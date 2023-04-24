The best hair perfumes that will make your hair smell expensive

by Sophie Hipkiss |

We all know the excitement of getting a new bottle of perfume right? Knowing that in just a few spritzes you’ll be smelling lovely and fresh. Well, now they’re fragrances created specifically for your hair and they truly elevate your fragrance game.

Now you may be wondering why, 'Erm, can’t I just use my regular perfume?' Turns out, it's not recommended by the pros as the alcohol content is usually too high for your hair strands, meaning you need something more hydrating to make your hair smell 10/10.

Hair perfumes usually contain softer ingredients such as argan oil and vitamin B, which not only leave your hair smelling amazing but also adds some extra shine. Let's not forget to mention that hair perfumes are typically more affordable than regular perfumes. Expensive-smelling hair, incoming.

Whether you are after something date night-worthy or fresh and bright, we have put together the best hair perfumes that will bag you plenty of compliments.

SHOP: the best hair perfume 2023

