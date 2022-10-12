  1. Home
Zara McDermott swears by these Amazon gym leggings which are just £18.99

A bargain 😍

pictures of zara mcdermott wearing gym leggings
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

From her budding singing career and very glam Insta aesthetic to her very, erm, dramatic storyline in Made In Chelsea, we can't help but feel very invested in all things Zara. Turns out Zara McDermott has some Amazon gym leggings to shout about. We're listening...

When the ex-Love Island contestant shared her favourite pair of leggings, we simply needed to know more. If there is something we are fussy about, it's gym leggings.

However, her current go-to is a very affordable £18.99 from Amazon. We'll take ten.

picture of zara mcdermott wearing gym leggings
©@zara_mcdermott

For sizing, she wrote on an Instagram story, "Amazon have the BEST gym leggings 😂".

"They're sooo cheap. I got a size S and I'm a size 6. They would probably fit a size 6 and 8."

Where to buy: Zara McDermott's prized leggings from Amazon

SLIMBELLE Women Seamless Gym Leggings - loved by Zara McDermott

SLIMBELLEu00ae Women Seamless Gym Leggings
Amazon

View offer

Amazon

They're also available in plenty of different colours.

We tried the viral leggings loved by Zara McDermott

picture of editor Aimee Jakes trying the viral Amazon leggings by Zara McDermott
©heat

"I tried the Amazon gym leggings that Zara McDermott swears by and honestly, I was expecting to hate them. But when they arrived, I was not only pleasantly surprised but had to tell everyone I know about them, They feel thick, good-quality with a really great stretch. I am a size 10 and after reading the reviews went for a medium and am so glad I did. The bum scrunch detail is so flattering, they're squat-proof and they are comfy. Thanks, Zara McDermott for introducing me to these bargain beauties which could easily pass as Gymshark. Brb, off to get them in more colours." - Aimee Jakes, Shopping Editor @a1meejakes

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

