The best shampoos for curly hair: for types 2A to 4C

Best shampoo for curly afro hair: HASK CURL CARE Shampoo

So what makes a shampoo ideal for curly hair? Well, curls, above all else, need hydration. Look for ingredients such as oils (rosemary, shea coconut and so on), beeswax, manuka honey and more. Hydration gives your curls enough buoyancy to spring and bend with ease, whilst looking silky smooth and not like a frizzy mess. Pair this with a leave-in conditioner, and your curls will thank you for a lifetime.

Let's start our guide to curly hair shampoo. With each pick, we mark what the product is best for in terms of hair type, as well as features that stand out and make us go "Umm you're coming home with me." We also look for products that are vegan and cruelty-free, and those that contain no sulphates. We begin with a product tested by our own team, the Only Curls Cleanser...

1. Only Curls All Curl Cleanser 300ml Editor's Choice
Description If you want a high-quality shampoo you have to go with Only Curls All Curl Cleanser.
Pros
Ideal for all curl types (curls, coils and kinks)

Blend of Avocado Oil and Kukui Nut Oil naturally hydrates curls

Blend of Avocado Oil and Kukui Nut Oil naturally hydrates curls
Fresh citrus and coconut fragrance
Cons Works better as part of the Only Curls set

2. HASK Curl Care Shampoo For All Curl Patterns, Colour Safe, Cruelty-Free 335ml Best shampoo for curly afro hair
Description For afro hair, the formula of a shampoo needs to be thicker to coat the strands, as well as remove
Pros
Ideal for hair types 3A to 4C (coils and kinks)

Coconut oil, argan oil & vitamin E protect against damage and frizz

Removes build-up without stripping away natural oils

Removes build-up without stripping away natural oils
Great for those who live in hard water areas
Cons Formula too thick for those with waves or fine hair

3. Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo 379ml Best for shampoo for thick, curly hair
Description Having thick and curly hair is a double challenge - how can you get hydration for your curls,
Pros
Ideal for hair types 2A to 3C (curls and coils)

Coconut oil, shea butter, rosemary oil and aloe vera hydrate

Coconut oil, shea butter, rosemary oil and aloe vera hydrate
Hibiscus flower minimises risk of breakage
Cons Runny formula

4. Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturising Detangling Sulphate-Free Shampoo 335ml Best detangling shampoo for curly hair
Description Another issue those with type four hair may face is how to detangle one's coils without it being
Pros
Ideal for hair types 4A to 4C (kinks)

Detangles hair and conditions for ultimate slip

Detangles hair and conditions for ultimate slip
Honey and babassu oil lift dirt and oil whilst preserving moisture
Cons Pump dispenser can be faulty

6. Davines Love Curl Shampoo 250ml Best shampoo for fine, curly hair
Description How do you care for your curls, without greasing up your scalp? Enter the Davines Love Curl
Pros
Ideal for hair types 2A to 2C (curls)

Noto almond extract filled with hair-strengthening proteins and moisturising healthy fats

Noto almond extract filled with hair-strengthening proteins and moisturising healthy fats
Davines' signature 'shape definer' smooths hair and makes controllable
Cons Strong fragrance

7. OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo For Wavy and Curly Hair 385ml Best budget shampoo for curly hair
Description Sometimes, ya'll, we just wanna save some cash. With the OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo, you can do
Pros
Ideal for hair types 2A to 3A (curls)

pH balanced formula

pH balanced formula
Banishes frizz from thick and thin hair
Cons Chemical-heavy ingredients list

8. Coco and Eve Super Hydrating Shampoo 250ml Best anti-frizz shampoo for curly, coloured hair
Description Those of us curly girls who have messed around with bleaching and colouring in the past know the
Pros
Ideal for all hair types (curls, coils and kinks)

ResistHyalTM Hyaluronic Acid technology hydrates 26 times more

No silicones or sulphates

No silicones or sulphates
Infused with fruit enzymes for a super clean wash
Cons Works better as part of the Super Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner set

9. Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Manuka Honey Infused Shampoo for Curls and Coils 300ml Best shampoo for curly hair with itchy scalps
Description Used by Love Island winner and all-around icon Amber Gill, the Matrix Total Results A Curl Can
Pros
Ideal for hair types 3A to 4C (coils and kinks)

Used by celebs such as Amber Gill

Cleanses scalp - gets rid of itching and dandruff

Manuka Honey preserves curl pattern Cons Not SLS free

Too heavy for fine hair/type two waves Price: £ 13 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

How to find out your hair type/curl pattern

There are four main hair types: type 1: straight, type 2: wavy, type 3: curly, type 4: coily/kinks. Each of these hair types is then broken down into letters to further differentiate them. Curly hair can be type 3a: soft curls, 3b: curly or 3c: tight curls. From Healthline's in-depth analysis of each hair type, we can see the difference in curl pattern below. Where do you sit on the table?

Credit: Healthline

The types of curly hair you can have...

Type 1 - Straight hair

Curl and waveless. Easy to manage but tends to be the oiliest, because the natural oils from your scalp can easily glide down the hair shaft causing your hair to appear greasy.

Type 2 - Wavy hair

From beach waves to defined waves. Forms an ‘S’ shape in the hair and the stronger that is, the curlier the hair. It can sometimes be mistaken as frizzy hair as it can easily lose shape if not using the right products.

Our guide to caring for 2B hair is here.

Type 3 - Curly hair

The most common curly hair type. The curls are more defined and springier. Known to be dryer as the natural oils find it harder to travel down the shape of the hair shaft. This type needs proper curly hair products and shampoos for dry hair.

Our guide to caring for 3B hair is here.

Type 4 - Coily/kinky/afro hair

Can sometimes have a mind of its own, but with the right products and practice the tight, zig-zag curl pattern can grow and stay healthy looking. It is the most fragile hair type and is prone to tangling.

Our guide to caring for 4C hair is here.

What is hair porosity?

Your hair porosity is your hair’s ability to absorb and maintain moisture and products. It is dependent on the number and size of gaps or tears in the cuticle layer – your hair’s protective layer. These are caused by heat damage and/or chemical treatments. The bigger the gaps and tears the more porous your hair is.

On the other hand, if the porosity levels are low that means the gaps and tears are a lot smaller, resulting in moisture and products not being absorbed and maintained as easily. It can cause products such as dry shampoos to sit on the hair and cause a longer wait time for the hair to dry. Ultimately medium porosity is the ideal level as the moisture is absorbed and doesn’t escape quickly. It’s the easiest porosity type to manage. But do not fear as porosity levels can be reversed with the correct haircare.

Tip: Find out your porosity level by laying a few strands of hair in a bowl or glass of water for a few minutes. If the hair sinks, it has high porosity, if it floats, the porosity is low and if your hair sits in the middle this is medium porosity.

Different hair types can have different levels of porosity. It’s usually down to genetics or hair damage, but luckily this can be changed. If your hair is coily or curly use hydrating and nourishing products to combat further damage. Lower porosity is generally more common in straighter hair. So if this is you, there will be a lack of moisture being absorbed into your hair. To avoid this, stay clear of heavy products and use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. Find out how often you should wash hair here.