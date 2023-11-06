The best shampoo bars for squeaky clean hair without the plastic

There are so many factors to think about when you’re trying to find the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair. Will it hydrate dry hair? Will it thicken fine hair? Honestly, it is hard work having great tresses- and that’s before you even start to think about the environment.

With millions of shampoo bottles being tossed into landfills each year, it makes sense that more of us are switching to solid shampoo – because having luscious locks doesn’t have to literally cost the earth, right?

Enter shampoo bars – the plastic-free alternative that will leave your hair looking and feeling healthier than ever.

What is a shampoo bar?

Think of a shampoo bar like a classic soap for your hair. Unlike their liquid counterparts, shampoo bars are seriously concentrated – so all of the good stuff is squished down into one handy bar without any added plastics or unnecessary ingredients.

heat's best shampoo bars at a glance:

Best budget shampoo bar: Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for Damaged Hair, £7.99

Why should I switch to a shampoo bar?

There are so many reasons why we should all be considering making the switch from traditional liquid shampoo to a shampoo bar.

Charlotte Vøhtz, founder of Green People fills us in, “Unlike liquid shampoos, shampoo bars are typically waterless, and this has benefits for you and for the planet.”

Not only will switching to a shampoo bar help the planet, but they’ll make travelling so much easier, because let’s face it we all struggle with that 100ml rule at the airport. Charlotte agrees, “solid shampoos cannot leak in the same way as liquid shampoo and take up little space so are great for travelling. They can be packaged without plastic and also use less CO2 during their manufacturing process.”

SHOP: The UK’s best shampoo bars that are totally worth the swap.

1. The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar Editor's choice The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo Bar Price: £ 10 The Body Shop View offer Description This high street treat is perfect for anyone trying out a shampoo bar for the first time. The ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Ergonomic design so it doesn’t slip when using

Vegan formula

Lasts up to 50 washes – that’s 20p per wash! Cons The scent may not be to everyone’s liking Price: £ 10 The Body Shop View offer

2. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar Best premium shampoo bar Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe And Oat Milk Ultra Soothing 3-In-1 Cleansing Bar Price: £ 22 Cult Beauty View offer Description If you suffer from a dry, itchy scalp, then this one is for you. Briogeo’s cleansing balm is ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Gentle formula is suitable for sensitive skin

Can be also used as a body soap and facial cleanser

Contains aloe vera, green tea and oats

Fragrance-free Cons The lack of scent may not be for everyone Price: £ 22 Cult Beauty View offer

4. Green People Citrus & Ginger Shampoo Bar Best for damaged hair Green People Citrus & Ginger Shampoo Bar Price: £ 16 Green People View offer Description For a truly eco-friendly option, Green People’s offering ticks all of the boxes. Proven to reduce ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Lasts up to 60 washes

No need for conditioner

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Harder to use once the bar wears down Price: £ 16 Green People View offer

5. KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights & Coloured Hair Best for coloured hair KinKind Make me SHINE! Shampoo Bar For Highlights & Coloured Hair Price: £ 6.95 Amazon View offer Description If you’re anything like us, then you’re probably thinking that a shampoo bar won’t work for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Contains coconut oil for hydration

Lathers up easily

Lasts up to 50 washes Cons Small size can be harder to use

The strong scent may not be to everyone’s taste Price: £ 6.95 Amazon View offer

6. Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar Best for playing with colour Bleach London Rose Shampoo Bar Price: £ 9 Bleach London View offer Description Hands up if you’re a sucker for cute packaging? Yep, us too. But trust us when we say, that this ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Will remove green tones from bleached hair

Give blonde hair a pink tint without the use of permanent dye Cons Won’t be as effective on brunettes

Can get messy Price: £ 9 Bleach London View offer

7. Davines Love Shampoo Bar Best for dry hair Davines Love Shampoo Bar Price: £ 16 Beauty Bay View offer Description The winter months can leave hair looking and feeling seriously dry and brittle. Enter Davines Love ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Lathers easily

Sulphate free

Manufactured with 100% clean energy Cons Paper packaging can’t be used for bathroom storage Price: £ 16 Beauty Bay View offer

What is the difference between a shampoo bar and liquid shampoo?

We’ve spent most of our lives shampooing away with the liquid stuff, so it is natural to feel a little strange when switching to one of the UK’s best shampoo bars. However, the two aren’t actually that different at all, “Both shampoo bars and liquid shampoo perform the same function of cleansing your hair and scalp” explains The Body Shop’s Global Product Efficacy Specialist, Margherita Bonetti. She adds, The main differences are that liquid shampoo typically comes in a plastic bottle, whilst shampoo bars are a solid product which often comes in a cardboard packaging, or ‘naked’ (i.e, no packaging at all)”

How do you use a shampoo bar?

Ok, so you’ve got your shampoo bar, what’s next? Margherita fills us in on just how easy it is to use a shampoo bar, “Begin by wetting your hair, as well as the shampoo bar. Next, rub the bar between your hands to create an ultra-foamy lather, before massaging the bar and its lather from your hair’s roots to the ends (ensuring you cover all your hair). Rinse through thoroughly.”

Are shampoo bars better for your hair?

There’s no proven evidence that shampoo bars are better for your hair. However, as most shampoo bars are made with natural ingredients, it is fair to say that they will nourish hair a lot more than most liquid shampoos.

And just like you would when shopping for a regular, liquid shampoo, it is best to keep an eye out for key ingredients that would benefit your hair type, whether that is purple toner for blonde hair, or biotin for hair growth.