What to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour: from Fearless to Midnights

So, you fought your way through The Great War of The Eras tour ticket release and snapped up any location you could, plus bought all of the Taylor Swift fan gifts to celebrate. Now what? Well, of course, now it's time to plan your Taylor Swift tour outfit, duh.

Fans are already hailing the sell-out tour as the 'Met Gala for Swifties', so naturally it's the ultimate time to don your best Eras-inspired ensemble and Not. Hold Back. It will no doubt be the concert of the ages, after all!

Whether you opt for a You Belong With Me nerdy t-shirt or something with 382028 gemstones to give your best Bejeweled strut, there are plenty (repeat, plenty!) of songs to spark inspiration. In fact, you'll struggle to choose a favourite.

©getty images

Fans from the US leg of the Eras tour have taken to TikTok to show off their complete outfits, so if you're stuck, there's already a whopping amount of outfit inspo out there to take from. Even the Dads are getting involved.

So, whether you're wanting to channel cottagecore and float around in a ruffled maxi dress à la Folklore, or take to the pinks and purples of Lover and Speak Now, the motto is the bigger the better. Even tempt yourself to recreate a look as seen on the Eras tour already.

This is your time to shine, Swifties.

SHOP: The best outfits to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour

Midnights

In an era of Anti-Hero and Karma, you have to think gems, rhinestones, stars and all things celestial. Just look to the fur cover-ups that Taylor wore on the streets of New York and in Lavender Haze for a coat and make a bodysuit that's covered in sequins and crystals to really get that Bejeweled look.

2. Cider Solid Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress View offer Description Recreate Taylor's infamous VMAs after-party look with a navy satin dress and some [stick-on silver ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. ASOS DESIGN hair comb with celestial crystal design in gold tone View offer Description Don't forget your accessories! ASOS has a tonne of celestial-inspired looks, like this hair clip. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Taylor Swift Bejeweled Inspired Adjustable Necklace View offer Description If Bejeweled is your favourite song, you have to wear gemstones all over. This necklace is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. boohoo Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket View offer Description Taylor's known for her big and bold metallic fringe coats, as seen in the Midnights portion of the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Evermore and Folklore

Now, not every Taylor Swift era is about the glitz and glam. We all know that Folklore and Evermore are for those who love their cosy autumns and want to lounge around in lacey dresses - as seen on Taylor herself. Think muted tones, pastel colours and maxi dresses for this era.

7. Heartbreak mini skirt co-ord in brown check View offer Description As seen on the album cover, Taylor's brown check coat is an iconic Evermore moment. If you want to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. Folklore Cardigan View offer Description If you want to go * really * comfortable for the three-hour show (and we won't blame you), the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

9. Reclaimed Vintage floaty long sleeve dress in pretty floral print View offer Description This vintage maxi dress from ASOS will make you feel like you're prancing on stage with Taylor. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Lover

The Era that kicks off the tour itself, Lover is for all the pretty-in-pink Swifties out there. Fans who go as the Lover era are all about pink, pink and more pink, plus all the hearts you can find in sunglasses, earrings, hair clips and more. It is simply the era of happiness, friendship and, of course, love.

11. Cider Sequin Middle Waist Mini Skirt View offer Description If you don't want to splash out too much but want to look the part for Lover, go for a hot pink ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

12. Taylor Swift Era’s Lover Bodysuit Replica View offer Description Want to look like the star of the show herself? Shops are making Lover dupes of that bedazzled ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

13. Taylor Swift Lover Eras Tour “Cruel Summer” Glasses View offer Description Let's be real, we all know we'll be waiting to scream our lungs out to Cruel Summer when the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

15. New Look Silver Diamanté Triple Heart Drop Earrings View offer Description Sparkle the night away with these earrings which are oh-so Lover... Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Reputation

We've only seen one Reputation outfit on the Eras tour so far - see above for the red mesh moment - and fans think that Taylor's keeping an outfit change for later in the tour. One thing you can count on for inspiration, though, is the most iconic Reputation Tour costumes, which include a lot of black, sequins and snakes (of course).

