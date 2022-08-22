Tried + tested: The best gym leggings which are completely squat-proof

We all know the struggle of finding a good pair of gym leggings.

Although there is an abundance of leggings out there, they were not all created equally.

We need a pair that are sculpting, yet supportive. High-rise, yet won't fall down. We'd like to wear them day-to-day and they definitely cannot do any weird bunching around knees.

IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK?

They must definitely be squat-proof, too. We don't want the material to go see-through when we bend over. Accidentally flashing someone whilst doing a barbell squat? Not really our thing, hun.

With that in mind, we've tried and tested a lot of gym leggings and here are our very worthy finalists. Say hello to the very best leggings for working out...

Gallery <br>The very best gym leggings 2022 1 of 8 Very deservedly, the top spot belongs to the Lululemon Align High-rise Pant. They are buttery-soft and they feel like you're naked, whilst supporting you through your workout. They are flattering, sculpting, and make your booty look incredible. Reader, yes they are expensive, but yes, they are worth every penny. Overall rating: 5/5 2 of 8 CREDIT: Amazon Loved by Zara McDermott, this Amazon pair is perfect for those trying to build a peachy bottom. The material is flattering and the booty contours are next level. Absolutely obsessed. Overall rating: 4.5/5 3 of 8 CREDIT: Selfridges If you're looking for a pair of leggings that'll make you feel super sucked in and ah-may-zing then this is the pair for you. They're a fab pair of basic black leggings with a super flattering high waist and bum-sculpting technology. The suck-in effect makes you feel really secure and ready to smash your stuff in the gym too. You can also get a gorgeous matching sports bra that honestly, I've been wearing outside of the gym too. 4 of 8 Gymshark Vital leggings fit incredibly well giving you that really snug around the waist sucks-you-in feel. Even better we love the new Vital Neutral collection because they are leggings made for your shade, with colours specifically designed to complement a whole range of skin tones. Excuse us while we pick one in every shade from espresso, fawn, cherry brown and vanilla brown. Overall rating: 5/5 5 of 8 CREDIT: Tala We absolutely adore the Skinluxe leggings from Tala. The material is seriously flattering and helps you look #snatched, whilst being completely squat-proof and functional. The only thing we wish is that they were slightly more high-waisted. But other than that, they are perfect. Overall rating: 4.5/5 6 of 8 CREDIT: Sweaty Betty They're super high-waisted and WILL NOT BUDGE as you attempt your squat challenge. They feel super soft and have your back during any and every workout. They even have a large pocket, making them ideal for running. We are huge fans. Overall rating: 5.5 7 of 8 CREDIT: MyProtein If you like your leggings to be bold 'n' bright, you'll love this pair from My Protein. The material is thick and supportive, ensuring they fit really well and are surprisingly flattering. An underdog in the Best Gym Leggings race, but definitely a worthy finalist. Overall rating: 4/5 8 of 8 CREDIT: Gymshark Gymshark, we are impressed. The retailer has come leaps and bounds since the OG days and these Adapt Camo leggings are perfection. They are squat-proof and the waistband doesn't roll or fall down. They suck you in to give a flattering silhouette and ensure you feel really confident as you workout. Honestly, one of the best gym leggings out there.Overall rating: 5/5

