The Ultimate Lowdown On The Best Shampoo For Frizzy Hair

There is nothing worse than buying a new shampoo and conditioner only to find that it doesn’t work for your hair, because after all, if you suffer from the dreaded frizz, then you need to be looking - specifically - for shampoo for frizzy hair. And with so many products on offer, it is easy to feel a little overwhelmed.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best purple shampoofor bleached hair or shopping for the ultimate shampoo to thicken fine hair, we're always trying to tame the lion.

So if like us, you've found your locks are feeling a little too out of control then you're in luck because the team here at heatworld we've been busy testing out all of the best shampoo for frizzy hair.

Enriched with amino acids

Sulphate free

Suitable for coloured hair

Suitable for all hair types

Sulphate and paraben free

Great for coloured hair Cons Best when used with the entire Olaplex hair range

Sulphate free

Will smooth fine hair without weighing it down

Suitable for all hair types

Why is my hair frizzy?

Before shopping for a new shampoo to tame unruly hair, it is important to understand what exactly is causing the frizz in the first place. Celebrity Hair Stylist & Living Proof Ambassador DJ Quintero fills us in, “Frizz occurs when neighbouring hairs aren’t in sync — that is, laying in the same direction — causing them to look disordered.

“It can be caused by over washing to humidity and the environment. Things like cold weather can make the cuticles lift which reduces their ability to retain moisture, leaving hair feeling dry, dull, frizz prone.”

How do you stop frizzy hair?

While we'll all have to battle frizz from time to time, there are plenty of things we can do to prevent those flyaway hairs. These can be small things like investing in a leave-in conditioner, or finishing your stylish sesh with an anti-frizz spray.

However, the number one thing that will help prevent frizz is to invest in a great shampoo.

DJ explains, “the purpose of shampoo is to cleanse your hair of oils, sweat, and product buildup, but because every hair type is unique, not every shampoo is created equal. If your hair is prone to frizz, choose a mild, sulphate-free shampoo, ideally one that includes ingredients that help protect against humidity and environmental damage.”

What ingredients will help frizzy hair?

From parabens to silicones, we hear so much about how we should avoid certain ingredients, but what ingredients should we actually be looking out for when shopping for a new shampoo? DJ spills the beans, “look for shampoos that contain shea butter, jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, emollients, hemisqualane and amaranth. A shampoo that has nourishing and moisturising ingredients will clean and cleanse without stripping the natural oils.”