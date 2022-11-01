18 high-street coats to never take off this winter

by Phoebe Denman |

Don’t be fooled by the refreshing autumn breeze - winter is just around the corner. This can only mean one thing: it’s time to start thinking about coats.

While you probably already have a few trusty coat styles in your wardrobe that you pull out every year, there’s literally nothing more satisfying than treating yourself to a new one. Puffer jackets? In. Teddy coats? Everyone's wearing them. Trench style? So chic.

Almost the hardest working item in your wardrobe, the right coat is a complete investment that can last you through to spring and for years to come. So, of course, it's worth the money.

The good news is you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to winter coats. Including top picks from ASOS, to PLT and of course, some bargains from H&M - we've got you totally covered. Try not to buy them all at once.

From tailored styles to duvet-style puffers, we’ve rounded up all of the best winter coats of the year to shop now – before they sell out. You’re so welcome.

SHOP: The best high street coats 2022