths ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Hydrating

Colour-safe Cons Can leave your hair feeling greasy if you use too much Price: £ 18.85 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

4. 4. Gisou Honey Infused Conditioner, 240ml Best lightweight conditioner for dry hair Price: £ 26 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description Description If you need a haircare hero to repair your damaged tresses but seek out ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Very lightweight and nourishing

Reparative formula Cons Thicker hair types may find that the texture is too thin Price: £ 26 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

7. 7. Aussie Deeep Moisture Vegan Hair Conditioner, 200ml Best conditioner for hydration Price: £ 4.50 www.superdrug.com View offer Description Description This conditioner is so rich thanks to its nourishing blend of jojoba oil, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Intense hydrating formula

Great for thick and curly hair Cons Not available on many popular retailers like Beauty Bay and Cult Beauty Price: £ 4.50 www.superdrug.com View offer

8. 8. Living Proof Restore Conditioner, 236ml Best conditioner for damaged hair Price: £ 29 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description Description Damaged hair often tends to be brittle, dry and prone to breaking – and this ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Silicone and oil-free

Reverses damage Cons Can leave less dense hair slightly greasy Price: £ 29 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

10. 10. Vita Coco Coconut Nourish Conditioner, 400ml Best conditioner for very dry hair Price: £ 7.49 www.hollandandbarrett.com View offer Description Description The budget-friendly price point is only one part of this formula’s allure. If ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Vegan

Natural ingredients Cons Not available on popular retailers like Superdrug and Beauty Bay Price: £ 7.49 www.hollandandbarrett.com View offer

How do you treat & restore dry, damaged hair**?**

Aside from consulting a hair stylist on whether or not your hair will need a trim to remove the damage, there are a few changes you can make to your haircare routine that will help. Here’s a few tips for fixing damaged strands.

1. Lower the temperature on your tools. Sadly, with a lot of heat styling comes heat damage – flyaways, brittleness and dryness. Unless you have super thick hair, you should be able to get the job done with a mid-range temperature setting on your tools.

2. Be careful with wet hair. Hair is at its most vulnerable when its wet. The potential for damage really goes to the next level if your hair is fragile, curly or fine. Never try to pull a brush through your wet hair unless it’s a brush specifically designed for the task.

3. Stick to a consistent hair care routine. This will require some research to find out what’s best for your hair type and goals, but there’s tons of resources online and on social media to help with this. Make sure you look for products that are free of dyes, alcohols, sulfates and parabens.

4. Use hair serums. We can’t stress the importance of serums enough! Not only do they control frizz and protect your hair from heat styling, but they also leave your locks looking super glossy.

**

5. Look for bond builders.** It’s tricky to get rid of damage once it’s been done, but a growing category of products promises to do just that. Bond building treatments work by repairing the protein bonds that break when hair is damaged. Start with a good shampoo for damaged hair, like L’Oreal’s Bond Repair Shampoo which also softens locks.