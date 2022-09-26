  1. Home
The best UGG Mini Boot dupes – starting from just £11 👀

UGGs are back, hun

by Ruby Barry |
Posted

We millennials have a lot to apologise for, especially when it comes to our fashion choices of the past. Putting moustaches on everything, the obsession with layers, not to mention shudders low-rise jeans. But there's a beacon of light; an item that we could never regret bringing into this world - UGG boots.

Yes, we went overboard with them when they were at their peak, but it's time they come back, because, truth be told, we miss them. So fluffy, so comfy, and so easy to slip on and run to Starbucks in.

Thankfully, Gen Z seems to be really keen on the nineties and noughties aesthetic, bringing the UGG boot trend back with a bang. We're here for it, especially as the new UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots are so chic. But one thing we neglected to remember, UGG boots are bloody expensive.

Luckily for you, the heat team has scoured the web and found some bargain dupes for the UGG Mini Boot (as well as some of the other classic shapes), with prices starting from just £11.

CHECK OUT: The best UGG boot dupes to buy online that are actually affordable

Matalan Tan Short Snuggle Boots
While these are the most affordable on our list, the reviews suggest that they do come up small.

Wowcher Women’s Suede Sheepskin Ankle Boots
These UGG Mini Boot dupes are available in three colours.

Suede Stain Resistant Faux Fur Lining Boots
Echoing the classic silhouette, these taller boots are available in chestnut and grey.

Autumn Faith Ladies Luxury Slipper Boots
Another taller option, choose from pink, tan and grey.

Warm Lined Water Repellent Suede Pull-On Boots
These boots from Next are available in a range of sizes, plus black and tan shades.

Ladies Womens Warm Winter Faux Fur Lined Hug Snugg Ankle Shoes
We can always rely on Amazon to see us through. These ones are available in black, camel and grey.

Where to buy UGG Mini boots online

Still want to spend your money on the real deal? You do you. Although dupes are fab, sometimes you just can't beat the originals. Here are our fave styles to shop right now:

UGG Classic Ultra Mini

UGG Classic Ultra Mini

UGG Classic II Mini Boot

UGG Classic II Mini Boot

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot - Grey

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot - Grey

UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Ankle Boot

UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Ankle Boot

