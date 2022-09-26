What is brow-mapping? The secret to Molly-Mae’s flawless arches

by Emma Hawkins |

If there’s one celeb that gives us major brow envy, it’s Molly-Mae Hague. Flawlessly fluffy yet super defined, the Love Islander’s arches are always on point – so what’s her secret?

Well, according to a recent video shared on her YouTube channel, it’s all thanks to brow-mapping: a technique that uses the golden ratio to achieve symmetry and find your most flattering, natural-looking brow shape and style.

In the clip titled 'a much needed glow up', the star is seen with pencil lines drawn on her face, to map out where her brows should start, arch and end. Though it may look a little wild, she claims that it's key to making them "precise".

After a quick tint and tidy-up, Molly's mapped-out arches look full, fluffy and frame her face perfectly – but whilst her's were done by a pro, if you're looking to save money, here's how to glow-up your brows from home instead...

The five-step routine

Step one: Shape up

To find the most flattering brow shape for your face, start by holding a brow pencil against your nostril – this is where your brow should begin. Then, if you angle the pencil so that it’s across your pupil, that’s your arch. Finally, to mark the end of your brow, tilt the pencil once again so that it’s lined up with the end of your eye. Alternatively, use a brow stencil.

Step two: Define the line



Once you’ve marked out your perfect shape, use a pencil, pen or pomade to draw on the outline of your brows – whichever you prefer. For a natural, fluffy finish, focus the product on the bottom half of your brows and comb the hairs upwards using a spoolie brush.

We love...benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Pencil (£23.50) and e.l.f Lock n Liner and Brow Cream (£5).

Step three: Fill and feather

If you’ve got sparse areas that need filling in, start by applying a pomade or powder and use a brow pen with a fine tip to draw on tiny faux brow hairs. Top tip: To make them look like the real deal, follow the natural movement and direction of your existing hairs.

Step four: Brush up brows

There’s no doubt about it: bushy, brushed-up brows are here to stay. For a full and fluffy look that’ll stay in place all hours, try a clear brow gel, while a tinted brow mascara will give you more definition.

Step five: Tidy up

To give enhance, lift and define your new arches, using a brow highlighter is key. Although concealer works for this, we’re loving this dual-sided pencil, which features a matte end for defining the brow line and a shimmer end to give the brow bone a subtle glow.