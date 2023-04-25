How to grow hair faster in 7 easy steps, according to experts

If you’ve ever wondered how to grow hair fast or have been plagued with hair that just doesn’t seem to grow, it may be time to re-think your hair care routine to ensure you’re getting the best out of it.

Luckily, we’ve quizzed the best hair care experts and industry professionals to find out their hair care tips and tricks on not only how to grow hair fast but also on how to get thicker hair that looks shiny and healthy too. Your journey to long, healthy hair starts here…

1) Try a pre-shampoo oil

Pre-shampoo oils, like rosemary oil, are applied as a dry scalp treatment before washing and work by nourishing the scalp to promote healthy hair growth. “Hair oils make the hair stronger from the roots. It’s really great for anyone who struggles with hair loss and breakage as it strengthens and protects hair follicles and strands, conditions the scalp skin and cultivates healthy hair growth,” says Nikita Mehta, Co-founder of Fable & Mane. Best of all, as it’s applied before shampoo there’s no chance of it making your hair greasy or weighing it down. For best results, apply your oil before bed, let it soak in overnight then wash your hair in the morning for silky, hydrated hair.

2) Add a scalp scrub

Healthy hair growth starts from the roots, so taking care of your scalp is key. ‘A healthy scalp encourages healthy hair growth,’ says Adam Reed, international hairdresser and founder of ARKIVE, ‘ Pineapple enzyme will help exfoliate away any dead cells, get rid of any excess skin build-up, and cleanse the scalp skin nicely.” Apply before shampoo, gently massaging at the roots, then wash away and follow with your normal hair care routine. A scalp scrub is especially useful if you suffer from excess grease and you’ve been wondering how to get rid of greasy hair,as it cleanses deeply for an extra-clean feel.

3) Switch to smooth fabrics

The fabrics you use on your hair can have an effect on your hair's ability to reach longer lengths. “The rougher texture of cotton and linen pillowcases can cause unnecessary hair damage. Sleeping on cotton pillowcases can also draw moisture out of the hair which contributes to breakage. Instead, wrap your hair in a silk scarf or sleep on a silk pillowcase to ensure healthier hair,” says Charlotte Mensah, GHD Global Ambassador.

4) Keep strands protected

If you apply heat to your hair, using a heat protectant will help prevent damage and breakage. ‘Always make sure you are using a good heat protector when styling your hair,’ says Darren Fowler Kerastase expert and founder of Fowler35, ‘A regular hair mask and protection cream will help restore moisture and shine.” By ensuring hair is protected you can cut down on the need for trims ensuring you maintain length and thickness.

5) Avoid air-drying hair

“The water your hair holds whilst it is wet causes the inside of the hair shaft (the cortex) to swell, the longer it’s wet, the longer it’s swollen and the more pressure is put on the proteins and cortex keeping the hair intact,” says Samantha Cussick, GHD UK Ambassador. To combat this use a hairdryer on a low heat setting (alongside heat protectant, of course) to gently dry your hair.

6) Eat your vitamins

You know the saying, “You are what you eat”? Well, that applies to your hair, too. “Ensure you are maintaining a healthy lifestyle, consuming the correct ingredients rich in all the right nutrients high in Iron and Zinc,” says Viviscal Ambassador and Expert Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi, “In addition, taking Viviscal Healthy Hair Vitamins are great in keeping your hair cuticle healthy and nourished from the inside out. They are packed with all the correct ingredients to support hair growth.”

7) Nourish, nourish, nourish

Hair growth isn’t all about encouraging new strands. It’s also important to care for what you have to ensure it stays in the best condition, as this will mean you can avoid chopping it quite so often. “Try incorporating a moisturising hair mask into your routine 2-3 times a week, it really makes a positive difference to the condition of hair and keeps the lengths soft and supple,” says Jonathan Van Ness, Founder of JVN Hair. If you’ve been wondering how to use a hair mask, simply apply after shampooing, leave it for 10 minutes then wash out and style as normal.