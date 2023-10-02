The best shampoo for dry hair that needs rejuvenating

Now that summer is over and the winter months are in full swing you, you might be on the hunt for the best shampoo for dry hair. Cold and crisp weather might be nice for fashion (hello leather coats), but the downside is that your hair suffers and stars to appear dry and dull. Therefore, choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for dry hair is essential.
Luckily for us haircare lovers, finding a shampoo for dry hair in need of rejuvenation is fairly straightforward. With a range of retailers from Boots to Cult Beauty, there are plenty of shampoos for dry hair that will help inject hydration and revive your dull hair.
heat's best shampoo for dry hair at a glance:
Editor's choice: Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo, £10 on The Body Shop
Best shampoo and conditoner bundle for dry hair: Redken All Soft Duo, £39.50 on LookFantastic
Best smelling shampoo for dry hair: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash, £29 on LookFantastic
Using products such as dry shampoo and hairspray can affect the overall health of your hair, and if you have a sensitive scalp you may end up drying your skin out and in turn, your hair.
So, if you'd like to up your haircare game and turn those dry locks into sleek, smooth strands of hair, look no further. We found the best on the market right now that would give Molly Mae's hair a run for its money. And you don't have to spend a fortune, either. Shop the best shampoos for dry hair below.
SHOP: The best shampoo for dry hair
Editor's choice
Description
The Body Shop is known for being eco-friendly and making body and hair products that will moisture
Pros
- Vegan-friendly
- Comes in three different sizes
Cons
- Does not lather easily
Best shampoo and conditioner bundle for dry hair
Description
Having shampoo for dry hair is one thing, but having a conditioner that hits the spot is even
Pros
- Shampoo and conditioner set
- PH balanced formula
Cons
- Made specifically for brittle hair
Best scented shampoo for dry hair
Description
Gisou Honey infused hair wash is perfect or dry hair when you're looking for a shampoo that will
Pros
- Honey infused for sleek locks
- Removes dry skin from the root
Cons
- If you are sensitive to smell this might not be the right shampoo for you
Best shampoo for short dry hair
Description
A cult classic brand, it's no surprise that the Sol De Janeiro Joia shampoo is one of the best out
Pros
- Gorgeous scent enriched with pistachio and caramel
- Removes unwanted and excess oil
Cons
- Bottle is small so may need to keep buying if you have long hair
Best high-end shampoo for dry hair
Description
Drunk Elephant makes some of the best products out there, and the moisturising shampoo containing
Pros
- Contains marula oil and silk amino acids
- Super hydrating
Cons
- Harder to lather
Best environmentally-friendly shampoo for dry hair
Description
If you're looking for a shampoo that will fix your hair without damaging the environment, then
Pros
- Environmentally-friendly
- Great value
Cons
- Hair may get oilier faster after using
Best celeb-approved shampoo for dry hair
Description
If you haven't heard of OUAI, all we can say is listen up. The celeb-loved brand created by Jen
Pros
- Celebrity approved
- Adds weightless body to hair
Cons
- More suited for fine and thinner hair
How else can I repair dry hair?
Using shampoo specifically formulated for dry hair is a good start, but there are other products you may want to use alongside it to really get the most out of your hair wash products. This is especially important if you have dry hair and you're using shampoo for coloured hair.
To help you in your quest for luscious, silky locks, you should cut back on the use of heated hair tools such as straighteners and hair dryers, use oils that specifically lock moisture and use a hair mask once or twice a week.
How often should I wash my hair?
You should wash your hair once or twice a week, as washing too often can contribute to drying out your hair - no matter what form of repair shampoo you use.
It make take a while for your hair to get used to being washed once or twice a week, especially if you wash it every other day, but it's worth it in the long run.
