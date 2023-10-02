  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Beauty

The best shampoo for dry hair that needs rejuvenating

An autumn/winter haircare essential.

best-shampoo-for-dry-hair
by Emma Richardson |
Updated
1
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
2
Redken All Soft Duo
Redken All Soft Duo
3
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash
4
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo
5
Love this shampoo and conditioner can see improvement in my hair and also love the smell ordered full size products after receiving the mini versions in a free beauty box
Drunk Elephant Moisturising Shampoo
6
Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulphate Free Shampoo
Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulphate Free Shampoo
7
OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo
OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

Now that summer is over and the winter months are in full swing you, you might be on the hunt for the best shampoo for dry hair. Cold and crisp weather might be nice for fashion (hello leather coats), but the downside is that your hair suffers and stars to appear dry and dull. Therefore, choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for dry hair is essential.

Luckily for us haircare lovers, finding a shampoo for dry hair in need of rejuvenation is fairly straightforward. With a range of retailers from Boots to Cult Beauty, there are plenty of shampoos for dry hair that will help inject hydration and revive your dull hair.

heat's best shampoo for dry hair at a glance:

Editor's choice: Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo, £10 on The Body Shop

Best shampoo and conditoner bundle for dry hair: Redken All Soft Duo, £39.50 on LookFantastic

Best smelling shampoo for dry hair: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash, £29 on LookFantastic

Using products such as dry shampoo and hairspray can affect the overall health of your hair, and if you have a sensitive scalp you may end up drying your skin out and in turn, your hair.

So, if you'd like to up your haircare game and turn those dry locks into sleek, smooth strands of hair, look no further. We found the best on the market right now that would give Molly Mae's hair a run for its money. And you don't have to spend a fortune, either. Shop the best shampoos for dry hair below.

SHOP: The best shampoo for dry hair

1. Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo

Editor's choice

Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
Price: £10

www.thebodyshop.com

Description

The Body Shop is known for being eco-friendly and making body and hair products that will moisture

Pros

  • Vegan-friendly
  • Comes in three different sizes

Cons

  • Does not lather easily
Shea Intense Repair Shampoo
Price: £10

www.thebodyshop.com

2. Redken All Soft Duo

Best shampoo and conditioner bundle for dry hair

Redken All Soft Duo
Price: £39.51

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Having shampoo for dry hair is one thing, but having a conditioner that hits the spot is even

Pros

  • Shampoo and conditioner set
  • PH balanced formula

Cons

  • Made specifically for brittle hair
Redken All Soft Duo
Price: £39.51

www.lookfantastic.com

3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash

Best scented shampoo for dry hair

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash
Price: £29

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Gisou Honey infused hair wash is perfect or dry hair when you're looking for a shampoo that will

Pros

  • Honey infused for sleek locks
  • Removes dry skin from the root

Cons

  • If you are sensitive to smell this might not be the right shampoo for you
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash
Price: £29

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

4. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo

Best shampoo for short dry hair

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

A cult classic brand, it's no surprise that the Sol De Janeiro Joia shampoo is one of the best out

Pros

  • Gorgeous scent enriched with pistachio and caramel
  • Removes unwanted and excess oil

Cons

  • Bottle is small so may need to keep buying if you have long hair
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

5. Drunk Elephant Moisturising Shampoo

Best high-end shampoo for dry hair

Love this shampoo and conditioner can see improvement in my hair and also love the smell ordered full size products after receiving the mini versions in a free beauty box
Price: £24

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Drunk Elephant makes some of the best products out there, and the moisturising shampoo containing

Pros

  • Contains marula oil and silk amino acids
  • Super hydrating

Cons

  • Harder to lather
Love this shampoo and conditioner can see improvement in my hair and also love the smell ordered full size products after receiving the mini versions in a free beauty box
Price: £24

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

6. Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulphate Free Shampoo

Best environmentally-friendly shampoo for dry hair

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulphate Free Shampoo
Price: £6

www.boots.com

Description

If you're looking for a shampoo that will fix your hair without damaging the environment, then

Pros

  • Environmentally-friendly
  • Great value

Cons

  • Hair may get oilier faster after using
Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulphate Free Shampoo
Price: £6

www.boots.com

7. OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

Best celeb-approved shampoo for dry hair

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo
Price: £28

www.johnlewis.com

Description

If you haven't heard of OUAI, all we can say is listen up. The celeb-loved brand created by Jen

Pros

  • Celebrity approved
  • Adds weightless body to hair

Cons

  • More suited for fine and thinner hair
OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo
Price: £28

www.johnlewis.com

How else can I repair dry hair?

Using shampoo specifically formulated for dry hair is a good start, but there are other products you may want to use alongside it to really get the most out of your hair wash products. This is especially important if you have dry hair and you're using shampoo for coloured hair.

To help you in your quest for luscious, silky locks, you should cut back on the use of heated hair tools such as straighteners and hair dryers, use oils that specifically lock moisture and use a hair mask once or twice a week.

How often should I wash my hair?

You should wash your hair once or twice a week, as washing too often can contribute to drying out your hair - no matter what form of repair shampoo you use.

It make take a while for your hair to get used to being washed once or twice a week, especially if you wash it every other day, but it's worth it in the long run.

Emma Richardsonis a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us