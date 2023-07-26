I tried Only Curls on my wavy hair and here are my honest thoughts

You might find it hard to believe when we tell you that the haircare brand Only Curls started out as a small business, where customer orders were packed up at the kitchen table by founder, Lizzie Carter. Especially as the brand has amassed a whopping 163K followers (and growing!) on Instagram, all through sheer hard work and determination. From salon endorsements to celebrity recommendations, Only Curls has taken the haircare industry by storm.

The brand has a range of cleansing and conditioning products, styling products, curly tools and hair accessories galore. I was given the opportunity to try and test some of their products on my wavy hair. The question is does Only Curls actually work on wavy hair? Here's what we have to say about it.

CREDIT: @onlycurlslondon / Instagram

Our favourite Only Curls products at a glance:

Best beginner products for wavy hair: Starter Pack (£35)

Best enhancing gel for wavy hair: Enhancing Curl Gel (£16)

Best mousse for wavy hair: Volumising Curl Mousse (£16)

Best towel for wavy hair: Microfibre Hair Towel (£17)

Only Curls review: here are my honest thoughts...

It was only fairly recently that I realised I had wavy hair. When wet, my hair had no problems holding a defined wave. When dry? Whole different story. Years of straightening it to an inch of its life only contributed to damage, and using every smoothing serum in existence still never made much difference to the texture. Seeing videos of fellow wavy-haired girls finding their waves on TikTok, I started to look into how to wash, style, and care for wavy hair properly.

Learning that moisture can struggle to travel down the curl pattern, leading to drier ends in wavy and curly-haired babes was a game changer. Finding products that nourish the hair, all while providing moisture is essential. Enter: Only Curls. I can't speak for all hair types as everyone's hair is totally unique, but I can honestly say that I don't think I'll ever turn to another product for my wavy hair again.

Thanks to Only Curls, I finally managed to achieve fully defined waves that were free from frizz. Not only has Only Curls given me the confidence to ditch the curlers, but I've also been able to cut back on the heat damage from all of the straightening and drying. The range is free from harsh ingredients like sulphates and parabens that strip the hair of that much-needed moisture. Hands down, they've been my ultimate hair saviour.

Only Curls review: before and after

Following The Only Curls Method, I tried out the All Curl Cleanser and Conditioner, the Hydrating Curl Creme, the Enhancing Curl Gel, the Mega Hold Gel and the Volumising Mousse. All products are cruelty-free, smell unreal and are suitable for all curl types. While the different steps involved can take a little bit of time, you can also scrunch in a bit of product if you're in a rush. Sometimes I'll just use either the Curl Enhancing Gel, Mega Hold Hair Gel or Volumising Mousse after washing to achieve low-maintenance waves.

Fancy shopping the range - here are some of our favourite tried and tested Only Curls products that we love. But don't just take our word for it, why not give it a go yourself?

SHOP: Only Curls

1. Starter Pack Best beginner products for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description The Starter Pack is amazing at getting you started on your curly hair journey. It includes 100ml ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. All Curl Cleanser Best shampoo for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description Stand out ingredients: Avocado and Kukui Nut Oil This All Curl Cleanser is made with a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. All Curls Conditioner Best condtioner for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description Stand out ingredients: Jojoba, Coconut, Avocado, Kukui, Argan, Macadamia Oil and Aloe

... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Hydrating Curl Creme Best styling cream for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description Stand out ingredients: Shea Butter, Marula Oil and Aloe The Hydrating Curl Creme is a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Enhancing Curl Gel Best enhancing gel for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description Stand out ingredients: Avocado Oil, Kukui Nut Oil and Aloe If you're really looking to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. Mega Hold Curl Gel Best hold gel for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description Stand out ingredients: Avocado Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, Flax Seed Oil and Aloe Team it up with ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Volumising Curl Mousse Best mousse for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description Stand out ingredients: Rice Water, Rice Protein, Pea Protein and Pro-Vitamin B5 Another ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. Microfibre Hair Towel Best towel for wavy hair Only Curls View offer Description We're always told to use an old t-shirt when we're drying waves and curls, but now you won't have ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

FAQs

Where to buy Only Curls?

Not only can you find Only Curls on their website, but you can also find their products stocked at curly hair salons. You might have been wondering why you're not able to find their products stocked in larger retail stores, and here's the reason why.

The brand revealed on the Only Curls Instagram, that if their products were sold in high street stores, then salons would no longer want to stock them. They also said that retail stores would be unlikely to offer the same curl care support as a salon or from the company itself. Also, stocking to these larger stores would mean having to increase the prices of their products, which is not something they're willing to do.

How to use Only Curls?

Only Curls has put together The Only Curls Method for using their products in your curly hair routine. Here's a guide on how to achieve defined waves and curls, and a video tutorial on how to get started with achieving the curly girl look effortlessly.

Step one: Cleanse

Shampoo your hair using the All Curl Cleanser and rinse thoroughly.

Step two: Condition

Gently comb the All Curl Conditioner through the hair, so that curls are detangled whilst wet. Then, rinse thoroughly.

Step three: Hydrate

Apply the Hydrating Curl Creme to soaking wet hair. Apply from root to tip using your hands and scrunch upwards.

Step four: Scrunch

Scrunch dry with the Microfibre Hair Towel. Scrunch upward and then hold each scrunch for three seconds and release.

Step five: Volume

Add volume and a protein boost to your curls by scrunching in a handful of Volumising Curl Mousse.

Step six: Define

Finish by applying the Enhancing Curl Gel or Mega Hold Hair Gel for extra hold and definition. Finer curl types may prefer to end their routine with the Volumising Curl Mousse. On next day hair, scrunch the mousse in to refresh curls.