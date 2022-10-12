The best Amazon gym wear which could easily pass for Lululemon

It doesn't matter if I'm heading to the gym, working from home or binge-watching the entirety of Selling Sunset, I am never not wearing a pair of leggings.

My go-to? Lululemon's Align leggings which have won me over with their ultra-flattering high waist, buttery-soft fabric and ability to skim every curve from your waist to ankle.

Listen, it feels like you're naked and I mean that in the best way possible.

The only thing I haven't been fully shipping is the price point. At £88 a pop, my collection has built up at a snail's pace over the years and I have begrudgingly spent hundreds.

I am so particular about my leggings and find that Aligns are one of the only pairs of leggings that fit me properly.

Being a size 10 with a small waist and big hips and thighs, it's harder than you think.

Baggy knees or a gaping waist band? Um, can you not, hun.

So when I saw others recommending an Amazon dupe over on Instagram Stories, I naturally had to investigate.

I sized down and am wearing a size 8 in the Artic Plum shade.

When they arrived the next day (thank you, Amazon Prime!) I was immediately impressed.

The shape and style are exactly the same. They feel super lightweight and cosy and I could easily live in them for the foreseeable.

The main difference is the material, which feels more like a stretchy workout legging rather than the trademark Lululemon fabric.

Which pair is better? Okay, so Lululemons by a slither. But, with a £65 saving, I am never looking back.

It's not just legging dupes that you can find on Amazon. You can find plenty of luxe-looking gym wear that is a complete bargain.

From sports bras to leggings, check out the best Lululemon dupes to shop online...

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Did you know the second Amazon Prime Day of the year is happening right now? It's the perfect chance to pick up a bargain in the Prime Early Access Sale ahead of the festive season. Here are some of the top picks right now:

CRZ YOGA Women's Brushed Naked Feeling Sports Leggings View offer These YOGA leggings are so soft they can definitely get you through a workout and a day of doing errands.

CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling High Waist Gym Leggings Sports Workout Yoga Pants Green View offer These leggings give you a 'naked feeling', meaning they are super soft, just like Lululemon.

CHECK OUT: the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon

Lululemon Dupes from Amazon UK 1. CRZ Workout Yoga Women's Leggings View offer Buttery soft and ideal for yoga, these Amazon leggings are the perfect addition to your gym wardrobe. They're available in lots of colours including black, grey and teal.A promising review: "Amazing leggings - so comfy and fit perfectly. Wasn't sure what to expect for the price but they are perfect quality and the material is so soft. Would definitely recommend buying these." 2. CRZ YOGA Women's Medium Support Strappy Back Sports Bra View offer A longline sports bra, ideal for giving you more coverage at the gym. The gorgeous strappy back detailing makes it look way more expensive than it is. The bra is available in lots of colours and prints. A promising review: "I bought a selection of sports bra's off amazon at the same time and this one was by far the best quality in terms of design/details and fabric. Fits really well, slightly on the small side but that does help with the support - would feel comfortable wearing this for high impact sports. Really pretty and I think it looks a lot more expensive than it was!" 3. QUEENIEKE Women's Running Jacket View offer A sweat-wicking, cottony soft jacket that will keep you comfortable as you run. The jacket is available in lots of colours and is ideal for exercising during the colder months. A promising review: "This is a lovely stylish, comfortable zip-top, made of lovely soft fabric. Looks good on whilst being practical and functional, has great well thought out design features, such as the ventilated area's, for moisture wicking, zipped front pockets, and thumb holes on sleeves, with the added benefit of fold over finger cover's for cold weather.Overall I love it and would recommend it! 4. YIANNA Women Sports Bra View offer A stunning strappy sports bra that could easily pass as Lululemon. The material is breathable and sweat-wicking to ensure you feel your best during a workout. The sports bra is available in a whole array of colours. A promising review: "I decided to purchase this bra after reading previous reviews. I am a size 16 and ordered XL and it fits perfectly. It is one of the most comfortable bras I have ever worn, it's very stylish and could even pass for a bikini top. I am so happy with the style, fit and comfort that I have ordered it in 2 more colours." 5. icyzone Lightweight Workout Tank Tops for Women (pack of three) View offer A three-pack of workout tees that make dressing for the gym easy. Available in different colours to suit your style. A promising review: "These tops are fab, really reasonable but the material is light and comfy. I love the width of the armholes...or sleeves as some like to say. Wash well and dry super fast." 6. Persit High Waisted Women's Yoga Shorts View offer A high-waisted pair of workout shorts that don't fall down during exercise. The shorts are available in different prints and colours. * * A promising review: " * * These came today, and OH MY GOODNESS they are so comfortable and smooth and soft. They are not lycra so if your after a shinier material then these aren't! They are great for gym, running and yoga/ dance or for wearing under a midi dress for example! I am wearing mine with an oversized t-shirt and would also look great with a crop top or any gym top tbh!"

This is not the first time a Lululemon dupe has been spotted on Amazon.

Customers went wild for this £12.99 sports bra which could easily pass as the spenny brand.

It's wireless and seamless, meaning no hunched shoulders or stabbing pains as you're attempting a downward-facing dog.