16. MissPap Black High Shine Sequin Dress View offer Description Do if you dare, but make sure you get a black outfit with LOTS of sparkle, like this MissPap ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

18. PrettyLittleThing Black Slight Platform Heeled Boots View offer Description Now, no Reputation outfit would be complete without some black knee-high boots, just like the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

19. PrettyLittleThing Black Snake Detail Crop Shirt View offer Description This PLT black snake top is ssssssssssssimply iconic. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

20. Snake Fishnets View offer Description You have to finish the look with some snake fishnets, duh. So cute. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

1989

If you don't remember the sparkly jacket and chunky frame glasses Taylor used to wear, then get to know because the 1989 tour was all about bright skirts, short shorts and keeping it so fun. With moments of Welcome To New York, Blank Space and Bad Blood, this era is full of bops.

22. Taylor Swift 1989 Era Skirt View offer Description Taylor was known for wearing the flashy satin skirts on her 1989 tour - and there's an Etsy shop ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Red

Most obviously, there's a lot of red going on in this era. Plus lots and lots of shorts - and even a circus outfit. The Red era of Taylor Swift is pretty chaotic and there is a lot going on at the moment (see t-shirt above for that reference) so it's a top choice for fans at the Eras tour. Here's how you can style it.

24. Taylor Swift Ringmaster Costume Price: £ 34.99 View offer Description Okay, if you wear a ringmaster costume to the Eras Tour, chances are that MANY fans will know what ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Price: £ 34.99 View offer

25. A Lot Going on at the Moment T-shirt View offer Description Taylor loves to play around with these t-shirts - a reference back to the 22 music video. So ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

26. H&M Button-front shorts View offer Description It's no shock that red shorts have appeared for this era, with Taylor wearing them all the time ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

27. ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black View offer Description Taylor is known for giving her fedora away to a fan on-stage - in both the Red tour and the Eras ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Speak Now

With the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as well as the original album colour, this era is basically the purple show and we're not so mad about it. Think lilacs and violets - or go for the infamous Sparks Fly opening dress, glistening in gold.

28. Cider Solid Mesh V-neck Short Dress View offer Description Tulle, mesh and ruffles are so Speak Now, so you'll want to choose a dress to show all that off. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

29. FunAloe Womens Sequin Dress Price: £ 22.99 View offer Description Gold sequin dresses are so reminiscent of the Sparks Fly performances of this era, so dress them ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Price: £ 22.99 View offer

31. Maya dress with high low hem in lilac View offer Description Taylor Swift is loving big and bold ballgowns for the Eras tour so you can join her with this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Fearless

Ah, Fearless. This is an album of so much fun - including Taylor's marching band moments from the tour and her infamous nerdy Junior Jewels tees plus that Love Story video. Go all goofy like old-school Taylor or dress up in a classic silver sparkly dress and cowboy boots. Don't forget her classic puffy curls too.

32. Junior Jewels T-Shirt View offer Description Say hello to your own Junior Jewels dupe t-shirt, just like the one TayTay wears in the _You ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

33. Cider Sequin Chain Mini Dress View offer Description This Cider sequin mini dress is reminiscent of the Fearless tour - all you'll need is some [black ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Taylor Swift Debut

One of the easier eras to dress up for, debut Taylor Swift was all about the classic cowboy boots and light, flowy dresses with a tonne of bangles and bracelets. One of the bigger things you'll need to nail, though, are those pin curls she used to don every gig. So cute.

36. UO Mila Button-Down Midi Dress View offer Description A white boho strappy dress will have you covered for this era. Plus, it's a timeless piece. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

37. Chopstick Styler No1 View offer Description For those classic Taylor curls, you're going to need one of these. Coming in at under £20 it's a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer