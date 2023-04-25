We’ve found the best black leggings, AKA the wardrobe staple you can’t live without

Gallery SHOP: The best black leggings to buy online UK 2023

CREDIT: adanola

Editor's Choice: best black leggings

Oh, Adanola Ultimate Leggings, how we love you. If you haven't heard, everyone at heat is absolutely obsessed with this leggings brand, so much so that we did a whole Adanola try-on review. Super customisable with colour and sizes, and a website guarantee of no camel toe (hallelujah), these are the GOAT of leggings. They're loved by the Insta and TikTok legging-obsessed communities online.

heatworld review: "They are high-waisted and don't fall down hurrah! They are good for brutal leg days, pilates, walking, sleeping and meeting friends for coffee. I'm a size 10 and went with a size S, which fits me perfectly, but they are the type of stretchy material that you could probably go a size up or down and they would still fit (but don't hold me to that! Please!) If you're unsure about your sizing, they have a handy guide on their website."