The best bits to shop from the ASOS Black Friday sale, according to team heat

Chosen by head of style content Laura Puddy @laura _ puddy

Party season is nearly upon us so it’s time to get the sequins out! And what better way to wear sparkles than by opting for this cool co-ord? Not only does it offer loads of cost-per-wear potential, but it’ll look just as good with trainers as it will with heels. I’d style it with the shirt unbuttoned enough to show a teeny peek of lingerie and loads of gold chains for extra glam. Bring on the festivities!