11 of the best conditioners for dry hair to boost shine

by Phoebe Denman
Published
If your hair looking brittle, stressed-out, and in need of a little extra TLC, it might be time for to start looking for the best conditioner for dry hair. When hair starts to look dull and damaged, your first instinct might be to coat it in a hair mask, or leave-in conditioner. But if dryness is an ongoing problem, it’s also worth checking that you’re using a specially formulated shampoo and conditioner for dry hair.

When choosing a conditioner for dry hair, opt for a formula specifically designed for dry hair with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, coconut oil or argan oil: “These components help retain moisture and nourish your hair from within,” says Vanessa Boland, Moroccanoil Education Manager at Joy Ltd.

How do you know if you have dry hair?

“Identifying dry hair is the first step towards finding the ideal conditioner,” explains Vanessa. If you’re trying to find out whether you have dry hair, look for these common signs.

  • Brittle and fragile texture: “Dry hair tends to feel rough, brittle and lacks elasticity.”

  • Excessive frizz: “It is difficult to manage and tends to become frizzy, especially in humid conditions.”

  • Dull appearance: “Dry hair often lacks shine and appears dull and lifeless.”

heat’s best conditioners for dry hair, at a glance:

Best overall conditioner for dry hair: Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Hair Food Conditioner, £3 on Boots

Best conditioner for hydration:Aussie Deeep Moisture Vegan Hair Conditioner, £4.50 on Superdrug

Best conditioner for long-lasting results: Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner, £18.85 on Look Fantastic

If you’ve always been wondering what the best conditioner for dry hair is, we’ve made your life easier and listed our pick of the best ones to solve your hair woes, and then some.

SHOP: The best conditioners for dry hair

1. 1.     Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple &amp; Amla Hair Food Conditioner, 350ml

Best overall conditioner for dry hair

Description

Description

[Garnier’s Hair Food

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Silicone-free

Cons

  • Some users found the packaging made it difficult to squeeze out the last drops of product
2. <br>2. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner, 250ml

Best conditioner for long-lasting results

Description

Description

This hydrating formula claims to help restore hair’s health and leave lengths

Pros

  • Hydrating
  • Colour-safe

Cons

  • Can leave your hair feeling greasy if you use too much
3. 3. Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Conditioner, 200ml

Best conditioner for restoring shine

Description

Description

Formulated with wheat protein, hydrolyzed elastin and guar (an anti-static

Pros

  • Hydrating formula
  • Strengthening

Cons

  • Slightly strong scent
4. 4. Gisou Honey Infused Conditioner, 240ml

Best lightweight conditioner for dry hair

Description

Description

If you need a haircare hero to repair your damaged tresses but seek out

Pros

  • Very lightweight and nourishing
  • Reparative formula

Cons

  • Thicker hair types may find that the texture is too thin
5. 5. Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, 100ml

Best bond repairing formula

Description

Description

Vegan-friendly and reparative, this conditioner aims to strengthen strands

Pros

  • Restores hydration without adding excess weight
  • Eliminates frizz

Cons

  • Not ideal for fine hair
6. 6. L’Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo with Hyaluronic Acid for Dry Hair, 250ml

Best softening conditioner

Description

Description

Enriched with hyaluronic acid, this conditioner aims to inject moisture into

Pros

  • 100% recycled packaging
  • Locks in moisture without weighing hair down

Cons

  • Ingredient list includes sulfates
7. 7. Aussie Deeep Moisture Vegan Hair Conditioner, 200ml

Best conditioner for hydration

Description

Description

This conditioner is so rich thanks to its nourishing blend of jojoba oil,

Pros

  • Intense hydrating formula
  • Great for thick and curly hair

Cons

  • Not available on many popular retailers like Beauty Bay and Cult Beauty
8. 8. Living Proof Restore Conditioner, 236ml

Best conditioner for damaged hair

Description

Description

Damaged hair often tends to be brittle, dry and prone to breaking – and this

Pros

  • Silicone and oil-free
  • Reverses damage

Cons

  • Can leave less dense hair slightly greasy
9. 9. Ouai Medium Hair Conditioner, 300ml

Best conditioner for frizzy hair

Description

Description

This iconic, salon-worthy conditioner from Ouai uses hair-strengthening

Pros

  • Sleek packaging that'll look great in your shower
  • Hydrating formula

Cons

  • Slightly strong scent
10. 10. Vita Coco Coconut Nourish Conditioner, 400ml

Best conditioner for very dry hair

Description

Description

The budget-friendly price point is only one part of this formula’s allure. If

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Natural ingredients

Cons

  • Not available on popular retailers like Superdrug and Beauty Bay
11. 11. Vegamour Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair Conditioner, 236ml

Best conditioner for reduced breakage

Description

Description

Made with Karmatin, a vegan silk alternative to keratin and silicone that

Pros

  • Silicone-free
  • Hydrating formula

Cons

  • Not available on many popular retailers like Superdrug or Beauty Bay
How do you treat & restore dry, damaged hair**?**

Aside from consulting a hair stylist on whether or not your hair will need a trim to remove the damage, there are a few changes you can make to your haircare routine that will help. Here’s a few tips for fixing damaged strands.

1.     Lower the temperature on your tools. Sadly, with a lot of heat styling comes heat damage – flyaways, brittleness and dryness. Unless you have super thick hair, you should be able to get the job done with a mid-range temperature setting on your tools.

2.     Be careful with wet hair. Hair is at its most vulnerable when its wet. The potential for damage really goes to the next level if your hair is fragile, curly or fine. Never try to pull a brush through your wet hair unless it’s a brush specifically designed for the task.

3.     Stick to a consistent hair care routine. This will require some research to find out what’s best for your hair type and goals, but there’s tons of resources online and on social media to help with this. Make sure you look for products that are free of dyes, alcohols, sulfates and parabens.

4.     Use hair serums. We can’t stress the importance of serums enough! Not only do they control frizz and protect your hair from heat styling, but they also leave your locks looking super glossy.

5.     Look for bond builders.** It’s tricky to get rid of damage once it’s been done, but a growing category of products promises to do just that. Bond building treatments work by repairing the protein bonds that break when hair is damaged. Start with a good shampoo for damaged hair, like L’Oreal’s Bond Repair Shampoo which also softens locks.

6.     Get your hair cut regularly. This is another simple fix but one that many of us fail to do. Split ends may seem harmless, but they can make your hair look frizzy and damaged, and if they travel further up the hair shaft they can cause some serious damage.

