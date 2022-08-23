What to buy from ASOS, according to the heat style team

If there is one thing we all have in common, it's that we don't have time to scroll through the entirety of ASOS.
38392038 pages with our to-do list? Behave.
We're not saying it's bad. Oh no. In fact, we could easily spend the best part of an afternoon getting lost down a rabbit hole of midi dresses, chunky white trainers and The Ordinary.
The problem is that we also need eight hours of sleep, to check emails, have some sort of social life, binge Bridgerton, use a hair mask, cook, Hinch our home, reply to the WhatsApp group, double cleanse and close the rings on our Apple watch.
Phew, that was exhausting.
With that in mind, we have scheduled some time towards the worthy cause in the name of journalism (it's a hard life) and are bringing you the very best bits on ASOS right now.
What to buy from ASOS new in, handpicked by the heat style team
Chosen by head of style content Laura Puddy @laura_puddy
Platforms are the shoe of the season and you can never go wrong with metallic tones - they'll go with everything! Pair with jeans and a white tank for Y2K vibes or wear with a slinky slip dress for an elevated evening look.
Chosen by style writer Phoebe Denman @phoeberosestyle
Although it might not quite be leather trouser weather at the moment, I love the idea of this colour-pop pair as a more jazzy alternative to jeans. The fit looks so flattering, and I’ll be able to wear them well into autumn/winter.
Chosen by style writer Annie Milroy @anniemilroy
As we are heading into AW22, stock up on monochrome hues for the season ahead. I adore gingham print and this co-ord set is so on trend right now. Plus, being separates, it offers so much wardrobe mileage all year round. A must-have investment!
Chosen by shopping editor Aimee Jakes @a1meejakes
As someone who chaotically yo-yos between oversized blazers and activewear, there was simply no room in my wardrobe for cargo trousers and I was ready to let the trend pass me by. That was until I spotted this chic pair sublimely paired with an oversized black shirt and PHWOAR.
Chosen by style writer Emma Hawkins @emmahawkinss
With summer in full swing, I’ve loved swapping my coats for lighter layers. From days in the office to dinner with the girls, you won’t catch me without a blazer thrown over my shoulders – especially chic, oversized styles. This ‘grandad’ fit is ticking every box – and don’t get me started on the zebra print!
Chosen by style editor Daniela Bellanca @theycallmedeebs
Giving off all the Dolce vibes, take this dress a spin for your last big night out and see out summer with a bang. The intricate cut-out detail is immense!
Chosen by commercial content writer Ruby Barry @bazz_wazz
Whilst I was writing Indiyah Polack's best outfits article I spotted this gorgeous cut-out swimsuit (one of the dangers of being a heat writer, you tend to want to buy everything you write about!) I love its vibrancy, sequins and the fact that it's currently on sale.
Chosen by style writer Emma White @emma_whitex
Crochet has been a big trend this summer and it’s a great transitional one for the upcoming season. I’m eyeing up this monochrome midi for my holiday, I love the open back for extra style impact. I’d wear it now with strappy heels or slip-on sandals and come autumn swap in chunky boots with a trench coat layered over the top for a chic look.
Chosen by senior style writer Scott Wells @scottayyy
Casual suiting for men has risen with thanks to celebs such as Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet and thank god. With A/W on the horizon, this beige wide-leg suit is perfect for the transitional period and you can wear it together or separately, so basically get three outfits in one, score!
Chosen by senior commercial content writer Marina Avraam @marinaavraam
The chilly autumn season is en route, and even though I'm still in denial, I know it's time to face the music - and what better way than with a brand-new coat? I love the oversized vibe of this quilted jacket, for that very sought-after effortless vibe. It's also reversible, which basically means two coats for the price of one...
Chosen by deputy commercial content editor Jade Moscrop @jademoscrop
I've been on a mission to overhaul my workwear wardrobe now that we're back in the office more often, and a chic blazer is definitely next on my list. Easy to pair with jeans and a tee for a relaxed 'gal who means business' look, it'll be my go-to for the new season.
Chosen by senior digital writer Hannah Mellin @hanmels
I'm jumping on the back-to-school-inspired fashion and I've been seeing these chunky Mary Janes EVERYWHERE. I'm going to pair them with some cute socks and a mini skirt. It's giving serious Halloween/Kourtney Kardashian vibes.