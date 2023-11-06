The best shampoo for damaged hair to help repair broken strands

We put our hair through the wringer on the daily. Whether it’s heat styling, colouring or over-brushing, there’s no surprise our tresses sometimes send out an SOS. If you’re struggling with dry strands and split ends, do not panic. As well as hunting down the best leave-in conditioners for some extra TLC, we’ve also found the best shampoo for all types of damaged hair, so you can get your locks looking lush again.

Swapping your shampoo to a formula specifically designed to combat damage and repair strands can be super beneficial. In the same way limp hair would benefit from the best shampoo for fine hair, your damaged strands will heal faster with the right formula. You and your hair will be thanking us later, we promise.

Knowing which type of damaged hair you have is also super important when it comes to choosing the correct shampoo. We've chatted to Anabel Kingsley, Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley to get her expert advice on understanding your locks. From bond-repairing complexes that strengthen split ends to nourishing ingredients that quench dryness, we’ve rounded up the ultimate hair heroes below.

With a mix of high-end brands such as Olaplex and Amika and high-street knockouts like Pantene and L’Oréal Paris, we've researched and rated the best shampoos for damaged hair that actually make a difference. But first let's get an insight from Anabel Kingsley, Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley, so we can understand damaged hair a little better.

What are the key signs of damaged hair?

Spotting the early signs that your tresses are struggling is the first step to repairing them. The sooner you identify the problem, the easier it will be to treat. Kingsley explains the three key signs that your hair is damaged. Here's what to look out for girls...

"Breakage: Dry hair is a key sign of damaged hair, and as dry hair is more brittle it is likely to snap off and break easily. This is a tell-tale sign that your hair is damaged."

"Split-ends: Another one is split ends. This is why regular trims are very important. If ignored, split ends can split further up the hair shaft, causing even more damage."

"Frizz: Damaged hair is more porous, which means it allows more ambient moisture in through the cuticle. Additionally, dry hair absorbs more moisture from the atmosphere causing each hair cuticle, or outer layer, to swell up instead of lying flat making your hair frizzy. While frizz can be caused by several reasons, it is often due to dryness and damage to the hair shaft or moisture in the air. Even though how frizz-prone your hair is depends on its natural structure and how porous it is, if you notice your hair getting more frizzy than usual it could be a sign of damaged hair."

What causes damaged hair?

Unfortunately, there are a lot of daily habits and practices that lead to our hair having a freakout. “So many factors can cause hair to become damaged – from over-styling and UV exposure to chemical processes such as bleaching and highlighting, and of course frequent use of heated styling tools like hairdryers, tongs, straighteners or curling irons,” says Kingsley. Even things like tying your hair up too tightly and over-brushing can cause breakage.

Don't worry huns we're not here to tell you to ditch your straighteners for good. Luckily there are several shampoos on the market that you can incorporate into your routine to not only repair damage but also help prevent future problems. We're talking stronger and healthier strands all round. Here are our shampoo saviours...

SHOP: The best shampoo for damaged hair, to repair breakage and cure dryness

