The best hair perfumes that will make your hair smell expensive

We all know the excitement of getting a new bottle of perfume right? Knowing that in just a few spritzes you’ll be smelling lovely and fresh. Well, now they’re fragrances created specifically for your hair and they truly elevate your fragrance game.
Now you may be wondering why, 'Erm, can’t I just use my regular perfume?' Turns out, it's not recommended by the pros as the alcohol content is usually too high for your hair strands, meaning you need something more hydrating to make your hair smell 10/10.
Hair perfumes usually contain softer ingredients such as argan oil and vitamin B, which not only leave your hair smelling amazing but also adds some extra shine. Let's not forget to mention that hair perfumes are typically more affordable than regular perfumes. Expensive-smelling hair, incoming.
Whether you are after something date night-worthy or fresh and bright, we have put together the best hair perfumes that will bag you plenty of compliments.
SHOP: the best hair perfume 2023
1. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
Description
Wanting a warm, sweet, feminine scent. Gisou hair perfume has got you covered, refreshing your
2. Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Description
The Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist will have your hair looking and feeling incredible all
3. Huda Beauty Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower Hair Mist
Description
A beautiful, light scent that is mixed with vanilla, jasmine, and a hint of orange flower. This
4. Byredo Gypsy Water Hair Perfume
Description
Mixed with pine needle, sandalwood, and lemon with small hints of vanilla, Byredo Gypsy Water hair
5. The Body Shop Coconut And Yuzu Hair and Body Mist
Description
Shopping on a budget? We have got you covered. The Bodyshop know how to bring us the goods, and
6. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist
Description
The cult-favourite perfume mist loved by the entirety of TikTok and [Love Island's Samie
7. Pacifica Island Vanilla Perfumed Hair And Body Mist
Description
If you love classic yet irresistible vanilla scents, this one is for you. The hair and body mist