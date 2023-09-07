The best hair masks to shop, depending on your hair type

All a gal needs in life is a glass of wine, a scalding hot bath, a great book - and a great hair mask a-top your head, for that extra bit of self-care. Sounds like a good Friday evening, right? But choosing the right mask or best hair oil for your specific hair type is trickier than one might think because there's nothing worse than trying out a product and getting no results. Life is simply too short not to get a life-changing hair mask that rejuvenates your mane.

Luckily, you've stumbled upon a guide for the best hair masks money can buy. Rated and reviewed by members of the heat team, we talk you through the top products to shop online. From Garnier to Olaplex's hair treatments. Or how about the new kids on the block such as the pre-wash viral Hair Syrup? There's a plethora of options out there that can solve your every problem - well, almost every problem. Whether you're looking to hydrate, clarify or bond-build, we've got the goods.

Credit: ESPA Skincare

heat's best hair masks to shop, at a glance:

Best hair mask for bleached hair: Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, £28 on LookFantastic

Our hair collects a lot of baggage day to day, such as styling products, outside debris, and pollution, as well as our own build-up like dandruff. Therefore, taking one or two evenings out of your week to add a hair mask into your wash routine can refresh your scalp and ends, and give them strength and nourishment to go forward (inspiring, right?) Nothing beats that fresh scalp feeling. Fwooah. (P.S. Keep reading for our FAQs section on the best haircare tips and tricks...)

Let's get started then on our best-of guide, with products you need to know about from Look Fantastic, Boots, The Body Shop and more. People with dry hair, oil hair, damaged hair or limp hair - roll up. Have we got a mask for you...

The best hair masks for every hair type: your ultimate guide

1. Kérastase Resistance Masque Force Architecte 200ml Editor's Choice look fantastic Price: £ 41.40 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description For our number one pick, it has to be the Kérastase Resistance Masque Force Architecte hair ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Rich formula

Reconstructs damaged strands

Improves dry and processed hair

Smells amazing Cons None!

2. Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml Best hair mask for bleached hair look fantastic Price: £ 28 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Although bleaching one's hair can mean a world of new colours to explore, in the long term, your ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Ideal for bleached or coloured hair

Intensive restorative treatment

Powered by the brand’s patented bond-building technology

Works on all hair types Cons Heavy formula

Small bottle

3. Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya 3-in-1 Hair Mask Treatment Best budget hair mask boots Price: £ 3.99 (was £7.99) www.boots.com View offer Description The goods new is, you don't have to stretch your pockets too much to get a product that truly ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Lightweight

98% natural Ingredients, vegan formula, no silicones

96% biodegradable formula - as per OECD 301 or equivalent tests Cons Can cause fine hair to be greasy after use

4. Noughty To The Rescue Treatment Mask 300ml Best award-winning hair mask noughty Price: £ 9.99 lovenoughty.co.uk View offer Description A winner in the Health and Wellbeing Awards 2023 (basically the Oscars of haircare), Noughty's To ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Perfect for bringing dry hair back to life

97% natural formula

Includes sweet almond and black oat extracts, as well as other intriguing ingredients

Sulphate-free Cons Some describe the scent as "boring"

5. Faith in Nature Shea & Argan Nourishing Hair Mask 300ml Best hair mask for curly and afro hair faith in nature Price: £ 7 www.faithinnature.co.uk View offer Description Faith in Nature is one of our team's favourite sustainable brands, and the Shea & Argan Nourishing ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Contains ethically traded Shea Butter

Made with 100% natural origin aroma & essential oils

Curly Girl compliant

Vegan Society-approved and cruelty-free hair care Cons Very strong scent

Heavy formula

6. Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment 238ml Best hair mask for intense hydration space nk Price: £ 35 www.spacenk.com View offer Description Hun, butter ain't just for spreading on your crumpets in the morning. The Sol de Janeiro Triple ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Lightweight formula that detangles

Made with SOL Seal Technology™, a plant-based keratin

Scented with the brand's Cheirosa ’62 fragrance Cons 20 minute application time minimum

7. Christophe Robin Purifying Mask with Thermal Mud 250ml Best hair mask for oily hair look fantastic Price: £ 40 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description A lot of masks focus on nourishment and hydration, but what if you want to [get rid of greasy ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Mineral-rich thermal mud helps to balance the scalp and minimise oily, greasy roots

