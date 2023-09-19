What are the best curly hair products on the market? Curly girls, listen up

All hail you curly-haired women, you majestic goddesses with luscious coils - we've got the best curly hair products for you. Gone are the days of wanting to straighten the life out of your locks, or being embarrassed of your natural hair. It's 2023 and it's time to celebrate curly girls, in all their glory. But which products to use? There are a ton of "curly-girl-approved" hair brands to choose from, selling the best hair oils, creams, gels and more. But you want skip the noise and get to the good stuff - same bestie. We're here to help.

I'm a member of the curly club too, embracing my natural waves over the last five years. Instead of frying my hair flat to go to school, or wearing a beanie to hide the frizz, I'm embracing my lion's mane, and you should too. But I'm all too aware of the fact that maintaining your natural bounce is harder than it looks, and you need a solid routine that you can turn to for consistent results. Therefore, you need our ultimate product routine to start your curly girl journey.

heat's best curly hair products at a glance:

Editor's Choice for best curly hair product: Only Curls Starter Pack, £35 on Only Curls

Best curly hair kit for afro hair: Cantu Haircare Heroes Bundle, £24 on Look Fantastic

Best curly hair pre-wash treatment: Curlsmith Bond Curl Rehab Salve, £10 on ASOS

Beginning with stage one, hair wash kits, and taking you all the way to stage six, haircare tools for curls, we've got everything you need to know right here, with hair serums and frizz-control sprays galore. Shopping for curly hair products online in the UK couldn't be easier, with retailers like Amazon, Look Fantastic, and good ol' Boots stocking some of the best new innovative formulas we've seen in the 21st century. So let's get started, shall we?

SHOP: The best curly girl-approved curly hair products

Stage One: Hair wash kits for your curls

1. Only Curls Starter Pack Editor's Choice washing only curls Price: £ 35 onlycurls.com View offer Description Probably the most overlooked step in any curly girl routine, hidden by conversations of gels and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Includes shampoo, conditioner, cream and gel

Travel size so you can test it for your routine

Defines natural curl pattern without heat damage

No sulfates, no silicones, no drying alcohols, CGM friendly, vegan Cons Takes practice to nail routine, may take a little longer in shower

2. Cantu Haircare Heroes Bundle <meta charset="utf-8">Best curly hair kit for afro hair styling look fantastic Price: £ 24 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description If you have afro hair and are looking for a back-to-basics starter pack, the Cantu Haircare Heroes ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Kit comes with a cream, gel, mist and hair pick

Infused with natural ingredients like shea butter and Jamaican black castor oil Cons Too heavy for 2b type hair

Stage Two: Pre-treatments and masks for your curls

3. Curlsmith Bond Curl Rehab Salve Travel Size 59ml Best curly hair pre-wash treatment pre-treating asos Price: £ 10 www.asos.com View offer Description Before you even apply your shampoo or conditioners, however, can you do anything to aid your ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Designed to strengthen hair, resist damage and improve elasticity

Ideal for brittle and damaged hair

Contains chia seed extract and antioxidant blackcurrant Cons Need to use consistently for effective results

Stage Three: Leave-in conditioners

4. Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk 240ml Best curly hair leave-in conditioner conditioning look fantastic Price: £ 11.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description So, you've pre-treated, washed, and dried your hair with a t-shirt (curly girls relate - imagine ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Formula infused with Avocado, Castor and Macadamia Seed oils and Vitamins A, D and B12 to hydrate

Green Tea extract protects hair from pollution

Slippery Elm Bark detangles hair for easy styling Cons Smell is very sweet, might not be to everyone's taste

Works best on damp hair

Stage Four: Setting your curls

5. Original Sprout Classic Curl Calmer Cream (118 ml) Best hypoallergenic curly hair cream setting amazon Rrp: £ 11 Price: £ 8.25 View offer Description Next, after hydrating your curls, you must set them. If you've got a sensitive scalp or prefer to ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Sets curls into beautiful ringlets

Rosemary promotes hair growth

Ideal for delicate, dry or brittle waves and curls

Can be used on children's hair too Cons Small bottle

6. Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly Best curly hair jelly setting umberto giannini Price: £ 8.25 www.umbertogiannini.com View offer Description Want something that's a mix between a cream and a gel? Why not - curl jelly? Yes, it's a thing. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Lightweight, medium hold for curls

Adds shine to hair

Safe for colour, chemically treated, relaxed hair and hair extensions

Silicone, sulphate-free Cons If you use too much product it can get crispy

7. Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse Best curly hair mousse setting only curls Price: £ 16 onlycurls.com View offer Description Back to raving about Only Curls. Sorry not sorry - they're just that good. If you're after a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Can also be used to refresh next-day curls

