The Ultimate Lowdown On The Best Shampoo For Frizzy Hair

There is nothing worse than buying a new shampoo and conditioner only to find that it doesn’t work for your hair, because after all, if you suffer from the dreaded frizz, then you need to be looking - specifically - for shampoo for frizzy hair. And with so many products on offer, it is easy to feel a little overwhelmed.
Whether you’re on the hunt for the best purple shampoofor bleached hair or shopping for the ultimate shampoo to thicken fine hair, we're always trying to tame the lion.
heat’s best shampoo for frizzy hair at a glance
Editor’s Choice: Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Shampoo, £27.50 on Kerastase
Best premium shampoo for frizzy hair: Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo, £29 on Cult Beauty
Best budget shampoo for frizzy hair: Noughty Frizz Magic Shampoo, £7.99 on LookFantastic
So if like us, you’ve found your locks are feeling a little too out of control then you’re in luck because the team here at heatworld we’ve been busy testing out all of the best shampoo for frizzy hair. Because let’s face it, while we loved Hagrid in Harry Potter, none of us want his hair.
SHOP: The best shampoo for frizzy hair and leave you with soft, shiny locks
Editor’s Choice
Description
Fine haired huns, listen up – we have found the best shampoo to battle the frizz without leaving
Pros
- A little goes a long way
- Enriched with amino acids
- Sulphate free
- Suitable for hair extensions
Cons
- Hair may feel more oily than usual
Best premium shampoo for frizzy hair
Description
If humid weather leaves you looking like Monica Gellar in Barbados, then this luxurious shampoo is
Pros
- Silicone free
- Suitable for coloured hair
- Paraben free
Cons
- Expensive compared to high-street brands
Best budget shampoo for frizzy hair
Description
Hands up if you want more manageable hair without a huge price tag? Us too. Luckily Noughty’s
Pros
- Sulphate free
- Created with natural ingredients
Cons
- May leave hair feeling slightly greasier than usual
Best for bond repair
Description
When we talk about frizz, we’re often talking about damaged hair whereby the hair bonds have
Pros
- Repairs hair from within
- Suitable for all hair types
- Sulphate and paraben free
- Great for coloured hair
Cons
- Best when used with the entire Olaplex hair range
- May not be as helpful for virgin hair
Best for curly hair
Description
Any curly haired babes out here will know that hydration is key for maintaining those beautiful
Pros
- Created especially for curly hair
- Sulphate free
- Silicone free
Cons
- May weigh down finer curls
Best for damaged, frizzy hair
Description
Chemical treatments, heat styling and bleach can cause some serious damage to our locks. And sadly
Pros
- Contains biotin to promote growth
- Won’t weigh down fine hair
- Sulphate and paraben free
Cons
- May not be hydrating enough for tight curls
Best for fine wavy hair
Description
Hands up if you love the smell of Sol De Jenerio’s Bum Bum cream. Well now you can have hair that
Pros
- Smells great
- Will smooth fine hair without weighing it down
- Sulphate and paraben free
Cons
- Not cleansing enough for oily hair
Best all-rounder
Description
When we talk about taming frizzy hair, we have to give a special shout out to John Frieda’s
Pros
- Great value
- Suitable for all hair types
- Suitable for coloured hair
Cons
- Contains silicones
Why is my hair frizzy?
Before shopping for a new shampoo to tame unruly hair, it is important to understand what exactly is causing the frizz in the first place. Celebrity Hair Stylist & Living Proof Ambassador DJ Quintero fills us in, “Frizz occurs when neighbouring hairs aren’t in sync — that is, laying in the same direction — causing them to look disordered.
“It can be caused by over washing to humidity and the environment. Things like cold weather can make the cuticles lift which reduces their ability to retain moisture, leaving hair feeling dry, dull, frizz prone.”
How do you stop frizzy hair?
While we'll all have to battle frizz from time to time, there are plenty of things we can do to prevent those flyaway hairs. These can be small things like investing in a leave-in conditioner, or finishing your stylish sesh with an anti-frizz spray.
However, the number one thing that will help prevent frizz is to invest in a great shampoo.
DJ explains, “the purpose of shampoo is to cleanse your hair of oils, sweat, and product buildup, but because every hair type is unique, not every shampoo is created equal. If your hair is prone to frizz, choose a mild, sulphate-free shampoo, ideally one that includes ingredients that help protect against humidity and environmental damage.”
What ingredients will help frizzy hair?
From parabens to silicones, we hear so much about how we should avoid certain ingredients, but what ingredients should we actually be looking out for when shopping for a new shampoo? DJ spills the beans, “look for shampoos that contain shea butter, jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, emollients, hemisqualane and amaranth. A shampoo that has nourishing and moisturising ingredients will clean and cleanse without stripping the natural oils.”
And now we know everything there is to know about the best shampoo for frizzy hair. BRB while we go and tame our Hagrid hair!