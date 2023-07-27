What to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour: from Fearless to Midnights

So, you fought your way through The Great War of The Eras tour ticket release and snapped up any location you could, plus bought all of the Taylor Swift fan gifts to celebrate. Now what? Well, of course, now it's time to plan your Taylor Swift tour outfit, duh.
Fans are already hailing the sell-out tour as the 'Met Gala for Swifties', so naturally it's the ultimate time to don your best Eras-inspired ensemble and Not. Hold Back. It will no doubt be the concert of the ages, after all!
Whether you opt for a You Belong With Me nerdy t-shirt or something with 382028 gemstones to give your best Bejeweled strut, there are plenty (repeat, plenty!) of songs to spark inspiration. In fact, you'll struggle to choose a favourite.
Fans from the US leg of the Eras tour have taken to TikTok to show off their complete outfits, so if you're stuck, there's already a whopping amount of outfit inspo out there to take from. Even the Dads are getting involved.
So, whether you're wanting to channel cottagecore and float around in a ruffled maxi dress à la Folklore, or take to the pinks and purples of Lover and Speak Now, the motto is the bigger the better. Even tempt yourself to recreate a look as seen on the Eras tour already.
This is your time to shine, Swifties.
SHOP: The best outfits to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour
Midnights
In an era of Anti-Hero and Karma, you have to think gems, rhinestones, stars and all things celestial. Just look to the fur cover-ups that Taylor wore on the streets of New York and in Lavender Haze for a coat and make a bodysuit that's covered in sequins and crystals to really get that Bejeweled look.
Nothing says Midnights like adorning yourself in some glittery stars to really celebrate that
2. Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress
Recreate Taylor's infamous VMAs after-party look with a navy satin dress and some [stick-on silver
3. ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone
Don't forget your accessories! ASOS has a tonne of celestial-inspired looks, like this hair clip.
4. Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace
If Bejeweled is your favourite song, you have to wear gemstones all over. This necklace is
5. boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Taylor's known for her big and bold metallic fringe coats, as seen in the Midnights portion of the
Evermore and Folklore
Now, not every Taylor Swift era is about the glitz and glam. We all know that Folklore and Evermore are for those who love their cosy autumns and want to lounge around in lacey dresses - as seen on Taylor herself. Think muted tones, pastel colours and maxi dresses for this era.
When it comes to floaty dresses, make sure to get a choice in a pastel or nude colour, like this
7. Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check
As seen on the album cover, Taylor's brown check coat is an iconic Evermore moment. If you want to
8. Folklore Cardigan
If you want to go *really* comfortable for the three-hour show (and we won't blame you), the
9. Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print
This vintage maxi dress from ASOS will make you feel like you're prancing on stage with Taylor.
Taylor's cloak was iconic to the whimsical era of Evermore, and for just £15 this is a super
Lover
The Era that kicks off the tour itself, Lover is for all the pretty-in-pink Swifties out there. Fans who go as the Lover era are all about pink, pink and more pink, plus all the hearts you can find in sunglasses, earrings, hair clips and more. It is simply the era of happiness, friendship and, of course, love.
11. Cider Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt
If you don't want to splash out too much but want to look the part for Lover, go for a hot pink
12. Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica
Want to look like the star of the show herself? Shops are making Lover dupes of that bedazzled
13. Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses
Let's be real, we all know we'll be waiting to scream our lungs out to Cruel Summer when the
Everyone knows the pastel ombre colours of the Lover album, so what better to wear it in a dress?
15. New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings
Sparkle the night away with these earrings which are oh-so Lover...
Reputation
We've only seen one Reputation outfit on the Eras tour so far - see above for the red mesh moment - and fans think that Taylor's keeping an outfit change for later in the tour. One thing you can count on for inspiration, though, is the most iconic Reputation Tour costumes, which include a lot of black, sequins and snakes (of course).
16. MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress
Do if you dare, but make sure you get a black outfit with LOTS of sparkle, like this MissPap
Reputation is allllllll about the snake accessories - it's what makes the black pop. Make sure
18. PrettyLittleThing Black Slight Platform Heeled Boots
Now, no Reputation outfit would be complete without some black knee-high boots, just like the
19. PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt
This PLT black snake top is ssssssssssssimply iconic.
20. Snake Fishnets
You have to finish the look with some snake fishnets, duh. So cute.
1989
If you don't remember the sparkly jacket and chunky frame glasses Taylor used to wear, then get to know because the 1989 tour was all about bright skirts, short shorts and keeping it so fun. With moments of Welcome To New York, Blank Space and Bad Blood, this era is full of bops.
Get Taylor's iconic sequin jacket from the opening of the 1989 tour - just dress up with a crop
22. Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt
Taylor was known for wearing the flashy satin skirts on her 1989 tour - and there's an Etsy shop
No explanation is needed for these sunnies. Go that step further and jazz them up with some
Red
Most obviously, there's a lot of red going on in this era. Plus lots and lots of shorts - and even a circus outfit. The Red era of Taylor Swift is pretty chaotic and there is a lot going on at the moment (see t-shirt above for that reference) so it's a top choice for fans at the Eras tour. Here's how you can style it.
Okay, if you wear a ringmaster costume to the Eras Tour, chances are that MANY fans will know what
25. A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt
Taylor loves to play around with these t-shirts - a reference back to the 22 music video. So
27. ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black
Taylor is known for giving her fedora away to a fan on-stage - in both the Red tour and the Eras
Speak Now
With the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as well as the original album colour, this era is basically the purple show and we're not so mad about it. Think lilacs and violets - or go for the infamous Sparks Fly opening dress, glistening in gold.
28. Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress
Tulle, mesh and ruffles are so Speak Now, so you'll want to choose a dress to show all that off.
Gold sequin dresses are so reminiscent of the Sparks Fly performances of this era, so dress them
We see butterflies all across Taylor Swift's eras, so you can really push the princess look of
31. Maya dress with high low hem in lilac
Taylor Swift is loving big and bold ballgowns for the Eras tour so you can join her with this
Fearless
Ah, Fearless. This is an album of so much fun - including Taylor's marching band moments from the tour and her infamous nerdy Junior Jewels tees plus that Love Story video. Go all goofy like old-school Taylor or dress up in a classic silver sparkly dress and cowboy boots. Don't forget her classic puffy curls too.
32. Junior Jewels T-Shirt
Say hello to your own Junior Jewels dupe t-shirt, just like the one TayTay wears in the _You
33. Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress
This Cider sequin mini dress is reminiscent of the Fearless tour - all you'll need is some [black
Now, this choice is a particularly bold one but it is definitely a strong Taylor era - of course,
Taylor Swift Debut
One of the easier eras to dress up for, debut Taylor Swift was all about the classic cowboy boots and light, flowy dresses with a tonne of bangles and bracelets. One of the bigger things you'll need to nail, though, are those pin curls she used to don every gig. So cute.
35. Pull&Bear Embroidered Cowboy Boots
37. Chopstick Styler No1
For those classic Taylor curls, you're going to need one of these. Coming in at under £20 it's a
38. Stradivarius crinkle cami midi dress in black
A black strappy dress will also give that Taylor Swift noughties vibe.