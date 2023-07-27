  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

What to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour: from Fearless to Midnights

Are you Ready For It?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits (1)
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
Slide 1 of 38
1
Women Glitter Sequin Sheer Cover Up
Women Glitter Sequin Sheer Cover Up
2
Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress
Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress
3
ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone
ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone
4
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace
5
boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
6
R.Vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dress
R.Vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dress
7
Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check
Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check
8
Folklore Cardigan
Folklore Cardigan
9
Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print
Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print
10
Proumhang Green Hooded Cloak
Proumhang Green Hooded Cloak
11
Cider Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt
Cider Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt
12
Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica
Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica
13
Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses
Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses
14
Womens Puffy Sleeve Dress
Womens Puffy Sleeve Dress
15
New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings
New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings
16
MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress
MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress
17
HOPEANT Bendable Snake Bracelet
HOPEANT Bendable Snake Bracelet
18
PrettyLittleThing Black Slight Platform Heeled Boots
PrettyLittleThing Black Slight Platform Heeled Boots
19
PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt
PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt
20
Snake Fishnets
Snake Fishnets
21
Ladies Sequin Glitter Multi Coloured Metallic Jacket
Ladies Sequin Glitter Multi Coloured Metallic Jacket
22
Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt
Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt
23
Ultra Adults Classic Retro Style Sunglasses
Ultra Adults Classic Retro Style Sunglasses
24
Taylor Swift Ringmaster Costume
Taylor Swift Ringmaster Costume
25
A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt
A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt
26
H&amp;M Button-front shorts
H&amp;M Button-front shorts
27
ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black
ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black
28
Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress
Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress
29
FunAloe Womens Sequin Dress
FunAloe Womens Sequin Dress
30
18 Pieces Glitter Butterfly Hair Clips
18 Pieces Glitter Butterfly Hair Clips
31
Maya dress with high low hem in lilac
Maya dress with high low hem in lilac
32
Junior Jewels T-Shirt
Junior Jewels T-Shirt
33
Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress
Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress
34
Taylor Swift Love Story Dress
Taylor Swift Love Story Dress
35
Pull&amp;Bear Embroidered Cowboy Boots
Pull&amp;Bear Embroidered Cowboy Boots
36
UO Mila Button-Down Midi Dress
UO Mila Button-Down Midi Dress
37
Chopstick Styler No1
Chopstick Styler No1
38
Stradivarius crinkle cami midi dress in black
Stradivarius crinkle cami midi dress in black

So, you fought your way through The Great War of The Eras tour ticket release and snapped up any location you could, plus bought all of the Taylor Swift fan gifts to celebrate. Now what? Well, of course, now it's time to plan your Taylor Swift tour outfit, duh.

Fans are already hailing the sell-out tour as the 'Met Gala for Swifties', so naturally it's the ultimate time to don your best Eras-inspired ensemble and Not. Hold Back. It will no doubt be the concert of the ages, after all!

Whether you opt for a You Belong With Me nerdy t-shirt or something with 382028 gemstones to give your best Bejeweled strut, there are plenty (repeat, plenty!) of songs to spark inspiration. In fact, you'll struggle to choose a favourite.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfit
©getty images

Fans from the US leg of the Eras tour have taken to TikTok to show off their complete outfits, so if you're stuck, there's already a whopping amount of outfit inspo out there to take from. Even the Dads are getting involved.

So, whether you're wanting to channel cottagecore and float around in a ruffled maxi dress à la Folklore, or take to the pinks and purples of Lover and Speak Now, the motto is the bigger the better. Even tempt yourself to recreate a look as seen on the Eras tour already.

This is your time to shine, Swifties.

SHOP: The best outfits to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour

Midnights

In an era of Anti-Hero and Karma, you have to think gems, rhinestones, stars and all things celestial. Just look to the fur cover-ups that Taylor wore on the streets of New York and in Lavender Haze for a coat and make a bodysuit that's covered in sequins and crystals to really get that Bejeweled look.

1. Women Glitter Sequin Sheer Cover Up

Women Glitter Sequin Sheer Cover Ups
Price: £14.99
Amazon
View offer

Description

Nothing says Midnights like adorning yourself in some glittery stars to really celebrate that

Women Glitter Sequin Sheer Cover Ups
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £14.99
Amazon
View offer

2. Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress

Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress

View offer

Description

Recreate Taylor's infamous VMAs after-party look with a navy satin dress and some [stick-on silver

Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone

ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone

View offer

Description

Don't forget your accessories! ASOS has a tonne of celestial-inspired looks, like this hair clip.

ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace

Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace

View offer

Description

If Bejeweled is your favourite song, you have to wear gemstones all over. This necklace is

Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket

boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket

View offer

Description

Taylor's known for her big and bold metallic fringe coats, as seen in the Midnights portion of the

boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

Evermore and Folklore

Now, not every Taylor Swift era is about the glitz and glam. We all know that Folklore and Evermore are for those who love their cosy autumns and want to lounge around in lacey dresses - as seen on Taylor herself. Think muted tones, pastel colours and maxi dresses for this era.

6. R.Vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dress

R.Vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dress
Price: £34.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

When it comes to floaty dresses, make sure to get a choice in a pastel or nude colour, like this

R.Vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dress
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £34.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

7. Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check

Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check

View offer

Description

As seen on the album cover, Taylor's brown check coat is an iconic Evermore moment. If you want to

Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

8. Folklore Cardigan

taylor swift cardigan

View offer

Description

If you want to go *really* comfortable for the three-hour show (and we won't blame you), the

taylor swift cardigan
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

9. Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print

Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print

View offer

Description

This vintage maxi dress from ASOS will make you feel like you're prancing on stage with Taylor.

Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

10. Proumhang Green Hooded Cloak

Proumhang Green Hooded Cloak
Price: £14.99
Amazon
View offer

Description

Taylor's cloak was iconic to the whimsical era of Evermore, and for just £15 this is a super

Proumhang Green Hooded Cloak
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £14.99
Amazon
View offer

Lover

The Era that kicks off the tour itself, Lover is for all the pretty-in-pink Swifties out there. Fans who go as the Lover era are all about pink, pink and more pink, plus all the hearts you can find in sunglasses, earrings, hair clips and more. It is simply the era of happiness, friendship and, of course, love.

11. Cider Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt

Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt

View offer

Description

If you don't want to splash out too much but want to look the part for Lover, go for a hot pink

Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

12. Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica

Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica

View offer

Description

Want to look like the star of the show herself? Shops are making Lover dupes of that bedazzled

Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

13. Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses

Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses

View offer

Description

Let's be real, we all know we'll be waiting to scream our lungs out to Cruel Summer when the

Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

14. Womens Puffy Sleeve Dress

Womens Puffy Sleeve Dress
Price: £17.53
Amazon
View offer

Description

Everyone knows the pastel ombre colours of the Lover album, so what better to wear it in a dress?

Womens Puffy Sleeve Dress
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £17.53
Amazon
View offer

15. New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings

New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings

View offer

Description

Sparkle the night away with these earrings which are oh-so Lover...

New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

Reputation

We've only seen one Reputation outfit on the Eras tour so far - see above for the red mesh moment - and fans think that Taylor's keeping an outfit change for later in the tour. One thing you can count on for inspiration, though, is the most iconic Reputation Tour costumes, which include a lot of black, sequins and snakes (of course).

16. MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress

MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress

View offer

Description

Do if you dare, but make sure you get a black outfit with LOTS of sparkle, like this MissPap

MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

17. HOPEANT Bendable Snake Bracelet

HOPEANT Bendable Snake Bracelet
Price: £8.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Reputation is allllllll about the snake accessories - it's what makes the black pop. Make sure

HOPEANT Bendable Snake Bracelet
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £8.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

18. PrettyLittleThing Black Slight Platform Heeled Boots

https://www.prettylittlething.com/black-faux-suede-slight-platform-over-the-knee-heeled-boots.html

View offer

Description

Now, no Reputation outfit would be complete without some black knee-high boots, just like the

https://www.prettylittlething.com/black-faux-suede-slight-platform-over-the-knee-heeled-boots.html
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

19. PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt

PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt

View offer

Description

This PLT black snake top is ssssssssssssimply iconic.

PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

20. Snake Fishnets

Snake Fishnets

View offer

Description

You have to finish the look with some snake fishnets, duh. So cute.

Snake Fishnets
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

1989

If you don't remember the sparkly jacket and chunky frame glasses Taylor used to wear, then get to know because the 1989 tour was all about bright skirts, short shorts and keeping it so fun. With moments of Welcome To New York, Blank Space and Bad Blood, this era is full of bops.

