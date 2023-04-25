We’ve found the best black leggings, AKA the wardrobe staple you can’t live without

Whilst we love finding the best leggings for our wardrobe, the first colour one must always have handy is a pair of black leggings. After all, there's nothing a pair of black leggings can't do. Need to dress up for a Zoom meeting but want to be comfortable? BAM, black leggings. Need something to chuck on to do the grocery shopping? Black leggings. Want to look great at the gym whilst still smashing those squat reps out of the park? You guessed it - black leggings are the only choice that makes sense for every occasion.
The best black leggings: our shortlist
Editor's Choice: best black leggings: Adanola Ultimate Leggings - Black
The best Amazon black leggings: Occffy Womens High Waist Gym Leggings with Pockets
The best Lululemon black leggings: Lululemon Align Super-High-Rise Pant
So what are the best black leggings, and where can you find them? We've scoured the web for the best leggings, starting from just £7. Whether you're looking for a pair of scrunch bum leggings or running leggings, from high street retailers such as H&M, or a pair of old faithfuls from Marks & Spencers, we've got you covered.
Shop our choice of the very best black leggings, below.
SHOP: The best black leggings to buy online UK 2023
Editor's Choice: best black leggings
Oh, Adanola Ultimate Leggings, how we love you. If you haven't heard, everyone at heat is absolutely obsessed with this leggings brand, so much so that we did a whole Adanola try-on review. Super customisable with colour and sizes, and a website guarantee of no camel toe (hallelujah), these are the GOAT of leggings. They're loved by the Insta and TikTok legging-obsessed communities online.
heatworld review: "They are high-waisted and don't fall down hurrah! They are good for brutal leg days, pilates, walking, sleeping and meeting friends for coffee. I'm a size 10 and went with a size S, which fits me perfectly, but they are the type of stretchy material that you could probably go a size up or down and they would still fit (but don't hold me to that! Please!) If you're unsure about your sizing, they have a handy guide on their website."
The best Amazon black leggings
Rated Amazon's Choice for the best "sports leggings for women", the Occffy Womens High Waist Gym Leggings are a sure-bet purchase on the site. Whatever your size, these leggings stretch and adapt to your curves with ease. What's more? It has pockets. POCKETS. Feminism in 2023 means women get usable pockets on their trousers. We love to see it. The perfect leggings for running or daily errands.
Customer review: "I have three pairs of these leggings now because I like them so much. My favourite thing is the length, I'm 5ft8 and these can cover my ankle which I don't often find. Also, I love the pockets for keeping my phone in. They last really well, have had my first pair for over two years and they are in great condition even though they are washed all the time. I'm a size 14 and find L a perfect fit."
The best ASOS black leggings
Let's be honest here - we've always got something lingering in our ASOS basket just waiting to be bought. Well, you'll want to add these high-rise ASOS DESIGN 2 Pack Leggings in Black to your order because they will become your favourite loungewear. You'll get two in this pack, meaning payment of just £10 per pair of leggings. Plus, 90% of the customers who bought them recommend them.
ASOS review: "The pack of 2 black leggings are excellent value. They are not see-through and are a great fit. The fabric is soft and they are comfortable to wear. They wash up well too."
The best Lululemon leggings
Or if you're more of a Lululemon gal, you can treat yourself to a pair of Align leggings. Yes, they're a little pricier than the other options on our list, but with sweat-wicking technology and Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention - these are a worthwhile long-term investment.
Customer review: "Super soft, comfy and stylish yoga pants that are great for everyday wear too. Really sculpting with a super high waist that adds to the great shape."
The best affordable black leggings
If you want to stock up on your black leggings collection without paying a pretty penny, H&M has you covered. These H&M High Waisted Leggings are constructed with soft, comfy jersey material, with an elasticated waist to mould to your shape, these are a no-brainer purchase. Plus, it's made with 22 per cent recycled cotton. Reviews recommend you size down from your normal option.
Customer review: "Love them! Very happy! I love a good pair of leggings! Most importantly: not see-through at all. The material is at the perfect halfway mark of not too thick, not too thin. The waistband is wide which I love and they sit high-waisted very comfortably. I have wide hips and a big bum and I went with a Large. Fitted, but not tight."
The best Gymshark black leggings
If you're a true gym baddie, no doubt you'll own some sort of Gymshark kit in your drawers. These are classic Gymshark Training Leggings in black that'll make you look stylish whilst lifting those weights. They're high-waisted and created from 78% Polyester and 22% Elastane for slick movement.
The best sustainable black leggings
Let's be more sustainable in 2023, shall we? Greta would be proud. Bamboo clothing, such as bamboo bras, is rising in popularity due to its light, comfy fabric and sweat-wicking properties. Bamboo is more ecologically friendly to farm than cotton. Plus, these Enduro Bamboo Deep Waistband Leggings also come with a back pocket. We're practically being spoilt here.
Bamboo Clothing review: "Bought for my daughter for her dance class. She says they are so comfortable she doesn’t want to take them off. Also really likes the long leg length as she's tall and struggles to find leggings that fit."
The best cropped black leggings
In the summertime, cropped black leggings are perfect office wear. Pair them with an oversized blazer and platform boots and you're ready to gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss. What's more, these slinky Black Slinky Belted Cropped Leggings have a belt built in to accentuate the waist and look snatched.
The best black jeggings
Let's say a silent prayer for all the millennials who just got flashbacks of wearing jeggings in the noughties. But yes, they're back! Jeggings one-up the regular leggings look with an added denim texture and pocket detailing. These H&M Ultra High Ankle Jeggings are curvy fit so are suitable for all shapes and sizes.
Customer review: "I bought these in a different colour a few weeks ago and I love them. They’re really comfy and look good on. I struggle with jeans because I have a big bum and a smaller waist but the high waist on these really helps. For reference, I’m usually a 16 in jeans from most brands but generally, 20 in H&M jeans works for me so if you’re curvy/a bigger size then I would recommend doing the same!"
The best scrunch bum black leggings
Scrunch bum leggings are your answer to looking bootilicious in the gym. Paired with the good old saying, "black is slimming", you'll be turning heads on the treadmill. These Ruched Bum Gym Leggings from boohoo are scrunched around the bum to accentuate those buns. Pair these with white sports socks and you'll look so chic and put-together.
The best sculpting black leggings
We can thank Kim Kardashian for popularising shapewear leggings, and M&S have come in clutch with these sculpting Magic Shaping High Waisted Leggings for under £20 (SKIMS could never.) Available in short, medium or long lengths, these are made with stretchy material that sculps your calves and controls your tummy area.
M&S review: "I loved these leggings! They are a great fit. I’m a few weeks postpartum and these leggings are great for holding me in! Looking to get the navy ones too."
How to wear black leggings to work?
A common question thrown around the workplace is, how can I wear my black leggings in a work setting, and still look professional? It's possible, people. Although workplace outfits are not as strictly monitored as they used to be, it's still important to look like you put effort into your outfit, to impress your boss and colleagues. It doesn't take much to look put together - trust, we are lazy as heck.
Layering is key. Always pair your black leggings with something slightly oversized on the top, to hide the waistband of your leggings that might have a logo etc. For example, a classic graphic tee, oversized knit or blazer go well with a normal or leather pair of leggings. Then over top of that, if it's cold (we live in the UK, let's get real) a cropped leather jacket or teddy coat will look gorgeous. For the shoes - well, anything goes with leggings. Trainers paired with white socks pulled over the cuff, or how about Doc Martens or UGG Mini Boots? Finish off the look with some affordable jewellery pieces, like a fine silver chain, and you're looking Miranda Priestly ready. That's all.