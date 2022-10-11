The best duvet coats that are warm (and stylish) AF

by Louella Berryman and Samantha Price |

There's a bit of a chill in the air, and it might get you thinking that it's about time for a wardrobe refresh.

While we love a good winter walk, how much better is it when you've got a coat that feels like a literal duvet to protect you from the cold? We're very grateful for these coats that have been dropping in some of our fave stores.

A fashion trend that looks cool and keeps you warm? Yes pls. Even Molly-Mae's been wearing one, deeming it worthy enough for a grid pic no less. So, if you're looking for a coat like Molly-Mae's, we've got you covered.

From puffer coats to quilted coats, we've found the best out there that are comfy, cosy and chic. You'll definitely be needing one of these for your winter wardrobe.

CHECK OUT: Our picks of the best duvet coats on the high street

Gallery Where to shop the best duvet coats 1 of 10 CREDIT: New Look With a range of colours to choose from, this duvet coat is one of New Look's bestsellers and it's pretty easy to see why. We love the belted waist which gives a super flattering silhouette. 2 of 10 CREDIT: H&M Guaranteed to look good with any outfit, this quilted coat by H&M comes in two colour tones and we can't decide which one we love more. 3 of 10 CREDIT: ASOS How cosy does this look? Called duvet coats for a reason, this will have you feeling toasty when you don't want to leave your bed. With it being oversized, you might want to size down to get the fit just right. 4 of 10 CREDIT: Superdry Superdry are always on point when it comes to their coats. You'll look effortlessly cool in this duvet coat while managing to keep warm. Just so you know, it might be best to size down to get the perfect fit. 5 of 10 CREDIT: Missguided We can see this one going FAST, so be sure to get yours. With colours in khaki and chocolate, this coat will work with most, if not ALL of your outfits tbh. 6 of 10 CREDIT: House of Fraser So, we're in agreement that this is the ultimate duvet coat of dreams? While it's on the more expensive side, it's definitely an investment that'll have you looking stylish and snug all through the colder months. 7 of 10 CREDIT: Missguided You'll be spoiled for choice with the amount of colours available in this fab Missguided duvet coat. With grey quickly selling out, our next best fave is this ecru coat because it looks so incredibly chic. 8 of 10 CREDIT: Boohoo Loving the colour of this coat? Us, too. This blush longline puffer coat by Boohoo is calling our name. 9 of 10 CREDIT: New Look As you might know, green quilted coats are very in this season. Not only that, but this coat is one of Anne-Marie's faves. 10 of 10 CREDIT: Boohoo This high shine vinyl style coat is SUCH a steal, and very much a statement piece too.

How to style your duvet coat

It might seem like your new coat is more suited to a dog walk than catwalk (geddit?) but actually these coats are pretty trendy.

You can go all Molly-Mae and wear yours with a white turtleneck and casual blue mom jeans, or you could take inspo from Billie Eilish and wear it with some baggy cords and a band tee.