Draws out the build-up of impurities

Spirulina supports the scalp's natural barrier function and protects it from pollution Cons Very thick formula that can be hard to distribute

8. Amika Hydro Rush Intense Hydration Mask 250ml Best hair mask for hair growth amika Price: £ 33 www.loveamika.co.uk View offer Description If your TikTok feed is non-stop videos of rosemary water recipes, I'm guessing you're on the ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Intensely hydrates hair for 5 days

Detangles, hair is 5 times easier to comb

Silicone-free formula has a whipped, luscious texture Cons Can cause fine hair to be greasy after use - keep away from the scalp

9. The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Hair Mask 240ml Best hair mask to tackle frizz the body shop Price: £ 18 www.thebodyshop.com View offer Description If you have happy memories of wandering around The Body Shop as a teen, testing out everything and ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Treats dry, frizz-prone hair

Vegan silk protein replicates the chemical structure of natural silk without harming spiders

Uses Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, Brazil nut oil from Peru Cons Works better waiting 10 minutes or longer

10. Coco and Eve Like A Virgin Hair Masque 212ml Best 5-in-1 hair mask coco&eve Price: £ 33 uk.cocoandeve.com View offer Description Need a product to do five tasks in one, because you don't have time to sit around applying ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Cult-favourite on the internet

Restores dry hair damaged by styling, colouring, sun, and pollution

Comes with a nifty detangler brush

Enriched with raw virgin coconut, fig, shea butter, linseed and argan oil Cons Bristles on detangler brush not suited to coarser hair types

11. ESPA Super Nourish Hair and Scalp Mask 190ml Best hair mask for shiny hair espa Price: £ 20.40 (was £34) www.espaskincare.com View offer Description If your hair is duller than doing your taxes, then the ESPA Super Nourish Hair and Scalp Mask will ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Perfect saviour for broken, dry, brittle, dull, and frizzy hair

Creates radiant, mirror-like shine with protein-rich quinoa

Smells sherbety and sweet, with notes of Mandarin, Geranium, and Juniper Cons Heavy formula

Can leave fine hair feeling a little weighted

FAQs

Where to apply your hair mask?

When applying, it is best to focus on your mid-lengths and ends only (meaning the middle and end parts of your hair, not the top of your head). If you have thicker, coarser locks, you can get away with applying it on the scalp (it may even help lift your curls) but if you have thinner locks, applying a thick treatment like this on your roots will only create weight and grease over the coming days. It'll save you product applying just on your ends, and that's where we often need the most nourishment anyway. Read our full how to use a hair mask guide for more information.

Which hair mask is good for hair growth?

Any that advertises itself as a nourishing treatment that prevents breakage is your answer to growth. After all, what's the point in trying to grow your hair if your current strands are falling out anyway? Fix the root of the problem, people (literally). Also, look out for ingredients such as Spirulina, which is an algae-based plant that promotes hair growth (this is included in products such as the Christophe Robin Purifying Mask). As well as this, if you're looking to get thicker hair, as well as longer hair, read our how to get thicker hair guide here.

Can hair masks help damaged hair?

Absolutely. Combining one alongside a targeted shampoo and conditioner can revitalise your mane in a matter of weeks. Look out for ingredients with fatty acids, such as natural butters and oils (e.g. the Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment), as well as products that are created as bond-builders, such as Olaplex No.8. You can even experiment with DIY hair masks using real fruits and oils for a nourishing boost.

Is a hair mask the same as conditioners?

Eloquently described by Coco & Eve, "a hair mask is like a conditioner on steroids". The difference between a conditioner and a hair mask is actually quite stark, so you can't just leave a conditioner on to set like a mask, because they work very differently. "A mask is designed to tackle concerns from the inside out for long-lasting improvements. Conditioner, on the other hand, has larger molecules, so it works a little more superficially – at the hair cuticle layer. Conditioners provide an instant hit of hydration and improvement in the way hair looks and feels. Masks are less about a fast fix, and more about cumulative results."

Can a hair mask be used as a leave-in conditioner?

Unless you have coarse curls, or afro hair, or the product has been specifically noted as working as a leave-in (such as the Garnier Ultimate Food masks), it's best to wash out your hair mask. If you have thinner tresses, masks can leave a waxy film that attracts dirt to the surface of your scalp. However, if you have thicker hair, it can actually help keep your curls hydrated without creating grease. It's all about what works for your hair type.