21. Ladies Sequin Glitter Multi Coloured Metallic Jacket

Ladies Sequin Glitter Multi Coloured Metallic Jacket
Price: £22.85
Amazon
View offer

Description

Get Taylor's iconic sequin jacket from the opening of the 1989 tour - just dress up with a crop

Ladies Sequin Glitter Multi Coloured Metallic Jacket
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £22.85
Amazon
View offer

22. Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt

Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt

View offer

Description

Taylor was known for wearing the flashy satin skirts on her 1989 tour - and there's an Etsy shop

Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

23. Ultra Adults Classic Retro Style Sunglasses

Ultra Adults Classic Retro Style Sunglasses
Price: £9.99
Amazon
View offer

Description

No explanation is needed for these sunnies. Go that step further and jazz them up with some

Ultra Adults Classic Retro Style Sunglasses
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £9.99
Amazon
View offer

Red

Most obviously, there's a lot of red going on in this era. Plus lots and lots of shorts - and even a circus outfit. The Red era of Taylor Swift is pretty chaotic and there is a lot going on at the moment (see t-shirt above for that reference) so it's a top choice for fans at the Eras tour. Here's how you can style it.

24. Taylor Swift Ringmaster Costume

Taylor Swift Ringmaster Costume
Price: £34.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Okay, if you wear a ringmaster costume to the Eras Tour, chances are that MANY fans will know what

Taylor Swift Ringmaster Costume
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £34.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

25. A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt

A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt

View offer

Description

Taylor loves to play around with these t-shirts - a reference back to the 22 music video. So

A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

26. H&amp;M Button-front shorts

H&M Button-front shorts

View offer

Description

It's no shock that red shorts have appeared for this era, with Taylor wearing them all the time

H&M Button-front shorts
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

27. ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black

ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black

View offer

Description

Taylor is known for giving her fedora away to a fan on-stage - in both the Red tour and the Eras

ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

Speak Now

With the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as well as the original album colour, this era is basically the purple show and we're not so mad about it. Think lilacs and violets - or go for the infamous Sparks Fly opening dress, glistening in gold.

28. Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress

Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress

View offer

Description

Tulle, mesh and ruffles are so Speak Now, so you'll want to choose a dress to show all that off.

Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

29. FunAloe Womens Sequin Dress

FunAloe Womens Sequin Dress
Price: £22.99
Amazon
View offer

Description

Gold sequin dresses are so reminiscent of the Sparks Fly performances of this era, so dress them

FunAloe Womens Sequin Dress
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £22.99
Amazon
View offer

30. 18 Pieces Glitter Butterfly Hair Clips

18 Pieces Glitter Butterfly Hair Clips
Price: £7.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

We see butterflies all across Taylor Swift's eras, so you can really push the princess look of

18 Pieces Glitter Butterfly Hair Clips
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £7.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

31. Maya dress with high low hem in lilac

Maya dress with high low hem in lilac

View offer

Description

Taylor Swift is loving big and bold ballgowns for the Eras tour so you can join her with this

Maya dress with high low hem in lilac
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

Fearless

Ah, Fearless. This is an album of so much fun - including Taylor's marching band moments from the tour and her infamous nerdy Junior Jewels tees plus that Love Story video. Go all goofy like old-school Taylor or dress up in a classic silver sparkly dress and cowboy boots. Don't forget her classic puffy curls too.

32. Junior Jewels T-Shirt

Junior Jewels T-Shirt

View offer

Description

Say hello to your own Junior Jewels dupe t-shirt, just like the one TayTay wears in the _You

Junior Jewels T-Shirt
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

33. Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress

Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress

View offer

Description

This Cider sequin mini dress is reminiscent of the Fearless tour - all you'll need is some [black

Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

34. Taylor Swift Love Story Dress

taylor swift love story dress
Price: £39.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Now, this choice is a particularly bold one but it is definitely a strong Taylor era - of course,

taylor swift love story dress
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £39.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Taylor Swift Debut

One of the easier eras to dress up for, debut Taylor Swift was all about the classic cowboy boots and light, flowy dresses with a tonne of bangles and bracelets. One of the bigger things you'll need to nail, though, are those pin curls she used to don every gig. So cute.

35. Pull&amp;Bear Embroidered Cowboy Boots

Pull&Bear Embroidered Cowboy Boots

View offer
Pull&Bear Embroidered Cowboy Boots
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

36. UO Mila Button-Down Midi Dress

UO Mila Button-Down Midi Dress

View offer

Description

A white boho strappy dress will have you covered for this era. Plus, it's a timeless piece.

UO Mila Button-Down Midi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

37. Chopstick Styler No1

Chopstick Styler No1

View offer

Description

For those classic Taylor curls, you're going to need one of these. Coming in at under £20 it's a

Chopstick Styler No1
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

38. Stradivarius crinkle cami midi dress in black

stradivarius black midi dress

View offer

Description

A black strappy dress will also give that Taylor Swift noughties vibe.

stradivarius black midi dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
We love pop!