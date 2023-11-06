  1. Home|
The best shampoo for damaged hair to help repair broken strands

by Emma White |
Published
Olaplex shampoo for damaged hair
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 250ml
Briogeo shampoo for damaged hair
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair, 473ml
JVN shampoo for damaged hair
JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo, 295ml
Noughty shampoo for damaged hair
Noughty To The Rescue Shampoo, 250ml
Amika shampoo for damaged hair
amika The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo, 275ml
Pantene shampoo for damaged hair
Pantene Pro-V Repair &amp; Protect Shampoo For Damaged Hair, 500ml
L'Oréal Paris shampoo for damaged hair
L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo, 300ml

We put our hair through the wringer on the daily. Whether it’s heat styling, colouring or over-brushing, there’s no surprise our tresses sometimes send out an SOS. If you’re struggling with dry strands and split ends, do not panic. As well as hunting down the best leave-in conditioners for some extra TLC, we’ve also found the best shampoo for all types of damaged hair, so you can get your locks looking lush again.

Swapping your shampoo to a formula specifically designed to combat damage and repair strands can be super beneficial. In the same way limp hair would benefit from the best shampoo for fine hair, your damaged strands will heal faster with the right formula. You and your hair will be thanking us later, we promise.

Knowing which type of damaged hair you have is also super important when it comes to choosing the correct shampoo. We've chatted to Anabel Kingsley, Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley to get her expert advice on understanding your locks. From bond-repairing complexes that strengthen split ends to nourishing ingredients that quench dryness, we’ve rounded up the ultimate hair heroes below.

heat's best shampoos for damaged hair, at a glance:

Best shampoo for breakage: Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, £22.40 on Beauty Bay

Best shampoo for dryness: Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair, £33 on Cult Beauty

Best shampoo for colour damage: JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo, £18 on Cult Beauty

Best budget shampoo for damaged hair: Noughty To The Rescue Shampoo, £5.99 at Lookfantastic

With a mix of high-end brands such as Olaplex and Amika and high-street knockouts like Pantene and L’Oréal Paris, we've researched and rated the best shampoos for damaged hair that actually make a difference. But first let's get an insight from Anabel Kingsley, Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley, so we can understand damaged hair a little better.

What are the key signs of damaged hair?

Spotting the early signs that your tresses are struggling is the first step to repairing them. The sooner you identify the problem, the easier it will be to treat. Kingsley explains the three key signs that your hair is damaged. Here's what to look out for girls...

  • "Breakage: Dry hair is a key sign of damaged hair, and as dry hair is more brittle it is likely to snap off and break easily. This is a tell-tale sign that your hair is damaged."

  • "Split-ends: Another one is split ends. This is why regular trims are very important. If ignored, split ends can split further up the hair shaft, causing even more damage."

  • "Frizz: Damaged hair is more porous, which means it allows more ambient moisture in through the cuticle. Additionally, dry hair absorbs more moisture from the atmosphere causing each hair cuticle, or outer layer, to swell up instead of lying flat making your hair frizzy. While frizz can be caused by several reasons, it is often due to dryness and damage to the hair shaft or moisture in the air. Even though how frizz-prone your hair is depends on its natural structure and how porous it is, if you notice your hair getting more frizzy than usual it could be a sign of damaged hair."

What causes damaged hair?

Unfortunately, there are a lot of daily habits and practices that lead to our hair having a freakout. “So many factors can cause hair to become damaged – from over-styling and UV exposure to chemical processes such as bleaching and highlighting, and of course frequent use of heated styling tools like hairdryers, tongs, straighteners or curling irons,” says Kingsley. Even things like tying your hair up too tightly and over-brushing can cause breakage.

Don't worry huns we're not here to tell you to ditch your straighteners for good. Luckily there are several shampoos on the market that you can incorporate into your routine to not only repair damage but also help prevent future problems. We're talking stronger and healthier strands all round. Here are our shampoo saviours...

SHOP: The best shampoo for damaged hair, to repair breakage and cure dryness

1. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 250ml

Best shampoo for breakage

Price: £22.40

Description

This super restorative shampoo uses a patented bond-building technology to heal all kinds of

Pros

  • Visibly repairs breakage and helps to prevent future damage
  • Vegan and cruelty-free
  • Safe for coloured hair

Cons

  • Not the best for moisturising and hydrating
Price: £22.40

2. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair, 473ml

Best shampoo for dryness

Price: £33

Description

Uniting the cleansing powers of a shampoo with the nourishing benefits of a hair mask, Briogeo's

Pros

  • Doesn't leave hair feeling greasy
  • Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

  • Very strong smell
  • Hard to get all of the product out of the bottle
Price: £33

3. JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo, 295ml

Best for colour damage

Price: £18

Description

Deeply cleanse without stripping your hair of essential oils with JVN's special sustainable

Pros

  • Super gentle on delicate locks
  • Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

  • Less of a lather compared to other shampoos
Price: £18

4. Noughty To The Rescue Shampoo, 250ml

Best budget shampoo for damaged hair

Price: £5.99

Description

Achieve luscious locks with this rich and hydrating formula. It's packed with sunflower seed

Pros

  • The super hydrating ingredients leave hair feeling ultra soft and moisturised
  • Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

  • The richer formula might be too heavy for oilier hair types
Price: £5.99

5. amika The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo, 275ml

Best shampoo to help strengthen hair

Price: £23

Description

Are your locks feeling fragile and looking broken? If so this is the shampoo for you. Vegan

Pros

  • Creates a lovely luxurious lather
  • Powerful bond cure technology that helps heal and strengthen broken strands

Cons

  • Doesn't help as much with frizzy hair
Price: £23

6. Pantene Pro-V Repair &amp; Protect Shampoo For Damaged Hair, 500ml

Best nutrient-rich shampoo to reverse signs of damage

Price: £5.99

Description

Repairing stressed-out locks doesn't have to cost a fortune. Treat your tresses to Patene's active

Pros

  • Gently cleanses hair
  • Helps to prevent split ends

Cons

  • Not vegan friendly
Price: £5.99

7. L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo, 300ml

Best shampoo for silky-smooth locks

Price: £14.67

Description

Bring your hair back to life with L'Oréal's hardworking duo of ingredients - wheat protein and

Pros

  • Hair feels super soft and clean afterwards
  • Doesn't weigh down hair, instead feels light and bouncy

Cons

  • Not sulfate free
  • Not vegan friendly
Price: £14.67

