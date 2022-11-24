  1. Home
The best bits to shop from the ASOS Black Friday sale, according to team heat

All the hidden gems you need to know about 💎

by Aimee Jakes |
No one loves ASOS like we love ASOS here at heat HQ.

We stalk the 'new in' section at least twice a day, our saved items list gets more attention than our girl's WhatsApp group (oops) and there are no greater two words ever than 'ASOS sale'.

We all know there are some treasures to be had now it's Black Friday season, but sometimes it can be a little, well, overwhelming.

"Am I just buying it because it's in the sale? Will I actually wear it or will it slowly gather cobwebs in my wardrobe until I sadly take it to Oxfam in 18 months?"

Help is at hand as the heat team will show you the best bits to grab in the ASOS sale, which you can wear again and again and again.

SHOP: the best from the ASOS Black Friday sale

Topshop borg overcoat in black
Chosen by senior commercial content writer Marina Avraam @marinaavraam

Given that it's officially -10000 degrees, I've been on the hunt for a heavy duty coat that will keep me nice and toasty without sacrificing my style. Suffice to say, it's been a struggle. That was, however, until I came across Topshop's Borg jacket. With sheepskin-like fabric, a regular fit and a notch collar, this beauty ticks every single one of my boxes - and it's finally on sale for just £66.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer
Chosen by commercial content writer Georgia Scott @georgiaescott

I’ve been dying to try this bronzer and now that Black Friday is here, it’s the perfect excuse. I love to wear a creamy, blendable cream bronzer that adds a natural glow but looks seamless on the skin. You can always trust Charlotte Tilbury products to give you instant radiance and I’m definitely in need as my skin always looks sallow in the winter.

Topshop Lex chunky loafer with metal detail in black
Chosen by style writer Emma Hawkins @emmahawkinss

If there’s one thing I’ll always buy from Topshop, it’s footwear! The quality is always top-notch. Lately, I’ve been on the hunt for a cool pair of loafers to pair with my preppy Gossip Girl-inspired outfits, and these are perfect. I love the chunky sole, and the chain detail on the top – not to mention, they’re a steal. *adds to basket*

ASOS EDITION velvet wrap mini dress in large bloom floral embroidery in bottle green
Chosen by SEO content strategist Cheska Hardie @cheska_hardie

Love the gorgeous emerald green colour and the stunning floral embroidery. You can take it from casual to smart, as it is perfect to pair with either heels or boots. Plus you can never go wrong with a velvet dress!

Vila belted wool mac with contrast detail in camel
Chosen by editorial assistant Lucy Brown @lucyzbrown

Every year I always seem to end up buying a winter coat in the Black Friday sales because they’re normally so expensive otherwise. I’ve been after a long wool trench coat for a while now, and I’m obsessed with the white contrasting collar and sleeve detail as it makes it more unique than a regular trench.

Bershka straight leg metallic trousers in silver
Chosen by style writer Phoebe Denman @phoeberosestyle

These shiny trews are perfect for party season and beyond. I’ll be wearing them to jhuzz up all-black outfits over the festive period.

London Rebel Wide Fit chunky pull on knee boot in black
Chosen by deputy commercial content editor Jade Moscrop @jademoscrop

I’ve been searching for the ultimate pair of knee-high boots… well, my entire life, and I think I’ve finally found them. With plenty of room in the calf (where are my big calf girls at?), and enough attitude to stomp out the patriarchy, I’m in love. Not only are they versatile enough to last a few seasons, but they’ll also go with everything. Plus, they’re faux leather, which is a must for me.

ASOS DESIGN crochet knit snood in lilac
Chosen by content commercial writer Ruby Barry @bazz_wazz

I’ve been seeing a growing trend of crotchet balaclavas on TikTok- I don’t have the talent to crotchet a whole darn (geddit) balaclava, so I turned to ASOS for help. I found this super pretty lilac one for under £10 and I was sold. Can’t wait to brace the cold with this one.

ASOS DESIGN oversized tee & legging pyjama set in green animal print
Chosen by lifestyle writer Darryl White @darrylmaywhite

I'm stocking up on these gorj ASOS Design jammies - they're my fave for those working-from-home days and should you need to pop to the shops. Throw on a pair of ultra mini Uggs and no one will know they're not clothes.

ASOS DESIGN smart double breasted boucle wool mix coat in khaki
Chosen by style writer Emma White @emma_whitex

Black Friday is such a good time to invest in wardrobe classics that you know you’ll wear year after year. As an official coat obsessive, I’m eyeing up this dreamy double-breasted boucle coat that looks way more expensive than its price tag. Made with 45% wool, it’s equal parts cosy and chic.

Topshop Tailored mini sequin co-ord suit in kiwi
Chosen by head of style content Laura Puddy @laura_puddy

Party season is nearly upon us so it’s time to get the sequins out! And what better way to wear sparkles than by opting for this cool co-ord? Not only does it offer loads of cost-per-wear potential, but it’ll look just as good with trainers as it will with heels. I’d style it with the shirt unbuttoned enough to show a teeny peek of lingerie and loads of gold chains for extra glam. Bring on the festivities!

Public Desire Midnight bow heel shoes in black
Chosen by commercial content writer Caitlin Casey @qwertycaitlin

Black Friday is my perfect excuse to stock up on new heels and accessories just in time for Christmas parties. With party season pending, the embellished bows on these heels just scream festivity that I really can’t say no to.

& Other Stories co-ord wool blazer in brown dogtooth
Chosen by style editor Daniela Bellanca @theycallmedeebs

I’m fully stocked on partywear so this Black Friday I’ll be looking for good quality, investment pieces, that have major staying power in my wardrobe for long after the confetti of the New Year has been blown away. This blazer is a classic, plus it contains 70% wool. Co-sy!

adidas Originals twill jacket in violet
Chosen by senior style writer Scott Wells @scottayyy

Black Friday might not be what it used to be but you can still grab a discount on some good brands, so I’ll be snapping up this lilac jacket from Adidas. Not only is the colour a great one to brighten up the grey, dreary days but it is perfect to double as a light coat or a shacket-type overshirt when you want to dress up a bit, therefore getting a bit more for your money - woo.

Topshop Baggy jeans in mid blue
Chosen by shopping editor Aimee Jakes @a1meejakes

I can confirm that Topshop does the best jeans, so naturally, on Black Friday I need to treat myself to a new pair. I love the baggy shape and the go-with-everything light blue wash. Watch me wear them every single day with zero regrets.

adidas Originals Superstar trainers in black Now £72.25. Was £85.00. (-15%)
Chosen by group managing editor George Terry @hellogeorgeterry

You simply can't go wrong with adidas Superstar trainers. Are you going to do sport in them? Hell, no. But they're comfy, cool, and just a classic pair of kicks.

