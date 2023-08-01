Tear-drop earrings are trending! Here are the best to shop from the high-street

Teardrop earrings are having a moment rn - just ask around.

From Kylie Jenner to The Girls Bathroom co-host Cinzia Baylis Zullo, we've spotted many of our fave celebs sporting them, and honestly, we are in need of a pair of our own. Cinzia was seen wearing a pair in an Instagram post whilst on a recent holiday to Mykonos.

They're flattering, elegant and radiate class and sophistication. There's not much you can dislike about them, that is, of course, until you check the price tag on the originals by Bottega Veneda. At $1,950 (around about £1,043) our only option is to find a cheaper alternative. Looking expensive and embracing luxury (and by default the #SofiaRichieEffect) doesn't always mean you HAVE to pay upward of £1,000, right?

Luckily, we decided to investigate the market to find some of the best teardrop earrings that you can buy right now. From ASOS to PrettyLittleThing, you can find some gorgeous jewellery collection additions without worrying about paying a fortune.

Take a look at some of our top picks below...

SHOP: The best teardrop earrings to shop right now

