  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

18 high-street coats to never take off this winter

Keeping you snug all winter long.

Autumn coats - heat
by Phoebe Denman |
Posted

Don’t be fooled by the refreshing autumn breeze - winter is just around the corner. This can only mean one thing: it’s time to start thinking about coats.

While you probably already have a few trusty coat styles in your wardrobe that you pull out every year, there’s literally nothing more satisfying than treating yourself to a new one. Puffer jackets? In. Teddy coats? Everyone's wearing them. Trench style? So chic.

Almost the hardest working item in your wardrobe, the right coat is a complete investment that can last you through to spring and for years to come. So, of course, it's worth the money.

The good news is you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to winter coats. Including top picks from ASOS, to PLT and of course, some bargains from H&M - we've got you totally covered. Try not to buy them all at once.

From tailored styles to duvet-style puffers, we’ve rounded up all of the best winter coats of the year to shop now – before they sell out. You’re so welcome.

SHOP: The best high street coats 2022

Gallery

The best high-street coats that you won't want to miss

PrettyLittleThing Stone Woven Hooded Oversized Trench Coat
1 of 18
CREDIT: prettylittlething

PLT is the go-to for all oversized trench coats (thanks, Molly-Mae for that one). This stone choice is a classic, but it also comes in khaki if that's more your vibe.

Superdry Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat
2 of 18
CREDIT: Superdry

This may be *the* coat of the season. With fur-lined edges and coming in two browns, a beige and a black, Superdry has really pulled it out of the bag with this vintage-inspired option.

H&M Water-repellent puffer coat
3 of 18
CREDIT: h&m

If you didn't already know, puffers are very much in and H&M has a huge selection of colours to choose from. We love this black option which is giving sporty chic.

Stradivarius STR faux leather aviator jacket with contrast borg lining in black
4 of 18
CREDIT: ASOS

Autumn coats don't have to be long and oversized. This aviator jacket has the perfect blend of cosy but chic.

Ultimate Long Line Quilted Liner Vest
5 of 18
CREDIT: warehouse

A gilet is a must-have for autumn. We’re obsessed with the fit, style and quality of this pick from Warehouse.

UO Laura PU Car Coat
6 of 18
CREDIT: urban outfitters

Pull off a matrix-style coat with this option from Urban Outfitters. Layer up over a shirt or jumper for real autumn envy.

Vinyl Trench Coat
7 of 18
CREDIT: pull & bear

Step out into the chill in style with this on-trend, lightweight vinyl trench.

Teddy Detail PU Coat
8 of 18
CREDIT: na-kd

This shearling beauty is definitely on our outerwear wish list.

Only Exclusive Padded Jacket in Bright Green
9 of 18
CREDIT: ASOS

Light enough to wear now and over thick jumpers come winter. We love this bright green hue!

ASOS DESIGN smart check boyfriend wool mix coat
10 of 18
CREDIT: ASOS

Forget boyfriend jeans, we're here for boyfriend coats this autumn - and this mixed wool coat is a smart choice.

Beige Trench Coat
11 of 18
CREDIT: river island

The details on this trench make it look much more ‘spenny than it actually is. Also, the longer length makes it dressy enough for office days and evenings out – can’t beat an all-rounder.

Premium Bright Double Breasted Wool Look Coat
12 of 18
CREDIT: boohoo

We love everything about this tailored coat from the bright hue to the long length to the slouchy silhouette.

Green Check Button Through Faux Fur Coat
13 of 18
CREDIT: warehouse

We love this faux fur style from Warehouse, which gives a very funky take on the checks trend.

14 of 18
CREDIT: river island

This lilac number from River Island has a gorgeously relaxed fit.

Oversized Quilted Puffer Jacket
15 of 18
CREDIT: & other stories

This oversized puffer is guaranteed to be a coat you’ll wear for years to come. It comes in a neutral colour that will go with everything and is super comfy and warm to wear.

Faux Fur Trimmed Patent Coat
16 of 18
CREDIT: H&M

Why settle for just any trench coat when you can slip on this statement piece?

Camel Teddy Double-Breasted Coat
17 of 18
CREDIT: New Look

We swear by the reliable cosiness of a teddy coat. If you’re looking for a coat that’s both comfy and sleek, this is the answer.

Black Quilted Revere Collar Belted Long Puffer Jacket
18 of 18
CREDIT: new look

Can we talk about the oversized duvet-like fit?! So. Good.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Last Thing On My Mind by Steps