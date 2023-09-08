Hailey Bieber is bringing back this blush trend and it’s giving SUMMER

If there's one thing Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about - it's how to absolutely nail a make-up trend. Following in the footsteps of the iconic latte make-up look to being the ultimate vanilla girl, she has every viral beauty trend down. Let's not forget the glazed doughnut nails that had us all in a chokehold.

We're obsessed.

But, as much as we love the coffee toned nudes and browns, summer definitely calls for a pop of colour. So what's the latest beauty trend we're all now obsessed with? Becoming the ultimate strawberry girl, of course.

The strawberry girl blush trend is trending on TikTok at the moment and it's for a very good reason. The naturally blushed, sun-kissed make-up look is ALL we need this summer. If you want to look like you've spent a couple of relaxing months lounging by a pool or on a tropical beach - this is the blush trend for you to try.

We know and love the power of blush but if you're anything like us, you typically shop for one that perfectly suits your natural skin tone.

It's time for the neutral shades to take a step back...

Choosing a bright, strawberry toned blush will instantly cheat the appearance of a dreamy, summer skin that looks healthy and radiant. What's not to love?

Looking to jump on the strawberry girl bandwagon? We feel you. It's time to add that sugary touch of strawberry to your make-up routine, we promise you won't regret it. Keep scrolling to shop our top strawberry girl beauty picks including the best cream and powder blushes:

SHOP: The best 'strawberry girl' blushes

2. Laura Mercier Blush Infusion - Strawberry Laura Mercier Price: £ 30 www.harveynichols.com View offer Description Love a powder blush that doesn't look chalky? Laura Mercier's Blush Infusions are made for you and ... read more

4. Made By Mitchell Blursh - Cow Lick Made By Mitchell www.beautybay.com View offer Description This TikTok approved liquid blush is ideal for achieving the ultimate strawberry girl make-up look ... read more

5. benefit Crystah Strawberry Pink Blush Powder benefit Price: £ 29 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Who doesn't love a benefit box blush? The Crystah powder blush nails this viral make-up look.