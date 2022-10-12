  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

The best leggings that you’ll never want to take off

For lounging, lunging and beyond 👏

The best leggings 2022
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Along with waistcoats, low-rise jeans and other notable noughties trends, we were glad to see the back of everyday leggings.

But, hear us out.

The everyday legging is sneaking its way into our wardrobes again and we're honestly happy to say they are BACK in a big way. If you get yourself a good pair, they're soft, flattering and will go with anything. What's more, you can do pretty much ANY activity in them.

Fancy doing a few star jumps in the middle of the day? Cool, because you're wearing leggings. Accidentally fall asleep at 6pm? Cool, because you're wearing leggings. Fancy kicking your housemate for eating your cheese? COOL.

Read more: The best Amazon gym wear which could easily pass for Lululemon

We've rounded up the very best leggings that are perfect for your every day, whether it be living room yoga or out running errands. Or both.

SHOP: The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on leggings 2022

Amazon's second Prime event of the year is here - the Prime Early Access Sale - meaning that Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. To take advantage of all these great deals, sign up for Amazon Prime today for a free 30-day trial. Here are our top picks:

neppein Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

View offer

These yoga pants ALSO have a pocket to pop your phone in when working out. For £14, we can't resist.

SINOPHANT High Waisted Leggings for Women

SINOPHANT High Waisted Leggings for Women
Amazon

View offer

This is our fav leggings bargain of the day, coming in at under £10 it's a total steal.

SIMIYA High Waist Leggings

Amazon

View offer

Another top choice with pockets, these leggings are highly rated by Amazon users.

CHECK OUT: The best leggings that will soon become your err-day uniform

Gallery

The best leggings to shop now 2022

RIOJOY Seamless Leggings
1 of 9

Squat-proof, seamless and available in an array of colours, we love these leggings from Amazon. They're rated almost five stars, too.

Amazon
Lululemon Align Super High-Rise Pant 28
2 of 9

You cannot have a best leggings round-up without including the Lululemon Aligns. They truly are the most flattering pair of leggings that don't lose their shape. Yes, they are expensive, but will last you years.

ASOS 4505 Icon Legging With Bum Sculpt Seam Detail
3 of 9

For working out or lounging, these sell-out ASOS leggings have got you covered. Plus, they make your bum look peachy AF…

Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
4 of 9

An Adidas stripe pair of leggings is nothing less than a wardrobe STAPLE. Perfect for those Sunday afternoon strolls.

Zinnia Seamless Legging – Lilac
5 of 9

Founded by fitness YouTuber turned entrepreneur Grace Beverley, these TALA leggings have been crafted to be supportive and stretchy - perfect for any workout. What's more, - these leggings save over 40 litres of water and 2kg of CO2 compared to non up-cycled Polyamide.

FITTOO Womenu2019s High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
6 of 9

A complete Gymshark dupe and we can't get enough. The material feels high-quality and stretchy. You will live in them. They're also available in purple and green camo.

Amazon
All Day High-Waisted Embossed Gym 7/8 Leggings
7 of 9

These high-waisted gym leggings are comfortable enough to wear all day. Designed with an extra high waist and in a lightweight fabric, they're the perfect balance of support and comfort.

Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings
8 of 9

A cult-favourite and for good reason, too. Once you go Gymshark, you never go back.

Nike Training One Dri-FIT High Rise Leopard Print Leggings
9 of 9

Leopard print? Yes, please. We'll take anything if it comes in a leopard print, and we are currently obsessing over these gorge Nike leggings. Perfect for running errands and hitting the gym, whatever floats your boat.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Not Over Yet by KSI and Tom Grennan