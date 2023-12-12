  1. Home|
  2. Hair & Beauty|
  3. Hair

The Ultimate Lowdown On The Best Shampoo For Frizzy Hair

Say hello to smooth, soft and shiny locks.

by Cigdem Tanrioglu |
Updated
1
Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo
Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo
2
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
3
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Noughty Frizz Magic Shampoo
4
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
5
Umberto Giannini Thirsty Curls Moisture Surge Curl Hydrating Shampoo
Umberto Giannini Thirsty Curls Moisture Surge Curl Hydrating Shampoo
6
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair
7
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo
8
John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo
John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo

There is nothing worse than buying a new shampoo and conditioner only to find that it doesn’t work for your hair, because after all, if you suffer from the dreaded frizz, then you need to be looking - specifically - for shampoo for frizzy hair. And with so many products on offer, it is easy to feel a little overwhelmed.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best purple shampoofor bleached hair or shopping for the ultimate shampoo to thicken fine hair, we're always trying to tame the lion.

heat’s best shampoo for frizzy hair at a glance

Editor’s Choice: Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo, £27.50 on Kerastase

Best premium shampoo for frizzy hair: Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo, £29 on Cult Beauty

Best budget shampoo for frizzy hair: Noughty Frizz Magic Shampoo, £7.99 on LookFantastic

So if like us, you’ve found your locks are feeling a little too out of control then you’re in luck because the team here at heatworld we’ve been busy testing out all of the best shampoo for frizzy hair. Because let’s face it, while we loved Hagrid in Harry Potter, none of us want his hair.

SHOP: The best shampoo for frizzy hair and leave you with soft, shiny locks

1. Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo

Editor’s Choice

Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo
Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo
Price: £27.50

Kérastase

Description

Fine haired huns, listen up – we have found the best shampoo to battle the frizz without leaving

Pros

  • A little goes a long way
  • Enriched with amino acids
  • Sulphate free
  • Suitable for hair extensions

Cons

  • Hair may feel more oily than usual
Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo
Price: £27.50

Kérastase

2. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

Best premium shampoo for frizzy hair

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Price: £29

Cult Beauty

Description

If humid weather leaves you looking like Monica Gellar in Barbados, then this luxurious shampoo is

Pros

  • Silicone free
  • Suitable for coloured hair
  • Paraben free

Cons

  • Expensive compared to high-street brands
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Price: £29

Cult Beauty

3. Noughty Frizz Magic Shampoo

Best budget shampoo for frizzy hair

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Price: £7.99

Look Fantastic

Description

Hands up if you want more manageable hair without a huge price tag? Us too. Luckily Noughty’s

Pros

  • Sulphate free
  • Created with natural ingredients

Cons

  • May leave hair feeling slightly greasier than usual
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
Price: £7.99

Look Fantastic

4. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Best for bond repair

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Price: £28

Beauty Bay

Description

When we talk about frizz, we’re often talking about damaged hair whereby the hair bonds have

Pros

  • Repairs hair from within
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Sulphate and paraben free
  • Great for coloured hair

Cons

  • Best when used with the entire Olaplex hair range
  • May not be as helpful for virgin hair
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Price: £28

Beauty Bay

5. Umberto Giannini Thirsty Curls Moisture Surge Curl Hydrating Shampoo

Best for curly hair

Umberto Giannini Thirsty Curls Moisture Surge Curl Hydrating Shampoo
Umberto Giannini Thirsty Curls Moisture Surge Curl Hydrating Shampoo
Price: £9.25

Beauty Bay

Description

Any curly haired babes out here will know that hydration is key for maintaining those beautiful

Pros

  • Created especially for curly hair
  • Sulphate free
  • Silicone free

Cons

  • May weigh down finer curls
Umberto Giannini Thirsty Curls Moisture Surge Curl Hydrating Shampoo
Price: £9.25

Beauty Bay

6. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair

Best for damaged, frizzy hair

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair
Price: £33

Cult Beauty

Description

Chemical treatments, heat styling and bleach can cause some serious damage to our locks. And sadly

Pros

  • Contains biotin to promote growth
  • Won’t weigh down fine hair
  • Sulphate and paraben free

Cons

  • May not be hydrating enough for tight curls
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair
Price: £33

Cult Beauty

7. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo

Best for fine wavy hair

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo
Price: £23

Beauty Bay

Description

Hands up if you love the smell of Sol De Jenerio’s Bum Bum cream. Well now you can have hair that

Pros

  • Smells great
  • Will smooth fine hair without weighing it down
  • Sulphate and paraben free

Cons

  • Not cleansing enough for oily hair
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo
Price: £23

Beauty Bay

8. John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo

Best all-rounder

John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo
John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo
Price: £6.99

Sephora

Description

When we talk about taming frizzy hair, we have to give a special shout out to John Frieda’s

Pros

  • Great value
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Suitable for coloured hair

Cons

  • Contains silicones
John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Shampoo
Price: £6.99

Sephora

Why is my hair frizzy?

Before shopping for a new shampoo to tame unruly hair, it is important to understand what exactly is causing the frizz in the first place. Celebrity Hair Stylist & Living Proof Ambassador DJ Quintero fills us in, “Frizz occurs when neighbouring hairs aren’t in sync — that is, laying in the same direction — causing them to look disordered.

“It can be caused by over washing to humidity and the environment. Things like cold weather can make the cuticles lift which reduces their ability to retain moisture, leaving hair feeling dry, dull, frizz prone.”

How do you stop frizzy hair?

While we'll all have to battle frizz from time to time, there are plenty of things we can do to prevent those flyaway hairs. These can be small things like investing in a leave-in conditioner, or finishing your stylish sesh with an anti-frizz spray.

However, the number one thing that will help prevent frizz is to invest in a great shampoo.
DJ explains, “the purpose of shampoo is to cleanse your hair of oils, sweat, and product buildup, but because every hair type is unique, not every shampoo is created equal. If your hair is prone to frizz, choose a mild, sulphate-free shampoo, ideally one that includes ingredients that help protect against humidity and environmental damage.”

What ingredients will help frizzy hair?

From parabens to silicones, we hear so much about how we should avoid certain ingredients, but what ingredients should we actually be looking out for when shopping for a new shampoo? DJ spills the beans, “look for shampoos that contain shea butter, jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, emollients, hemisqualane and amaranth. A shampoo that has nourishing and moisturising ingredients will clean and cleanse without stripping the natural oils.”

And now we know everything there is to know about the best shampoo for frizzy hair. BRB while we go and tame our Hagrid hair!

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us