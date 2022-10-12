The best leggings that you’ll never want to take off

Along with waistcoats, low-rise jeans and other notable noughties trends, we were glad to see the back of everyday leggings.

But, hear us out.

The everyday legging is sneaking its way into our wardrobes again and we're honestly happy to say they are BACK in a big way. If you get yourself a good pair, they're soft, flattering and will go with anything. What's more, you can do pretty much ANY activity in them.

Fancy doing a few star jumps in the middle of the day? Cool, because you're wearing leggings. Accidentally fall asleep at 6pm? Cool, because you're wearing leggings. Fancy kicking your housemate for eating your cheese? COOL.

Read more: The best Amazon gym wear which could easily pass for Lululemon

We've rounded up the very best leggings that are perfect for your every day, whether it be living room yoga or out running errands. Or both.

SHOP: The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on leggings 2022

Amazon's second Prime event of the year is here - the Prime Early Access Sale - meaning that Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. To take advantage of all these great deals, sign up for Amazon Prime today for a free 30-day trial. Here are our top picks:

neppein Yoga Pants with Pockets View offer These yoga pants ALSO have a pocket to pop your phone in when working out. For £14, we can't resist.

SINOPHANT High Waisted Leggings for Women View offer This is our fav leggings bargain of the day, coming in at under £10 it's a total steal.

SIMIYA High Waist Leggings View offer Another top choice with pockets, these leggings are highly rated by Amazon users.

CHECK OUT: The best leggings that will soon become your err-day uniform