I tried on Adanola’s new in section and here are my honest thoughts

Gallery Adanola new in section: Is it actually any good?

I am wearing: Ultimate Leggings in Black (£39.99) in size small and Soft Ultimate Tank Bra in Marshmallow White (£32.99) in size medium.

Let me just first say: these are the best black leggings I have ever tried, ever. I am extremely fussy when it comes to leggings, they need to fit my waist AND thighs (a difficult feat) as well as not going baggy on the knees, not looking bobbly after two washes and looking smart enough that I could wear them to the office. So, congrats, Adanola! You win!

I will say, I much prefer the Ultimate Leggings I'm wearing here to the newer Soft version as the latter is a teeny too big around my waist and doesn't make my bum look half as good. But they are very comfy and if you don't have problems with standard leggings fitting you - I say, give them a go! But standard Ultimate leggings for me, pls.

I am yet to try Adanola's sports bras and loved the flattering fit. I'm also a big fan of a longline sports bra so can't wait to never take this off. It feels pretty secure for running errands and lifting weights, but I wouldn't wear it for running, especially if you're blessed in the boob department. All in all, soft, flattering and easy - I recommend.