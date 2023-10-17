The best shampoo for fine hair to help volumise your tresses

Huns, don't let your hair be a flop - literally - grab yourself a shampoo for fine hair and watch your hair go from fine to voluminous in no time. We don't know about you, but having fine or thinning hair can leave a mark on our confidence. Don't let that be the case, as there are plenty of beauty solutions for getting more volume and buoyancy to your roots, one being the trusty shampoo. Grabbing the best shampoo and conditioner for your thin hair can do wonders, leading to shinier, thicker hair that you've been dreaming of.

But where to start? Well, you're going to want to get a fine hair shampoo that is customised to your particular problem. Some fine-haired gals want a thickening or volumising formula, some want one that builds proteins on the strands, leading to less breakage. And some just want to grab an effective bottle without spending a ton. Whoever you are, and whatever you're looking for - we've got the ultimate shopping guide below.

With a mix of high-end brands such as Kérastase and L'OCCITANE, and high-street knockouts like Pantene and OGX, we've researched and rated the best shampoos for fine hair that actually make a difference. As well as this, we've got an FAQ section on how to distinguish your type of fine hair, and how you should style it to create more lift and volume.

Kérastase Densifique Bain Densite 250ml Best shampoo for thickening fine hair Having trouble with thinning hair? Don't let your confidence be diminished - Kérastase is here to help. Expertly formulated for thinning hair

Stemoxydine® and hyaluronic acid replenish strands with moisture

Stemoxydine® and hyaluronic acid replenish strands with moisture

Gluco-peptide and ceramides encourage a thicker-looking appearance and shine

Need to wait two weeks to see results

Pantene Sheer Volume Shampoo 400ml Best budget shampoo for fine hair Using the Pantene Sheer Volume Shampoo is an affordable way to help fortify fine hair to its full potential. Under £3 for a large 400ml bottle

Micro-boosters fortify fine hair

Micro-boosters fortify fine hair

0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle

May struggle to get all product out of bottle

May cause oily-skinned people to get spots around hairline

L'OCCITANE Volume and Strength Shampoo Best organic, sustainable shampoo for fine hair Want to do your bit for the planet? The L'OCCITANE Volume and Strength Shampoo is luxurious and sustainable. Made from 99% readily biodegradable ingredients, silicone-free

Rosemary, Lemon, Juniper, Ylang-Ylang, Cedar oil and vegetal keratin help increase the volume of the hair fibre

Rosemary, Lemon, Juniper, Ylang-Ylang, Cedar oil and vegetal keratin help increase the volume of the hair fibre

Available in different sizes, including travel, and a refill pouch

May cause very sensitive scalps dryness

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo 300ml Best shampoo for fine hair, for weightless volume Getting proper volume into your hair can take quite a bit of work - dry shampoos, hair sprays, and more. Infused with hydrolysed keratin plus biotin to promote thick, frizz-free lengths

Hemp seed extract and chia seed oil grants lasting, weightless hydration

Hemp seed extract and chia seed oil grants lasting, weightless hydration

Iconic 'Mercer Street' fragrance (orange, peony, magnolia, jasmine and musk)

Those prone to eczema may react with dry patches

OGX Thick and Full+ Biotin and Collagen pH Balanced Shampoo 385ml Best anti-frizz shampoo for fine hair We can all agree that the worst part of fine hair is the frizz. The FRIZZ. Banish it forever with this shampoo. pH-balanced formula for gentle cleansing

Biotin and collagen infuse nutrients and create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair

Biotin and collagen infuse nutrients and create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair

Thick, jelly texture that lathers well

May need to use stronger shampoo intermediately to clarify scalp

Hello Klean Hard Water Shampoo 350ml Best anti-breakage shampoo for fine hair Those of us in the south of England know the joys of hard water (AKA little limescale bits in your kettle). Bamboo Charcoal and Vitamin C draw out minerals and metals in the hair shaft

Lactic Acid builds hydration and boosts strength

Licorice Root helps stimulate growth

Lactic Acid builds hydration and boosts strength

Licorice Root helps stimulate growth

Oat Protein adds softness and shine

Not suitable for those with dry or dandruff-prone hair

Do I have fine hair?

You can have fine hair no matter your texture, whether that be curly, wavy, coily or straight. The problem with fine hair is, because it is so lightweight, you can struggle to get volume. That's why you should be using a shampoo for fine hair, as listed above. But first of all - how can you tell if you have fine hair?

Haircare aficionados Redken define fine hair as the following: "If you can barely see the hair or feel it between your fingertips, then you have fine hair. If the hair strand looks thick and appears to be textured, then the hair is coarse. If your hair is somewhere in-between, then you have a moderate or medium width." To find out as such, you can "start by taking a single strand of hair and laying it flat on a table" and then define it as above.

What type of fine hair do you have?

Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at Neäl & Wølf, the home of professional haircare specialists, comments: “The first step in creating the perfect haircare routine is to figure out your hair type, whether this is coarse curly hair or fine straight hair, knowing this is key to achieving happy and healthy tresses and ensuring you’re using the right products.” Check out the Hair Habituals table below, to discover what type of fine hair you have. You can of course use their products, or the products listed above or online that fit into the same descriptors.

<meta charset="utf-8">The Hair Habituals table for fine hair, created by Neäl & Wolf

What's the best haircare routine for fine hair?

Laura continues “There are a lot of misconceptions about fine and thin hair, most believe they are the same hair type but this is wrong. Fine hair refers to the hair strands themselves and thin hair refers to the density. The good thing is the perfect haircare routine for both hair types stays the same.

"The main goal when caring for thin or fine hair is to nourish strands, limit damage and add volume.”

To add oomph to your hair, incorporate a volumising shampoo into your routine that’s formulated with hair-strengthening ingredients to give extra body and shine to fine tresses (see our guide above to the best shampoos for fine hair!)

Follow with a lightweight conditioner. Fine hair is prone to tangling easily so adding in a moisturising conditioner will help hydrate and make brushing easier. If you still struggle with knotty hair try Neäl & Wølf’s Miracle Rapid Blow Dry Mist to help reduce frizz and static when drying.