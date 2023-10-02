The best leave-in conditioner for all hair types

Sometimes, using conditioner as part of your regular hair care routine just doesn't cut it, which is why you might need the best leave-in conditioner to give your hair the hit of hydration it needs. If you're finding that you're using the best shampoos and conditioners in the game but you're still left with dry hair, a leave-in conditioner could be the answer.

Leave-in conditioner works in the same way your regular conditioner does. It penetrates the hair shaft to soften, nourish and hydrate. However, where you'd usually wash your conditioner out, a leave-in conditioner stays in. This promotes intense hydration that's evenly distributed throughout the day.

Everyone's hair is totally different. But, those with dry hair would definitely see more benefit from a leave-in conditioner, as well as the best shampoo for dry hair. Thicker, wavy or curly hair types may find that their hair is in need of extra hydration, and this is because moisture can struggle to travel down the hair strand.

Best highly rated leave-in conditioner: Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner

Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair: L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream

There are other factors that contribute to how dry your hair is. If you regularly dye your hair, this can cause natural oils to break down. While using the best shampoo for coloured hair can help revive dyed locks, teaming it with leave-in conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft, silky and shiny. Here are the best leave-in conditioners that are unreal at bringing back moisture that's desperately needed.

1. Moroccanoil All In One Leave In Conditioner Editor's choice
You can always trust Moroccanoil when it comes to hair care, and the Moroccanoil All In One Leave In Conditioner has a formula enriched with argan oil and amino acids to enhance strength. It's clinically proven to reduce breakage and has a weightless feel.
Pros: Amino acids enhance strength

Clinically proven to reduce breakage

Clinically proven to reduce breakage
Has a weightless feel
Cons: May not last very long

2. Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner Best highly rated leave-in conditioner
The Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner is a firm favourite, and not just because of its affordable price tag. With thousands of glowing reviews, this leave-in conditioner works as a heat protectant and has a vegan-friendly formula.
Pros: Thousands of glowing reviews

Works as a heat protectant

Works as a heat protectant
Vegan-friendly formula
Cons: Has a strong scent - but most customers love it

3. L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair
For dreamy tresses, the L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream works wonders. Its formula, which is enriched with oils, vitamins and keratin, helps to reduce split ends and smooths out frizz.
Pros: Enriched with oils, vitamins and keratin

Helps to reduce split ends

Helps to reduce split ends
Smooths out frizz
Cons: Some said it left hair feeling greasy

4. Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream Best leave-in conditioner for afro hair
As chosen as one of the best leave-in conditioners for afro hair, the Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream repairs split ends and reduces frizz. It protects from heat damage and contains no drying ingredients.
Pros: Repairs split ends and reduces frizz

Protects from heat damage

Protects from heat damage
No drying ingredients
Cons: Not the best option for fine hair

5. Pureology Color Fanatic Leave In Conditioner Spray Best leave-in conditioner for coloured hair
If you feel your colour-treated hair is feeling thirsty, it will drink this Pureology Color Fanatic Leave In Conditioner Spray up. It protects coloured hair from fading, has a vegan-friendly formula and is free from sulphates.
Pros: Protects coloured hair from fading

Vegan-friendly formula

Vegan-friendly formula
Free from sulphates
Cons: The scent isn't for everyone

6. milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner For All Types Of Hair Best leave-in conditioner for all hair types
Supposedly suitable for all types of hair, the milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner has a formula that protects hair from UV rays and is rich in antioxidants.
Pros: Suitable for all hair types

Protects hair from UV rays

Protects hair from UV rays
Rich in antioxidants
Cons: Low in stock

7. Matrix Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner Best leave-in conditioner with heat protectant
The Matrix Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner primes the hair for styling by locking in hydration. It's suitable for all hair types, protects from heat damage and has a cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula.
Pros: Suitable for all hair types

Protects from heat damage

Protects from heat damage
Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula
Cons: But, may be heavier on finer hair

8. Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In Conditioner Best multipurpose leave-in conditioner
Want a leave-in conditioner that does it all? The Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In Conditioner is suitable for all hair types, helps to reduce breakage and works as a heat protectant.
Pros: Suitable for all hair types

Helps to reduce breakage

Helps to reduce breakage
Works as a heat protectant
Cons: The scent isn't for everyone

9. John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave In Conditioner Best leave-in conditioner for frizz
If, like us, you have hair that's prone to frizz then John Frieda's Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave In Conditioner is a must-have. It works as a heat protectant, helps to reduce split ends and smooths out frizz.
Pros: Works as a heat protectant

Helps to reduce split ends

Helps to reduce split ends
Smooths out frizz
Cons: Made hair a bit sticky for some

FAQs

How to use a leave-in conditioner?

You should use a leave-in conditioner after you've washed and conditioned your hair as usual. After towel drying, you'll want to apply it from your mid-lengths through to your ends on slightly damp hair. No need to rinse it out, afterwards just blow dry your hair or let it air dry. When applying, always avoid the roots, even if you do suffer from a dry scalp. While you might be tempted to include conditioner here, what you might actually need is the best dandruff shampoo instead.

How much leave-in conditioner you should use will depend on your hair type and thickness. Using it too much might result in unnecessary oil, and you might have to go in with a dry shampoo afterwards which, let's be honest, is not ideal in this instance. Usually, an amount the size of a coin is enough to bring some moisture to the ends of the hair. When it comes to how often to use a leave-in conditioner, usually once a week is enough for a gorgeous glossy mane.

CREDIT: @chloeburrows / instagram

Finally, if you're wondering how often to wash your hair in the first place? That can also depend on your hair type. Just be mindful that washing your hair every day can contribute to dry hair. So, overall, what are the best tips for looking after dry hair? Cut back on heat, cut back on the dye and cut back on washing every day. Use the right products for your hair type without added nasties, and add plenty of moisture where you can.