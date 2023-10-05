The best hair thickening shampoos for maximum volume

If you think you need to thicken up your locks, a hair thickening shampoo is probably your best bet. Though they might take a while to work (especially if you have particularly thin hair) they are some of the best shampoo and conditioners out there to help you in your quest for a full and luscious mane.

Though thickening shampoo can't treat hair loss on its own, it's a great way to add some volume and rejuvenate your hair if it's looking dull or feeling a bit thin. Pair that with some shampoo for hair growth and you're ready to take on the world (or your daily Starbucks run, at least).

From Viviscal to L'Oreal, there's a wide range of retailers that sell hair thickening shampoos. Most products contain biotin and collagen, which is perfect for thickening hair. If you have an oily scalp, you might want to consider buying a shampoo for greasy hair that also promotes hair regrowth and thickening instead.

If you want to make sure you get the best out of your hair thickening shampoo, you can pair it another product such as a serum or oil that promotes hair growth. Rosemary oil is always a good shout - thanks,TikTok.

1. Viviscal Thickening Shampoo Editor's choice Viviscal are pros when it comes to hair growth and rejuvenation, so it's no surprise the brand's thickening shampoo is a great choice. Contains biotin and keratin. Reduces breakage. No scent.



3. John Frieda PROfiller Thickening Shampoo Best budget-friendly thickening shampoo John Frieda is well known in the hair care industry for professional products without the high price tag. Contains hyaluronic acid. Cleanses hair as well as thickens it. Smaller bottle and may need replacing more often.



4. Bumble And Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo Best lightweight hair thickening shampoo Bumble and Bumble's thickening volume shampoo is specifically formulated for people who have fine hair. Smoothing and leaves hair looking silky. Easily lathered. Not suitable for curly hair - only formulated for straight and wavy hair.



5. L'Oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Shampoo And Conditioner Set Best thickening shampoo bundle Not sure what conditioner you should use alongside your thickening shampoo? L'Oreal has all the answers. Don't have to find a suitable conditioner. Contains filloxane. Some people say results take a while to appear.



6. Grow Gorgeous Thickening Shampoo Best high-end thickening shampoo A thickening shampoo on the pricier side, but certainly worth investing in if you want to take your hair care seriously. Fast results from an intense thickening formula. Contains biotin and amino acids. Doesn't lather as much as shampoo containing sulphates.



7. Noughty Get Set Grow Shampoo Best vegan-friendly thickening shampoo If you're looking for a vegan-friendly and planet conscious shampoo, you've hit a home run with this one. Vegan and eco-friendly. Contains pea complex. Smaller bottle than some others on the market.



Do hair thickening shampoos actually work?

As mentioned before, hair thickening shampoos don't tackle the problem of hair loss, well, head on. It is however a great alternative if you're looking to thicken up fine and thin hair.

Hair thickening shampoos contain ingredients such as biotin and collagen which are scientifically proven to improve and promote hair regrowth in anyone at any age. It also improves the structure of the hair meaning that it's less likely to break in the future and in turn will look thicker.

Are there cons to using hair thickening shampoos?

Like any shampoo, hair thickening shampoo may cause a build up of product in your scalp after wash days. Also, if you have a sensitive scalp you may need to check the ingredients of the product you are using as it may inflame and irritate your skin. You might find that your scalp may go dry, and if that happens, we recommend switching to a dandruff shampoo.