The best shampoo for dry hair that needs rejuvenating

Now that summer is over and the winter months are in full swing you, you might be on the hunt for the best shampoo for dry hair. Cold and crisp weather might be nice for fashion (hello leather coats), but the downside is that your hair suffers and stars to appear dry and dull. Therefore, choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for dry hair is essential.

Luckily for us haircare lovers, finding a shampoo for dry hair in need of rejuvenation is fairly straightforward. With a range of retailers from Boots to Cult Beauty, there are plenty of shampoos for dry hair that will help inject hydration and revive your dull hair.

heat's best shampoo for dry hair at a glance:

Best shampoo and conditoner bundle for dry hair: Redken All Soft Duo, £39.50 on LookFantastic

Best smelling shampoo for dry hair: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash, £29 on LookFantastic

Using products such as dry shampoo and hairspray can affect the overall health of your hair, and if you have a sensitive scalp you may end up drying your skin out and in turn, your hair.

So, if you'd like to up your haircare game and turn those dry locks into sleek, smooth strands of hair, look no further. We found the best on the market right now that would give Molly Mae's hair a run for its money. And you don't have to spend a fortune, either. Shop the best shampoos for dry hair below.

SHOP: The best shampoo for dry hair

1. Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo Editor's choice Price: £ 10 The Body Shop is known for being eco-friendly and making body and hair products that will moisture Pros Vegan-friendly

Comes in three different sizes Cons Does not lather easily

2. Redken All Soft Duo Best shampoo and conditioner bundle for dry hair Price: £ 39.51 Having shampoo for dry hair is one thing, but having a conditioner that hits the spot is even Pros Shampoo and conditioner set

PH balanced formula Cons Made specifically for brittle hair

3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Best scented shampoo for dry hair Price: £ 29 Gisou Honey infused hair wash is perfect or dry hair when you're looking for a shampoo that will Pros Honey infused for sleek locks

Removes dry skin from the root Cons If you are sensitive to smell this might not be the right shampoo for you

4. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo Best shampoo for short dry hair Price: £ 22 A cult classic brand, it's no surprise that the Sol De Janeiro Joia shampoo is one of the best out Pros Gorgeous scent enriched with pistachio and caramel

Removes unwanted and excess oil Cons Bottle is small so may need to keep buying if you have long hair

5. Drunk Elephant Moisturising Shampoo Best high-end shampoo for dry hair Price: £ 24 Drunk Elephant makes some of the best products out there, and the moisturising shampoo containing Pros Contains marula oil and silk amino acids

Super hydrating Cons Harder to lather

6. Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulphate Free Shampoo Best environmentally-friendly shampoo for dry hair Price: £ 6 If you're looking for a shampoo that will fix your hair without damaging the environment, then Pros Environmentally-friendly

Great value Cons Hair may get oilier faster after using

7. OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo Best celeb-approved shampoo for dry hair Price: £ 28 If you haven't heard of OUAI, all we can say is listen up. The celeb-loved brand created by Jen Pros Celebrity approved

Adds weightless body to hair Cons More suited for fine and thinner hair

How else can I repair dry hair?

Using shampoo specifically formulated for dry hair is a good start, but there are other products you may want to use alongside it to really get the most out of your hair wash products. This is especially important if you have dry hair and you're using shampoo for coloured hair.

To help you in your quest for luscious, silky locks, you should cut back on the use of heated hair tools such as straighteners and hair dryers, use oils that specifically lock moisture and use a hair mask once or twice a week.

How often should I wash my hair?

You should wash your hair once or twice a week, as washing too often can contribute to drying out your hair - no matter what form of repair shampoo you use.

It make take a while for your hair to get used to being washed once or twice a week, especially if you wash it every other day, but it's worth it in the long run.