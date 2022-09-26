The best UGG Mini Boot dupes – starting from just £11 👀

We millennials have a lot to apologise for, especially when it comes to our fashion choices of the past. Putting moustaches on everything, the obsession with layers, not to mention shudders low-rise jeans. But there's a beacon of light; an item that we could never regret bringing into this world - UGG boots.

Yes, we went overboard with them when they were at their peak, but it's time they come back, because, truth be told, we miss them. So fluffy, so comfy, and so easy to slip on and run to Starbucks in.

Thankfully, Gen Z seems to be really keen on the nineties and noughties aesthetic, bringing the UGG boot trend back with a bang. We're here for it, especially as the new UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots are so chic. But one thing we neglected to remember, UGG boots are bloody expensive.

Luckily for you, the heat team has scoured the web and found some bargain dupes for the UGG Mini Boot (as well as some of the other classic shapes), with prices starting from just £11.

CHECK OUT: The best UGG boot dupes to buy online that are actually affordable

Gallery The best UGG boot dupes 1 of 6 CREDIT: Matalan While these are the most affordable on our list, the reviews suggest that they do come up small. 2 of 6 CREDIT: Wowcher These UGG Mini Boot dupes are available in three colours. 3 of 6 CREDIT: Marks and Spencer Echoing the classic silhouette, these taller boots are available in chestnut and grey. 4 of 6 CREDIT: Amazon Another taller option, choose from pink, tan and grey. 5 of 6 CREDIT: Next These boots from Next are available in a range of sizes, plus black and tan shades. 6 of 6 CREDIT: Amazon We can always rely on Amazon to see us through. These ones are available in black, camel and grey.

Where to buy UGG Mini boots online

Still want to spend your money on the real deal? You do you. Although dupes are fab, sometimes you just can't beat the originals. Here are our fave styles to shop right now: