The best leave-in conditioner for all hair types

Sometimes, using conditioner as part of your regular hair care routine just doesn't cut it, which is why you might need the best leave-in conditioner to give your hair the hit of hydration it needs. If you're finding that you're using the best shampoos and conditioners in the game but you're still left with dry hair, a leave-in conditioner could be the answer.
Leave-in conditioner works in the same way your regular conditioner does. It penetrates the hair shaft to soften, nourish and hydrate. However, where you'd usually wash your conditioner out, a leave-in conditioner stays in. This promotes intense hydration that's evenly distributed throughout the day.
Everyone's hair is totally different. But, those with dry hair would definitely see more benefit from a leave-in conditioner, as well as the best shampoo for dry hair. Thicker, wavy or curly hair types may find that their hair is in need of extra hydration, and this is because moisture can struggle to travel down the hair strand.
heat's best leave-in conditioners at a glance:
Editor's choice: Moroccanoil All In One Leave In Conditioner, £23.95 on Amazon
Best highly rated leave-in conditioner: Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner, £9.26 on Amazon
Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair: L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream, £6 on Amazon
There are other factors that contribute to how dry your hair is. If you regularly dye your hair, this can cause natural oils to break down. While using the best shampoo for coloured hair can help revive dyed locks, teaming it with leave-in conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft, silky and shiny. Here are the best leave-in conditioners that are unreal at bringing back moisture that's desperately needed.
SHOP: The best leave-in conditioners
Editor's choice
Description
You can always trust Moroccanoil when it comes to hair care, and the Moroccanoil All In One Leave
Pros
- Amino acids enhance strength
- Clinically proven to reduce breakage
- Has a weightless feel
Cons
- May not last very long
Best highly rated leave-in conditioner
Description
The Revlon UniqONE Professional Leave In Conditioner is a firm favourite, and not just because
Pros
- Thouands of glowing reviews
- Works as a heat protectant
- Vegan-friendly formula
Cons
- Has a strong scent - but most customers love it
Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair
Description
For dreamy tresses, the L'Oréal Hair Leave In Conditioner Cream works wonders. Its formula, which
Pros
- Enriched with oils, vitamins and keratin
- Helps to reduce split ends
- Smooths out frizz
Cons
- Some said it left hair feeling greasy
Best leave-in conditioner for afro hair
Description
Pros
- Repairs split ends and reduces frizz
- Protects from heat damage
- No drying ingredients
Cons
- Not the best option for fine hair
Best leave-in conditioner for coloured hair
Description
If you feel your colour-treated hair is feeling thirsty, it will drink this Pureology Color
Pros
- Protects coloured hair from fading
- Vegan-friendly formula
- Free from sulphates
Cons
- The scent isn't for everyone
Best leave-in conditioner for all hair types
Description
Supposedly suitable for all types of hair, the milk_shake® Leave-In Conditioner has a formula
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Protects hair from UV rays
- Rich in antioxidants
Cons
- Low in stock
Best leave-in conditioner with heat protectant
Description
The Matrix Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner primes the hair for styling by locking in hydration,
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Protects from heat damage
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula
Cons
- But, may be heavier on finer hair
Best multipurpose leave-in conditioner
Description
Want a leave-in conditioner that does it all? The Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Helps to reduce breakage
- Works as a heat protectant
Cons
- The scent isn't for everyone
Best leave-in conditioner for frizz
Description
If, like us, you have hair that's prone to frizz then John Frieda's Frizz Ease Daily Miracle Leave
Pros
- Works as a heat protectant
- Helps to reduce split ends
- Smooths out frizz
Cons
- Made hair a bit sticky for some
Best leave-in conditioner for shine
Description
Bringing back some much-needed shine to dry hair, the Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Intensely
Pros
- Infused with plant keratin and argan oil
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula
- No silicones, parabens or phthalates
Cons
- Made hair too stiff for some
FAQs
How to use a leave-in conditioner?
You should use a leave-in conditioner after you've washed and conditioned your hair as usual. After towel drying, you'll want to apply it from your mid-lengths through to your ends on slightly damp hair. No need to rinse it out, afterwards just blow dry your hair or let it air dry. When applying, always avoid the roots, even if you do suffer from a dry scalp. While you might be tempted to include conditioner here, what you might actually need is the best dandruff shampoo instead.
How much leave-in conditioner you should use will depend on your hair type and thickness. Using it too much might result in unnecessary oil, and you might have to go in with a dry shampoo afterwards which, let's be honest, is not ideal in this instance. Usually, an amount the size of a coin is enough to bring some moisture to the ends of the hair. When it comes to how often to use a leave-in conditioner, usually once a week is enough for a gorgeous glossy mane.
Finally, if you're wondering how often to wash your hair in the first place? That can also depend on your hair type. Just be mindful that washing your hair every day can contribute to dry hair. So, overall, what are the best tips for looking after dry hair? Cut back on heat, cut back on the dye and cut back on washing every day. Use the right products for your hair type without added nasties, and add plenty of moisture where you can.
Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.