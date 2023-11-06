  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Beauty

The best shampoo bars for squeaky clean hair without the plastic

Here are the highest-rated shampoo bars that are totally worth swapping to.

Best shampoo bars UK
by Cigdem Tanrioglu |
Published
1
The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar
The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar
2
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar
3
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair
4
Green People Citrus & Ginger Shampoo Bar
Green People Citrus &amp; Ginger Shampoo Bar
5
KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights & Coloured Hair
KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights &amp; Coloured Hair
6
Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar
Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar
7
Davines Love Shampoo Bar
Davines Love Shampoo Bar

There are so many factors to think about when you’re trying to find the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair. Will it hydrate dry hair? Will it thicken fine hair? Honestly, it is hard work having great tresses- and that’s before you even start to think about the environment.

With millions of shampoo bottles being tossed into landfills each year, it makes sense that more of us are switching to solid shampoo – because having luscious locks doesn’t have to literally cost the earth, right?

Enter shampoo bars – the plastic-free alternative that will leave your hair looking and feeling healthier than ever.

What is a shampoo bar?

Think of a shampoo bar like a classic soap for your hair. Unlike their liquid counterparts, shampoo bars are seriously concentrated – so all of the good stuff is squished down into one handy bar without any added plastics or unnecessary ingredients.

heat's best shampoo bars at a glance:

Editor’s Choice: The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar, £10

Best premium shampoo bar: Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar, £22

Best budget shampoo bar: Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair, £7.99

Why should I switch to a shampoo bar?

There are so many reasons why we should all be considering making the switch from traditional liquid shampoo to a shampoo bar.

Charlotte Vøhtz, founder of Green People fills us in, “Unlike liquid shampoos, shampoo bars are typically waterless, and this has benefits for you and for the planet.”
Not only will switching to a shampoo bar help the planet, but they’ll make travelling so much easier, because let’s face it we all struggle with that 100ml rule at the airport. Charlotte agrees, “solid shampoos cannot leak in the same way as liquid shampoo and take up little space so are great for travelling. They can be packaged without plastic and also use less CO2 during their manufacturing process.”

SHOP: The UK’s best shampoo bars that are totally worth the swap.

1. The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar

Editor's choice

The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar
The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar
Price: £10

The Body Shop

Description

This high street treat is perfect for anyone trying out a shampoo bar for the first time. The

Pros

  • Ergonomic design so it doesn’t slip when using
  • Vegan formula
  • Lasts up to 50 washes – that’s 20p per wash!

Cons

  • The scent may not be to everyone’s liking
The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar
Price: £10

The Body Shop

2. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar

Best premium shampoo bar

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar
Price: £22

Cult Beauty

Description

If you suffer from a dry, itchy scalp, then this one is for you. Briogeo’s cleansing balm is

Pros

  • Gentle formula is suitable for sensitive skin
  • Can be also used as a body soap and facial cleanser
  • Contains aloe vera, green tea and oats
  • Fragrance-free

Cons

  • The lack of scent may not be for everyone
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar
Price: £22

Cult Beauty

3. Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair

Best budget shampoo bar

Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair
Price: £7.99

Look Fantastic

Description

If heated tools and hair dye have left your tresses feeling dry and brittle, then Garnier’s

Pros

  • Available in most high-street beauty stores
  • Zero plastic
  • Leathers easily

Cons

  • Takes longer to wash out
  • Has a slightly sticky feel
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair
Price: £7.99

Look Fantastic

4. Green People Citrus &amp; Ginger Shampoo Bar

Best for damaged hair

Green People Citrus & Ginger Shampoo Bar
Green People Citrus & Ginger Shampoo Bar
Price: £16

Green People

Description

For a truly eco-friendly option, Green People’s offering ticks all of the boxes. Proven to reduce

Pros

  • Lasts up to 60 washes
  • No need for conditioner
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Harder to use once the bar wears down
Green People Citrus & Ginger Shampoo Bar
Price: £16

Green People

5. KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights &amp; Coloured Hair

Best for coloured hair

KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights & Coloured Hair
KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights & Coloured Hair
Price: £6.95

Amazon

Description

If you’re anything like us, then you’re probably thinking that a shampoo bar won’t work for

Pros

  • Contains coconut oil for hydration
  • Lathers up easily
  • Lasts up to 50 washes

Cons

  • Small size can be harder to use
  • The strong scent may not be to everyone’s taste
KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights & Coloured Hair
Price: £6.95

Amazon

6. Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar

Best for playing with colour

Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar
Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar
Price: £9

Bleach London

Description

Hands up if you’re a sucker for cute packaging? Yep, us too. But trust us when we say, that this

Pros

  • Will remove green tones from bleached hair
  • Give blonde hair a pink tint without the use of permanent dye

Cons

  • Won’t be as effective on brunettes
  • Can get messy
Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar
Price: £9

Bleach London

7. Davines Love Shampoo Bar

Best for dry hair

Davines Love Shampoo Bar
Davines Love Shampoo Bar
Price: £16

Beauty Bay

Description

The winter months can leave hair looking and feeling seriously dry and brittle. Enter Davines Love

Pros

  • Lathers easily
  • Sulphate free
  • Manufactured with 100% clean energy

Cons

  • Paper packaging can’t be used for bathroom storage
Davines Love Shampoo Bar
Price: £16

Beauty Bay

What is the difference between a shampoo bar and liquid shampoo?

We’ve spent most of our lives shampooing away with the liquid stuff, so it is natural to feel a little strange when switching to one of the UK’s best shampoo bars. However, the two aren’t actually that different at all, “Both shampoo bars and liquid shampoo perform the same function of cleansing your hair and scalp” explains The Body Shop’s Global Product Efficacy Specialist, Margherita Bonetti. She adds, The main differences are that liquid shampoo typically comes in a plastic bottle, whilst shampoo bars are a solid product which often comes in a cardboard packaging, or ‘naked’ (i.e, no packaging at all)”

How do you use a shampoo bar?

Ok, so you’ve got your shampoo bar, what’s next? Margherita fills us in on just how easy it is to use a shampoo bar, “Begin by wetting your hair, as well as the shampoo bar. Next, rub the bar between your hands to create an ultra-foamy lather, before massaging the bar and its lather from your hair’s roots to the ends (ensuring you cover all your hair). Rinse through thoroughly.”

Are shampoo bars better for your hair?

There’s no proven evidence that shampoo bars are better for your hair. However, as most shampoo bars are made with natural ingredients, it is fair to say that they will nourish hair a lot more than most liquid shampoos.
And just like you would when shopping for a regular, liquid shampoo, it is best to keep an eye out for key ingredients that would benefit your hair type, whether that is purple toner for blonde hair, or biotin for hair growth.

So there you have it – the cheat’s way to get great hair without compromising on the environment. Now excuse us while we go and replace all of our shampoo bottles with cute shampoo bars.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us