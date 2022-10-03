8 of the best affordable jewellery brands with pieces under £35

Gallery Where to shop the best affordable jewellery brands UK 2022

CREDIT: Lovisa

Lovisa describes itself as a brand that was "created out of a need for on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices." Preach it, sis. With 150 brand new designs created for the store every week (yes, you heard that right), you can rely on Lovisa for classics such as hoops and studs, as well as more outlandish creations.

Our top four picks from Lovisa:

Worn Gold Cowboy Boot Charm Huggie Earrings (£8)

Rhodium Ying Yang Signet Ring (£7)

Worn Gold Fine Geometric Door Knocker Earrings (£8)

Gold 40mm Hoop Earrings (£2.50)