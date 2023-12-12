Best shampoo for bleached hair to repair, strengthen and hydrate

There’s nothing worse than braving the bleach, only to be left with thirsty, straw-like strands that require the best of the best shampoo for bleached hair to bring it back to life. Sound familiar? Well, you’re in the right place. Whether you’ve recently got highlights done, stripped your hair from home, or gone full-blown Barbie, it’s likely your tresses are now feeling a bit, er, fried. If that’s the case, don’t just slather on a hair masque and call it a day: to reverse damage and save your strands, you’ll need to pay attention to your entire haircare routine, including finding the best shampoo and conditioner for bleached hair!

Of course, there’s some great conditioners out there, masks and hair oilsthat play a part in reparative haircare, but what you wash your hair with is just as important – especially as it’s the first step in your regime. And these days, there’s formulas that work to cleanse, mend and even tone bleached hair.

heat's best shampoo for bleached hair, at a glance:

Best overall shampoo for bleached hair: Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte, £19.80 on LookFantastic

Best shampoo for bleached hair on a budget: OGX Damage Remedy+ Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo, £7.99 on LookFantastic

Best reparative shampoo for bleached hair: Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £20 on LookFantastic

Best brightening shampoo for bleached hair: L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Metal Detox Anti-Metal Cleansing Cream Shampoo, £23.40 on LookFantastic

So, to help you find the best shampoo for bleached hair, whether your ‘new hair, new me’ era has backfired, and you need something to hydrate and nourish – or you’re looking to banish brassy tones, these are our favourite formulas you need for wash day. With options for every budget!

SHOP: The best shampoo for bleached hair

1. 1. Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte Editor's Choice Kérastase Price: £ 19.80 (was 24.75) www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description As one of the top-rated shampoos for dry, damaged hair, with glowing consumer reviews, it's no ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Repairs bleach-damaged hair

Soothes frizz and fly-aways

Smells like the salon

A little goes a long way Cons Not suitable for severely damaged hair. Try Kérastase's Thérapiste range for this. Price: £ 19.80 (was 24.75) www.lookfantastic.com View offer

3. 3. Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo <strong>Best reparative shampoo for bleached hair</strong> Price: £ 20.52 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description If your hair is badly damaged from bleach, try this Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo. It ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Straw-like hair feels instantly softer

Lathers up well without weighing hair down Cons Not suitable for virgin hair Price: £ 20.52 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

5. 5. Beauty Works Pearl Nourishing Argan Shampoo Best shampoo for bleached hair with extensions Price: £ 11.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Formulated by hair extension brand Beauty Works, this shine-enhancing, protein-rich shampoo helps ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for hair extensions

Contains milk protein for stronger hair Cons There are better options for extension-free hair Price: £ 11.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

6. 6. Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo Best clarifying shampoo for bleached hair Price: £ 22.40 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description If you'd like to maintain your bleached hair from home, we'd always recommend using Olaplex. It's ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Gets rid of dirt, impurities, chlorine and more

Deep cleans the hair

Salon-loved brand Cons Can only be used once a week Price: £ 22.40 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

7. 7. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo Best scented shampoo for bleached hair Price: £ 18.85 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Great for bleached hair, coloured hair, as well as hair that's constantly exposed to heat styling ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Colour-safe. Sulphate-free, phosphate-free and paraben-free.

Smells delicious

Suitable for extensions

Available in a mini travel-friendly bottle Cons May not be suitable for oily hair Price: £ 18.85 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

8. 8. Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo Best shampoo for bleached hair to prevent breakage Price: £ 14.18 (was 15.75) www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description When you bleach your hair, it's natural that you'll experience more breakage than usual, with ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Prevents further damage

Protects hair from hard water

Provides protection against brushing Cons Could be too heavy for normal hair Price: £ 14.18 (was 15.75) www.lookfantastic.com View offer

What type of shampoo is best for bleached hair?

"It’s a good idea to use shampoos that are gentle as bleaching can put your hair through it," explains Michael Shaun Corby, Living Proof Hair Expert. "Look for shampoos that contain nourishing ingredients such as argan oil, coconut oil and something like jojoba oil. Sometimes what isn’t on a hair product’s ingredient list can be just as important as what makes the cut," he adds. "When choosing shampoo, especially if hair is chemically processed, pay special attention to these commonly used ingredients that may be more trouble than they’re worth:

Silicone – Prevalent ingredient in off-the-shelf shampoos which can attract dirt, lead to build-up, and leave your hair with a greasy, uneven coating.

Sulphates – May deliver larger-than-life lather, but it’s also possible that they strip your hair and scalp of their natural oil, leaving both susceptible to damage and irritation.

Parabens – Some shampoos use parabens to extend shelf life, but these preservatives can be absorbed by the skin which may cause irritation.

Michael continues: "The Living Proof Restore Shampoo is great for bleached hair as it gently cleanses without stripping or over-drying strands, and also reverses any damage – the true TLC bleached hair needs! A purple shampoo is also essential as it helps to minimize brassiness and yellow tones that can appear from bleaching."

How to care for bleached hair

After spending all that time and money at the salon to achieve the color you want, the goal is to keep your hue looking vibrant for as long as possible. Since running out for regular professional touch-ups is not a sustainable solution, the experts at Briogeo Education Team share how to keep your hair healthy and your colour from fading:

Cleanse gently: "Always cleanse and condition your strands with a shampoo and conditioner that are specifically formulated to help prevent colour fade. Colour Me Brilliant Mushroom + Bamboo Color Protect Shampoo and Conditioner are not only sulphate-free, but feature a unique Colour Protection Complex of Turkey Tail Mushroom and Bamboo Extract that work synergistically to preserve colour vibrancy and protect colour fade."

Start incorporating more hydrating hair products into your routine, especially as we come into winter, as well as antioxidant rich ingredients to increase shine and lustre.

Protect your hair from the sun: "Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray delivers UV protection to your strands with a few sprays, courtesy of the naturally powerful ingredient Sunflower Sprout Extract."

Always use a heat protectant: Whether it’s a blow-dryer, a straightener, or a curling iron, whenever you use heat on your color-treated hair, make sure to prep your hair first by applying heat protection."