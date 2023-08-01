  1. Home
Tear-drop earrings are trending! Here are the best to shop from the high-street

They're giving Bottega vibes

by Emma Richardson
Funtis Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
EGO Drop Earrings
PrettyLittleThing Chunky Flat Curved Earrings
ASOS Design Stud Earrings
Etsy Kylie Earrings
Teardrop earrings are having a moment rn - just ask around.

From Kylie Jenner to The Girls Bathroom co-host Cinzia Baylis Zullo, we've spotted many of our fave celebs sporting them, and honestly, we are in need of a pair of our own. Cinzia was seen wearing a pair in an Instagram post whilst on a recent holiday to Mykonos.

They're flattering, elegant and radiate class and sophistication. There's not much you can dislike about them, that is, of course, until you check the price tag on the originals by Bottega Veneda. At $1,950 (around about £1,043) our only option is to find a cheaper alternative. Looking expensive and embracing luxury (and by default the #SofiaRichieEffect) doesn't always mean you HAVE to pay upward of £1,000, right?

Luckily, we decided to investigate the market to find some of the best teardrop earrings that you can buy right now. From ASOS to PrettyLittleThing, you can find some gorgeous jewellery collection additions without worrying about paying a fortune.

Take a look at some of our top picks below...

SHOP: The best teardrop earrings to shop right now

1. Funtis Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

Rrp: £15.99

Price: £12.99
Amazon always is a shout when looking for budget-friendly high-end-looking products. These

Funte Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
Rrp: £15.99

Price: £12.99
2. EGO Drop Earrings

EGO Drop Earrings

Similar to the Amazon earrings, this pair from EGO is a perfect alternative to Bottega's

EGO Drop Earrings
3. PrettyLittleThing Chunky Flat Curved Earrings

PrettyLittleThing Chunky Flat Curved Earrings

Slightly longer than the others, these PrettyLittleThing earrings are the perfect statement

PrettyLittleThing Chunky Flat Curved Earrings
4. ASOS Design Stud Earrings

ASOS Design Stud Earrings

A twist on your regular teardrop earrings, these ASOS studs are sweet and are perfect for any

ASOS Design Stud Earrings
5. Etsy Kylie Earrings

Etsy Kylie Earrings

Etsy is a no brainer to shop from if you A) love quirky, cute accessories and B) love supporting

Etsy Kylie Earrings
