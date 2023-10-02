  1. Home|
The best leave-in conditioner for all hair types

For that little boost of hydration 💁‍♀️

by Samantha Price |
Sometimes, using conditioner as part of your regular hair care routine just doesn't cut it, which is why you might need the best leave-in conditioner to give your hair the hit of hydration it needs. If you're finding that you're using the best shampoos and conditioners in the game but you're still left with dry hair, a leave-in conditioner could be the answer.

Leave-in conditioner works in the same way your regular conditioner does. It penetrates the hair shaft to soften, nourish and hydrate. However, where you'd usually wash your conditioner out, a leave-in conditioner stays in. This promotes intense hydration that's evenly distributed throughout the day.

Everyone's hair is totally different. But, those with dry hair would definitely see more benefit from a leave-in conditioner, as well as the best shampoo for dry hair. Thicker, wavy or curly hair types may find that their hair is in need of extra hydration, and this is because moisture can struggle to travel down the hair strand.

heat's best leave-in conditioners at a glance:

Editor's choice: Moroccanoil All In One Leave In Conditioner, £23.95 on Amazon

Best highly rated leave-in conditioner: Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner, £9.26 on Amazon

Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair: L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream, £6 on Amazon

There are other factors that contribute to how dry your hair is. If you regularly dye your hair, this can cause natural oils to break down. While using the best shampoo for coloured hair can help revive dyed locks, teaming it with leave-in conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft, silky and shiny. Here are the best leave-in conditioners that are unreal at bringing back moisture that's desperately needed.

SHOP: The best leave-in conditioners

1. Moroccanoil All In One Leave In Conditioner

Editor's choice

Moroccanoil All In One Leave In ConditionerAmazon
Price: £23.95

Description

You can always trust Moroccanoil when it comes to hair care, and the Moroccanoil All In One Leave

Pros

  • Amino acids enhance strength
  • Clinically proven to reduce breakage
  • Has a weightless feel

Cons

  • May not last very long
Moroccanoil All In One Leave In Conditioner
Price: £23.95

2. Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner

Best highly rated leave-in conditioner

Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In ConditionerAmazon
Price: £9.27

Description

The Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner is a firm favourite, and not just because

Pros

  • Thouands of glowing reviews
  • Works as a heat protectant
  • Vegan-friendly formula

Cons

  • Has a strong scent - but most customers love it
Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner
Price: £9.27

3. L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream

Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair

L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner CreamAmazon
Price: £6

Description

For dreamy tresses, the L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream works wonders. Its formula, which

Pros

  • Enriched with oils, vitamins and keratin
  • Helps to reduce split ends
  • Smooths out frizz

Cons

  • Some said it left hair feeling greasy
L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream
Price: £6

4. Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream

Best leave-in conditioner for afro hair

Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair CreamAmazon
Price: £6

Description

As chosen as one of the [best leave-in conditioners for afro

Pros

  • Repairs split ends and reduces frizz
  • Protects from heat damage
  • No drying ingredients

Cons

  • Not the best option for fine hair
Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream
Price: £6

5. Pureology Color Fanatic Leave In Conditioner Spray

Best leave-in conditioner for coloured hair

Pureology Color Fanatic Leave In Conditioner SprayAmazon
Price: £23.11

Description

If you feel your colour-treated hair is feeling thirsty, it will drink this Pureology Color

Pros

  • Protects coloured hair from fading
  • Vegan-friendly formula
  • Free from sulphates

Cons

  • The scent isn't for everyone
Pureology Color Fanatic Leave In Conditioner Spray
Price: £23.11

6. milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner For All Types Of Hair

Best leave-in conditioner for all hair types

milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner For All Types Of HairAmazon
Price: £23.59

Description

Supposedly suitable for all types of hair, the milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner has a formula

Pros

  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Protects hair from UV rays
  • Rich in antioxidants

Cons

  • Low in stock
milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner For All Types Of Hair
Price: £23.59

7. Matrix Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner

Best leave-in conditioner with heat protectant

Matrix Multi-Tasking Hair Treatment Leave-In ConditionerAmazon
Price: £12.75

Description

The Matrix Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner primes the hair for styling by locking in hydration,

Pros

  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Protects from heat damage
  • Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula

Cons

  • But, may be heavier on finer hair
Matrix Multi-Tasking Hair Treatment Leave-In Conditioner
Price: £12.75

8. Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In Conditioner

Best multipurpose leave-in conditioner

Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In ConditionerAmazon
Price: £18 (was £21.20)

Description

Want a leave-in conditioner that does it all? The Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In

Pros

  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Helps to reduce breakage
  • Works as a heat protectant

Cons

  • The scent isn't for everyone
Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In Conditioner
Price: £18 (was £21.20)

9. John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave In Conditioner

Best leave-in conditioner for frizz

John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave In ConditionerAmazon
Price: £6.47

Description

If, like us, you have hair that's prone to frizz then John Frieda's Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave

Pros

  • Works as a heat protectant
  • Helps to reduce split ends
  • Smooths out frizz

Cons

  • Made hair a bit sticky for some
John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave In Conditioner
Price: £6.47

10. Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream

Best leave-in conditioner for shine

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning CreamAmazon
Price: £11.12

Description

Bringing back some much-needed shine to dry hair, the Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely

Pros

  • Infused with plant keratin and argan oil
  • Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula
  • No silicones, parabens or phthalates

Cons

  • Made hair too stiff for some
Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream
Price: £11.12

FAQs

How to use a leave-in conditioner?

You should use a leave-in conditioner after you've washed and conditioned your hair as usual. After towel drying, you'll want to apply it from your mid-lengths through to your ends on slightly damp hair. No need to rinse it out, afterwards just blow dry your hair or let it air dry. When applying, always avoid the roots, even if you do suffer from a dry scalp. While you might be tempted to include conditioner here, what you might actually need is the best dandruff shampoo instead.

How much leave-in conditioner you should use will depend on your hair type and thickness. Using it too much might result in unnecessary oil, and you might have to go in with a dry shampoo afterwards which, let's be honest, is not ideal in this instance. Usually, an amount the size of a coin is enough to bring some moisture to the ends of the hair. When it comes to how often to use a leave-in conditioner, usually once a week is enough for a gorgeous glossy mane.

CREDIT: @chloeburrows / instagram

Finally, if you're wondering how often to wash your hair in the first place? That can also depend on your hair type. Just be mindful that washing your hair every day can contribute to dry hair. So, overall, what are the best tips for looking after dry hair? Cut back on heat, cut back on the dye and cut back on washing every day. Use the right products for your hair type without added nasties, and add plenty of moisture where you can.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

