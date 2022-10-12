Zara McDermott swears by these Amazon gym leggings which are just £18.99

From her budding singing career and very glam Insta aesthetic to her very, erm, dramatic storyline in Made In Chelsea, we can't help but feel very invested in all things Zara. Turns out Zara McDermott has some Amazon gym leggings to shout about. We're listening...

When the ex-Love Island contestant shared her favourite pair of leggings, we simply needed to know more. If there is something we are fussy about, it's gym leggings.

However, her current go-to is a very affordable £18.99 from Amazon. We'll take ten.

©@zara_mcdermott

For sizing, she wrote on an Instagram story, "Amazon have the BEST gym leggings 😂".

"They're sooo cheap. I got a size S and I'm a size 6. They would probably fit a size 6 and 8."

Where to buy: Zara McDermott's prized leggings from Amazon

SLIMBELLE Women Seamless Gym Leggings - loved by Zara McDermott View offer Amazon They're also available in plenty of different colours.

We tried the viral leggings loved by Zara McDermott

©heat