Fresh citrus and coconut fragrance

No sulfates, no silicones, no drying alcohols, CGM friendly, vegan Cons Humid weather can diminish curls

Stage Five: Styling your curls

8. Creightons Frizz No More Instant Curls Revitalising Spray (150ml) Best curly hair frizz control styling amazon Rrp: £ 2.89 Price: £ 2 View offer Description Having curly hair is great - but you can't have curls without the frizz, so you need a separate ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Reduces frizz and defines curls for lasting style hold

Meadowfoam and natural Argon Oil add shine

Colour-kind, suitable for all hair types

Defends against humidity Cons A little product goes a long way, too much and it looks greasy

9. Ecostyle Olive Oil Styling Gel (236ml) Best curly hair gel styling amazon Rrp: £ 4.99 Price: £ 3.99 View offer Description If you're a TikTok fanatic (who isn't at this point) then you've definitely come across the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with 100% pure Olive Oil

Helps the scalp naturally regulate its moisturizing system, whilst taming frizz

Weightless, leaves hair with a healthy shine & superior hold

Works on dry or wet hair Cons Small pot

Stage Six: Maintenence tools for your curls

10. Remington D52DU Universal Diffuser Attachment Best curly hair diffuser maintaining amazon View offer Description Every curly girl should own a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment - but what if you love your ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Universal fit diffuser - designed to fit most dryers on the market

Diffuser for natural curls and volume

Silicone universal adapter and slim nozzle ring fit a range of sizes of dryers

Suitable for AC & DC dryers Cons Will fall off very small hairdryer nozzles (such as travel hairdryers)

11. Noughty Microfibre Hair Towel Best curly hair towel maintaining Noughty Price: £ 12.99 lovenoughty.co.uk View offer Description If you're sick of using your t-shirts to dry your curls then invest in a Microfibre Hair Towel ... read more Pros & Cons Pros No static, breakage or frizz

Secures comfortably on head with a button

Highly absorbent Cons Clean towel with cold water only

12. Hair Cap Treatment Steamer - Deep Conditioning Thermal Heat Cap Best curly hair steamer bonus tip amazon Price: £ 17.99 View offer Description A year ago, I experimented with hair steaming, which, in my full [scalp steaming article on ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Drastically improve results of hair treatments, using heat

Flame-retardant electronic temperature control heating cap

2 temperature control modes

Cap is wide and deep - can cover the back, front and edges of your head Cons You can look a bit silly wearing it!

For the girlies with straight hair - try heatless curls

For those with straighter hair, we'd never want to leave you out of the curly club - so here are some important hair care tips and tricks. One of the most popular hair styling methods this year is heatless curls, and they're super easy to do - whilst doing no damage to your hair (unlike heat tools, boo). We spoke to the experts at the beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha and they gave us all the insider knowledge on how to achieve the look.

Searches for 'heatless curls tutorial' on Pinterest have risen 212% in the past three months and ‘how to do heatless curls’ have almost doubled over the past year. The hashtag #heatlesscurls has racked up an incredible 5.4 billion views on TikTok, with #heatlesscurlsresults totalling 52.9 million, proving just as popular as the "how to grow hair faster" trend. It's fair to say, the people are obsessed. But how can you get the heatless curls look? Well...

How to achieve heatless curls without having to try very hard

Wrap your hair around a pair of socks when almost dry – leave in for a few hours (or overnight) and spray with hairspray to set your curls. Just remember: the smaller the sock, the tighter the curl.

Braid your hair when it's wet. Depending on the tightness of the braid, you’ll get anything from tight ringlets to loose waves.

Rollers are classic and effective. After putting your rollers in, cover your head with a silk scarf to reduce static and keep them neat.

Robe tie curls are incredibly easy and super comfortable to sleep in. Loop your hair around any robe tie (the thickness and how tight you wrap your hair will determine how your curls will come out) and tie with a hair tie. Keep in for a few hours or overnight.

Extra top tips:

Try using a silk scrunchie instead of regular bands to hold your heatless curling method and keep loose strands at bay.

If you've been to the salon and want to prolong your bouncy blow dry, use rollers to keep the shape of the style for longer, even overnight, and you’ll have salon-fresh locks until your next hair wash.

Use dry shampoo and hairspray to hold your curls. Both are great options and are available in hundreds of scents and strengths. Plus, it gets rid of any greasy hair lingering on your scalp.