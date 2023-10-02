The best shampoos for hair growth for long, sleek locks

Luscious, long hair is a want, not a need, so finding a good hair growth shampoo is a must if you want to achieve that. Of course, finding the right shampoo is key to ensuring your hair has the best chance of growing out in whatever way you want. That's why using the best shampoos and conditioners is your hack to gloriously luscious locks.

From Ekin-Su to Molly Mae, long hair has been and always will be one of the most wanted hairstyles by our fave influencers and celebs. Sure, it takes time and perseverance to grow it out, but all in all, it's worth it when it comes to beauty.

Best hair growth product for a budget: Watermans Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner bundle, £24.95 on Amazon

Best hair growth product for a dry scalp: Kerastase Resistance Hair Growth Shampoo, £24.99 on LookFantastic

Luckily, hair growth products such as shampoos are ever popular on the market, and you can find them pretty easily if you know where to look. Retailers such as Boots, Amazon and Holland and Barrett are your best bets when it comes to finding the perfect product - especially if you're on the market for a shampoo for coloured hair.

Finding out what hair type you have is equally as important though, as if you have thinner hair, you may need a specifically formulated hair growth shampoo that will be kind and gentle on your hair and scalp. If you have an irritable scalp, you might find it beneficial to invest in some dandruff shampoo. Similarly, with thicker hair, you may need to find a hair growth shampoo with more intense ingredients to ensure it covers every strand.

So, without further explanation, we suggest you check out the best hair growth shampoo that we found on the market right now.

1. Fable And Main Holiroots Hydrating Shampoo Editor's choice Price: £28 A fan fave, Fable And Main is one of those brands that you can always trust when it comes to hair care. Pros: Lovely scent that will stay in your hair, Detangles hair easily Cons: If you are sensitive to smell, you might want to steer clear of this shampoo



2. Watermans Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner bundle Best hair growth shampoo for a budget Price: £24.95 Watermans' hair growth shampoo is some of the best if you are looking for a budget-friendly option. Pros: Vegan friendly, No sulphates or parabens Cons: Some reviewers said hair felt dry after use



3. Kerastase Resistance Hair Growth Shampoo Best hair growth shampoo for a dry scalp Price: £22.08 Though fairly expensive in comparison to others, Kerastase is one of the best hair growth shampoos on the market. Pros: Targets weak and brittle strands, Contains amino acids Cons: Build up may leave hair looking slightly greasy after washed



4. Umberto Giannini Grow Root Stimulating Shampoo Best shampoo for hair growth for removing build-up Price: £8.95 Umberto Giannini is a safe bet if root stimulation is what you are looking for in your hair growth shampoo. Pros: Anti-pollution formula, Contains caffeine and black coffee extract for growth promotion Cons: Small bottle



5. Charles Worthington Grow Strong Activating Shampoo Best growth shampoo for hair breakage Price: £7.99 Charles Worthington is a classic when it comes to hair care, with quality products perfect for any hair type. Pros: No scent for those sensitive to smell, Reduces breakage by 90% Cons: Can be slightly drying



6. Mark Hill Hair Lab Strength Shampoo Best vegan-friendly hair growth shampoo Price: £8.99 Mark Hill's Hair Lab shampoo is perfect if you're looking for a kind-to-the-earth product. Pros: Vegan friendly, Suitable for fine and thinning hair Cons: Hard to lather up



7. We Are Paradoxx Growth Thickening Shampoo Price: £20 This lightweight and moisturising shampoo by We Are Paradoxx is perfect for your hair if you're looking for growth promotion. Pros: Fresh peppermint scent, Calms down scalp irritation Cons: Need to buy growth conditioner for best results



8. Viviscal Thickening Shampoo Price: £10.99 Viviscal is a brand you know you can trust, as it does exactly what it says on the label. Pros: Contains biotin and keratin, Contains marine collagen Cons: Some reviewers said it does not lather as well as other brands



Advice from the experts: Viviscal

We spoke to Viviscal ambassador or trichologist Hannah Gaboardi to gain some advice on how to encourage and promote hair growth so you won't need to buy the latest Beauty Works clip-in extensions as endorsed by Molly Mae.

How can I shampoo my hair to stimulate the scalp and encourage healthy hair growth?

Hannah says that there are ways to stimulate your scalp as a way to encourage hair growth and recommends you do this by incorporating scalp massage into your hair wash routine.

"Take both hands and place them on either side of the scalp, gripping firmly, and move your hands around in a circular motion," she says.

She continues, saying that the aim of this is to "create different creases throughout the scalp - moving and loosening the entire scalp."

Will shampooing my hair too frequently result in more hair thinning?

Hannah says that washing your hair frequently won't result in more hair thinning, but only if you are using the right shampoo and conditioner combination.

"I would recommend investing more in a good shampoo and conditioner duo to really help nourish, strengthen and moisturise the hair," she says.

Hannah continues by saying you should also look for a hair supplement to use alongside your shampoo and conditioner.

"I would recommend spending more time researching into buying a hair supplement that contains key ingredients for healthy hair growth such as biotin, keratin, and zinc."

So, maybe it's time to ditch the dry shampoo and use some nourishing hair growth shampoo instead if you're looking to promote healthy hair growth.