The best clarifying shampoo for a deep cleanse

Day to day your hair deals with a LOT, so using a clarifying shampoo might be the solution. From going to work, hitting the gym and using other hair products such as hair serums and hair oils, you may find that after a few days post-wash, you'll want to deep cleanse and clarify your hair.

They may get a bad rap, and you may think that clarifying shampoo will strip your hair of its natural oils, but as it turns out, they are incredibly safe and actually promote hair health. They're a must have for hair that's in need of a fresh start, especially if you love using hair masks as much as we do. They make your hair feel so good, it's hard to say no even when they create a lot of scalp build up.

heat's best clarifying shampoo at a glance:

Best high end clarifying shampoo: OUAI Detox Shampoo, £12 on LookFantastic

Best clarifying shampoo for a budget: Beauty Works Clarifying Shampoo, £11.99 on LookFantastic

There's a wide range of clarifying shampoos available to buy on the internet right now, from Kardashian loved cult classic brand OUAI to fan fave MorrocanOil, you may need some guidance on where to look to get the best clarifying shampoo for your specific needs. For instance, if you have curly hair, you might need to find curly hair products that are more suited to your hair type.

So, that's where we come in to help, because there's nothing worse than searching for hours on the internet to narrow down a product you don't know much about. Check out our list of the best clarifying shampoos below, followed by some advice on using clarifying shampoo.

SHOP: The best clarifying shampoo to shop RN

1. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Detox Editor's choice Price: £ 9.50 (was £25) www.beautypie.com View offer Description If you're a stan of hairspray, hair oil, hair mousse (and everything else) then this Beauty Pie ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Strengthens hair as well as refreshes and clarifies

Deeply nourishes the hair, aiming for the cuticle Cons Large bottle not suitable for travel Price: £ 9.50 (was £25) www.beautypie.com View offer

2. OUAI Detox Shampoo Best high-end clarifying shampoo Price: £ 12 (89ml) www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description If you haven't heard of celeb loved brand OUAI, all we can say is get to know. Founded by Jen ... read more Pros & Cons Pros High-end product with brilliant results

Perfect size for travelling so you can perfect hair care whenever, wherever Cons Can be slightly drying Price: £ 12 (89ml) www.lookfantastic.com View offer

3. Beauty Works Clarifying Shampoo Best clarifying shampoo for a budget Price: £ 11.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description If you know Molly Mae, then you know Beauty Works - an excellent brand that provides slaying hair ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Budget-friendly

Contains nourishing oils Cons May work better for hair extensions Price: £ 11.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

4. Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo Best clarifying shampoo for frizzy hair Price: £ 20.85 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Looking for a trustworthy clarifying shampoo the guarantees the best results? Moroccanoil is your ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Leaves hair smooth and soft

Smells gorgeous Cons If smell is something you are sensitive to, this may not be the product for you Price: £ 20.85 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

5. Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two Best clarifying shampoo for chemically treated hair Price: £ 14.32 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Paul Mitchell's clarifying shampoo is perfect if you have chemically treated hair from dyes, for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Safe on chemically treated hair

Extracts of chamomile, henna, and rosemary Cons May not be suitable for a sensitive scalp Price: £ 14.32 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

6. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo Best smelling clarifying shampoo Price: £ 12 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description A brand loved by Love Islanders everywhere (most notably Samie Elishi), Sol De Janeiro Joia ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Smells amazing - Sol De Janeiro's iconic scent

Tames frizz and penetrates hair follicles Cons Small bottle that won't last very long Price: £ 12 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

7. Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo Best clarifying shampoo for dyed hair Price: £ 28 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Please welcome to the stage: Olaplex. This well known brand will provide hair with the ultimate ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Cult classic with quick results

Shampoo leaves hair visibly softer Cons Not suitable for virgin hair Price: £ 28 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

What is the main purpose of using clarifying shampoo?

The main aim of using clarifying shampoo is to rejuvenate and deeply cleanse your hair and scalp. It sounds intimidating, especially if it's something you don't use all that often and are introducing to your hair care routine. We'll give you some, well, clarity on what it's purpose is, though.

Over time, the regular use of products such as hair serums, as well as exposure to outdoor pollutants can leave a residue on the hair, making hair appear lifeless and dull.

That's where a clarifying shampoo comes in to play, because it breaks down and gets rid of all the nastiness that builds up in your hair.

How often should I use a clarifying shampoo?

How often you use a clarifying shampoo really just depends on your hair type, girls. As well as that, lifestyle and the use of styling products impact the amount you should implement clarifying shampoo into your routine.

It is recommended that you give your hair some clarifying love at least once a week to a month if you have normal hair. If you have dry hair, you should use hair less frequently so as to not make it dryer, and if you have oily hair, use it once a week.