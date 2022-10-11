The best scrunch bum leggings that are oh-so flattering 🍑

The ol' gym leggings have been on quite The Journey. A few years ago it was hard to find a pair that 1) didn't fall down 2) were amply high-waisted and 3) were fully squat-proof. Fast-forward to 2022 and now leggings can even make you look like you have a bigger and rounder bottom.

Absolute WITCHCRAFT, tbh, as seen on Chloe Ferry below.

What are scrunch bum leggings?

Essentially, they are leggings that have a well-positioned 'scrunch' seam that accentuates your bum cheeks, which ultimately makes your booty appear bigger and more rounded. Essentially, it has never been easier to achieve booty goals a là Kim Kardashian.

Butt selfies, incoming.

We promise you, once you see how great your bum looks like in a pair of bum scrunch leggings, you'll never go back to a standard pair again.

Which celebrities wear scrunch bum leggings?

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague, Zara McDermott, Chloe Ferry and Montana Brown have all recently shared their love for the scrunch bum legging, with most favouriting the budget-friendly styles from Amazon.

Shop below for our favourite picks and thank us later, tbh. They will change your life. Grab yourself a pair this Prime Day.

Gallery SHOP: The best scrunch butt leggings to buy in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 1 of 5 CREDIT: Amazon Molly-Mae Hague is a huge fan of the honeycomb legging and thanks to their sculpting magic, it isn't hard to see why. The Love Island star even recommended this exact pair to TikTok star Olivia Neill for a YouTube video titled "I asked influencers what to buy on amazon." So there you have it. 2 of 5 CREDIT: Amazon Zara McDermott has these ultra-flattering Amazon leggings in almost every colour and here at heat, we can confirm they are both high-quality and bootylicious. 10/10. 3 of 5 CREDIT: Amazon So, these bum scrunch leggings went viral on TikTok and they're selling FAST. With them in high demand, we're getting ours before they sell out. 4 of 5 CREDIT: Amazon Chloe Ferry is a huge fan of these budget-friendly leggings which really do flatter the derrière. 5 of 5 CREDIT: Debenhams An everyday pair of leggings but with the subtle bum scrunch to accentuate your ass(ets.)

How to achieve #bootygoals naturally:

Want to grow your bum through exercise and nutrition? Here are three must-haves to see results...

1) Focus on staple leg exercises: hip thrusts, deadlifts and squats should be a staple to your leg day routine. Concentrate on good form, consistency and progressive overload, rather than complicated moves.

2) Make sure you're eating enough: to gain muscle, you need to be fuelling your body with enough calories and macronutrients to aid that process.