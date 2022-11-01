18 high-street coats to never take off this winter

Don’t be fooled by the refreshing autumn breeze - winter is just around the corner. This can only mean one thing: it’s time to start thinking about coats.
While you probably already have a few trusty coat styles in your wardrobe that you pull out every year, there’s literally nothing more satisfying than treating yourself to a new one. Puffer jackets? In. Teddy coats? Everyone's wearing them. Trench style? So chic.
Almost the hardest working item in your wardrobe, the right coat is a complete investment that can last you through to spring and for years to come. So, of course, it's worth the money.
The good news is you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to winter coats. Including top picks from ASOS, to PLT and of course, some bargains from H&M - we've got you totally covered. Try not to buy them all at once.
From tailored styles to duvet-style puffers, we’ve rounded up all of the best winter coats of the year to shop now – before they sell out. You’re so welcome.
SHOP: The best high street coats 2022
The best high-street coats that you won't want to miss
PLT is the go-to for all oversized trench coats (thanks, Molly-Mae for that one). This stone choice is a classic, but it also comes in khaki if that's more your vibe.
This may be *the* coat of the season. With fur-lined edges and coming in two browns, a beige and a black, Superdry has really pulled it out of the bag with this vintage-inspired option.
If you didn't already know, puffers are very much in and H&M has a huge selection of colours to choose from. We love this black option which is giving sporty chic.
Autumn coats don't have to be long and oversized. This aviator jacket has the perfect blend of cosy but chic.
A gilet is a must-have for autumn. We’re obsessed with the fit, style and quality of this pick from Warehouse.
Pull off a matrix-style coat with this option from Urban Outfitters. Layer up over a shirt or jumper for real autumn envy.
Step out into the chill in style with this on-trend, lightweight vinyl trench.
This shearling beauty is definitely on our outerwear wish list.
Light enough to wear now and over thick jumpers come winter. We love this bright green hue!
Forget boyfriend jeans, we're here for boyfriend coats this autumn - and this mixed wool coat is a smart choice.
The details on this trench make it look much more ‘spenny than it actually is. Also, the longer length makes it dressy enough for office days and evenings out – can’t beat an all-rounder.
We love everything about this tailored coat from the bright hue to the long length to the slouchy silhouette.
We love this faux fur style from Warehouse, which gives a very funky take on the checks trend.
This lilac number from River Island has a gorgeously relaxed fit.
This oversized puffer is guaranteed to be a coat you’ll wear for years to come. It comes in a neutral colour that will go with everything and is super comfy and warm to wear.
Why settle for just any trench coat when you can slip on this statement piece?
We swear by the reliable cosiness of a teddy coat. If you’re looking for a coat that’s both comfy and sleek, this is the answer.
Can we talk about the oversized duvet-like fit?! So. Good.