The Amazon honeycomb gym leggings loved by Chloe Ferry and Molly-Mae Hague

Our gym leggings have never known so much love.

Once reserved for workouts, our fitness leggings have been promoted to everyday wear thanks to the fact they're very cosy, they're stretchy enough to attempt a TikTok dance routine and they go with EVERYTHING.

Leggings, we like you. You can stay.

One style of leggings that is everywhere in Celebsville is the honeycomb. From Chloe Ferry to Molly-Mae Hague, the rich and famous are loving Amazon's honeycomb leggings thanks to its bum-sculpting superpowers.

Molly-Mae Hague is also a huge fan of the honeycomb leggings in white and wore them a lot during COVID lockdowns - a blast from the past, eh?

In a now-expired Instagram story, the 22-year-old wrote: “DMs are literally full of questions asking where these leggings are from, I got mine from Kelly Gym but my sister got some from Amazon for really cheap…

"You just type in honeycomb detail leggings and they should come up. I love these leggings they’re really comfy, really good for working out and I wear them all the time.”

So why don't you treat yourself this Prime Day? Amazon has a range of honeycomb leggings on their site, alongside the ones loved by all the celebs.

Yep, celeb-endorsed gym wear doesn't need to cost the earth. Brb, off to buy them in every colour.