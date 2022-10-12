The best leggings that you’ll never want to take off

Along with waistcoats, low-rise jeans and other notable noughties trends, we were glad to see the back of everyday leggings.
But, hear us out.
The everyday legging is sneaking its way into our wardrobes again and we're honestly happy to say they are BACK in a big way. If you get yourself a good pair, they're soft, flattering and will go with anything. What's more, you can do pretty much ANY activity in them.
Fancy doing a few star jumps in the middle of the day? Cool, because you're wearing leggings. Accidentally fall asleep at 6pm? Cool, because you're wearing leggings. Fancy kicking your housemate for eating your cheese? COOL.
Read more: The best Amazon gym wear which could easily pass for Lululemon
We've rounded up the very best leggings that are perfect for your every day, whether it be living room yoga or out running errands. Or both.
SHOP: The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on leggings 2022
Amazon's second Prime event of the year is here - the Prime Early Access Sale - meaning that Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. To take advantage of all these great deals, sign up for Amazon Prime today for a free 30-day trial. Here are our top picks:
neppein Yoga Pants with Pockets
View offer
These yoga pants ALSO have a pocket to pop your phone in when working out. For £14, we can't resist.
SINOPHANT High Waisted Leggings for Women
View offer
This is our fav leggings bargain of the day, coming in at under £10 it's a total steal.
SIMIYA High Waist Leggings
View offer
Another top choice with pockets, these leggings are highly rated by Amazon users.
CHECK OUT: The best leggings that will soon become your err-day uniform
The best leggings to shop now 2022
Squat-proof, seamless and available in an array of colours, we love these leggings from Amazon. They're rated almost five stars, too.
You cannot have a best leggings round-up without including the Lululemon Aligns. They truly are the most flattering pair of leggings that don't lose their shape. Yes, they are expensive, but will last you years.
For working out or lounging, these sell-out ASOS leggings have got you covered. Plus, they make your bum look peachy AF…
An Adidas stripe pair of leggings is nothing less than a wardrobe STAPLE. Perfect for those Sunday afternoon strolls.
Founded by fitness YouTuber turned entrepreneur Grace Beverley, these TALA leggings have been crafted to be supportive and stretchy - perfect for any workout. What's more, - these leggings save over 40 litres of water and 2kg of CO2 compared to non up-cycled Polyamide.
A complete Gymshark dupe and we can't get enough. The material feels high-quality and stretchy. You will live in them. They're also available in purple and green camo.
These high-waisted gym leggings are comfortable enough to wear all day. Designed with an extra high waist and in a lightweight fabric, they're the perfect balance of support and comfort.
A cult-favourite and for good reason, too. Once you go Gymshark, you never go back.
Leopard print? Yes, please. We'll take anything if it comes in a leopard print, and we are currently obsessing over these gorge Nike leggings. Perfect for running errands and hitting the gym, whatever floats your boat.