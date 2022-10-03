8 of the best affordable jewellery brands with pieces under £35

If you feel like you're in a bit of a style rut, one of the best ways to update your wardrobe is with a new piece of jewellery. The question is - can you find affordable jewellery brands on the high street nowadays? The answer is, hell yes.
The price tags from some well-known luxury brands make us gawp. THANK GOODNESS that other amazing well-priced brands exist, and make it possible to shop for new accessories instead of hitting the charity shops (although we love a good charity shop haul, can't lie.) Inexpensive jewellery means saving our accessorising needs every damn time.
All you need is a funky necklace or some unique rings to totally transform an outfit. 2022 is for giving yourself a brand new vibe.
Basically, we're obsessed and need to be stopped from obsessively online shopping from these UK brands, like, immediately.
Check out the best affordable jewellery brands to shop from this autumn and beyond
Where to shop the best affordable jewellery brands UK 2022
Lovisa describes itself as a brand that was "created out of a need for on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices." Preach it, sis. With 150 brand new designs created for the store every week (yes, you heard that right), you can rely on Lovisa for classics such as hoops and studs, as well as more outlandish creations.
Our top four picks from Lovisa:
Worn Gold Cowboy Boot Charm Huggie Earrings (£8)
Rhodium Ying Yang Signet Ring (£7)
Worn Gold Fine Geometric Door Knocker Earrings (£8)
Tried & tested by Ruby, Commercial Content Writer: "Created as a sustainable powerhouse in 1991, People Tree use a Fair Trade model of business based on partnerships with smaller jewellery makers. I received my jewellery in rustic handmade fabric bags (made from their producer Swallows based in Bangladesh), and I was impressed by the sheer quality of the jewellery. The style and build feel ancient and profound, like Incan jewellery. Major Emperor Kuzco energy."
Our top four picks from People Tree:
Twist Double Bangle in Brass (£18)
Circle Sun Drop Earrings in Brass (£35)
Orelia is a budget brand you might be familiar with from your much-missed Topshop shopping trips. Their vibe is very much gold and gleaming and would look fab with your bikini by the pool.
Our top four picks from Orelia:
Satellite & Snake Chain Anklet Duo (£12.60, was £18)
Laugahey Silly Woman Single Earring (£18)
Lucent Studios Dream Necklace (£16)
Oliver Bonas doesn't just sell pretty homeware, they've got a great affordable jewellery line too. They have cool modern pieces in both silver and gold, and there's plenty of colour for more bold looks too.
Our top four picks from Oliver Bonas:
Fleur Flower Green Mini Drop Earrings (£8)
Emery Mushroom Pendant Huggie Earrings (£12.50)
Laguna Daisy Black Enamel Pendant Necklace (£22)
Etsy is THE place to go for unique brands and homemade affordable jewellery. However, jewellery-wise, Etsy is a big pool to wade through, so we've swum the depths for you and picked out some absolute treasures.
Our top four picks from Etsy:
Set of Earrings with Zircons Stones (£28.59 +)
Silver Multi Layer Ring (£16.96, was £42.40)
18K Gold Jade Necklace (£14.45 +, was £19.27 +)
Sterling Silver 925 Personalise Name Necklace (£19.75 +, was £23.24 +)
Daisy London has a great range of affordably priced goodies, as well as some more spenny pieces for a special treat. We love these picks because they're simple and yet so darn classy.
Our top four picks from Daisy London:
Estée Lalonde Fine Box Chain Ring 18CT Gold Plate (£35)
Stacked Rope and Chain Drop Earrings Sterling Silver (£35)
Isla Starfish Stud Earrings Sterling Silver (£29)
If you're not haunted by memories of walking into Accessorize to find a gold owl necklace back in the 2010s, then you'll be trauma-free when browsing their website. Don't worry- they're up with the 2022 fashion scene, with super cute stuff at mid-boggling prices.
Our top four picks from Accessorize:
Gold-Plated Sparkle Initial Single Stud Earring, Gold (£2.10, was £7)
Country Retreat Resin Ring 6 Pack Multi (£7)
Romantic Ramble Tortoiseshell Short Drop Earrings (£5)
If you haven't already checked out Abbott Lyon for affordable timeless pieces, you might want to do so. For example, the Zodiac Pendant is the perfect addition to your well-loved bracelet, or you can slip it onto a new Abbott Lyon chain.
Our top four picks from Abbott Lyon:
Sliding Locket Pendant (Gold) (£25)
Luxe Mini Zodiac Pendant (Gold or Silver) (£35)
Initial Bracelet (Silver, Gold or Rose Gold) (£35)
For a classic look, simple metal chains layered up can really transform your everyday jeans and a t-shirt uniform. Especially if you're wearing a cool chunky trainer.
If you're dressing up a little more, a statement earring in bright block colours can amp up your look and bring it back up to speed with this summer's trends.
For ring lovers, we have great news. Layering is BACK and honestly, a pinky ring (or even a toe ring?) wouldn't go amiss, especially if you're wearing a casual outfit with sporty accents.