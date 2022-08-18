Adanola leggings review: I tried the £39.99 gym leggings loved by the entirety of Instagram

Welcome to another edition of I Bought A Really Good Thing and this time we're talking about leggings. I am slightly embarrassed to admit that in 2022 unless it involves cocktails and an Uber home, you best believe I'm be wearing leggings.

Leggings are slick! Cosy! Versatile! Give me a well-fitting pair of leggings and I can take on the world. The best kind is chic enough to wear whilst running errands but you can also actually run for the bus if you need to. We all have those days, huh?

Leggings are the crux of any athleisure outfit and my life-long obsession is finding the best out of the lot.

So enter Adanola, the new athleisure brand which counts Molly-Mae Hague, Rochelle Humes and Kourtney Kardashian as fans.

At £39.99 a pop, the leggings aren't exactly cheap, but my gosh are they versatile. Available in plenty of wearable shades (think Navy Blue, Deep Teal and of course, black) they have been saving the Instagram elite's outfits time and time again.

Popular Instagram account The Fashion Finder spotted that Molly-Mae Hague wore the Olive Green Ultimate Leggings (£39.99) for a cosy OOTD snap.

Meanwhile, influencer Hattie Bourn paired the black leggings (£39.99) with an oversized aviator jacket, hoodie and a neon green beanie.

Adanola leggings review:

So, what are the leggings actually like IRL? They are beyond stretchy and flattering for starters. As a life-long lover of Lululemon Aligns (£88), they definitely have a very similar look but the fabrics are not the same. Think more buttery-soft for Lululemon, whilst Adanola's are lighter and feel more similar to lycra. If I had to pick, Adanolas are more worth it as Aligns go really bobbly after a while.

They are high waisted and don't fall down hurrah! They are good for brutal leg days, pilates, walking, sleeping and meeting friends for coffee.

I'm a size 10 and went with a size S, which fits me perfectly, but they are the type of stretchy material that you could probably go a size up or down and they would still fit (but don't hold me to that! Please!) If you're unsure about your sizing, they have a handy guide on their website.

Header image credits: courtesy of @missjamiefirth, @jesschamilton and @hattiebourn